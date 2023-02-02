Actress Athina Jansen shares her favourite tunes on CapeTalk





Radio and television personality, Athina Jansen takes over our airwaves on Sunday, 5 February for another edition of #AnHourWith.

This multi-talented singer, guitarist and actress appears on screen in many productions, including KykNET’s new drama series, Mooiweer en Warm, where she plays the role of Maddy Arendse.

Jansen also plays the role of Shahiema Adams in KykNET’s Suidooster and the character of Bibi on Huisgenoot’s online children’s programme, Die Babbelbende.

Listen on 567 AM, DStv Channel 885, the CapeTalk app or on www.capetalk.co.za.