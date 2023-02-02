Humans are closely related to baboons - protect them with these dos and don'ts
It's true, scientists confirm that humans and baboons are related by 94% — what a huge number!
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA also shares that baboons, like the roaming tigers and seals in South Africa, aren't treated well at times.
And sometimes (as historically recalled), baboons like taking strolls too.
So, when you do catch them strolling anywhere, the Cape of Good Hope SPCA Wildlife department recommends the following:
1) At home:
Do:
1) Close all doors and windows when baboons are about.
2) Tell neighbours to do the same.
3) Make sure your bins at home are empty and “baboon-proof”.
4) Cover your vegetable gardens and compost heaps.
5) If you have fruit or nut trees in your garden, pick all the ripe ones.
Don't:
1) Feed baboons. Ever! It is against the law and can lead to a baboon who is fed becoming a problem or becoming ill from eating the wrong foods.
2) Get close to a baboon! Stay at least 10 steps away. They're wild animals after all.
3) Use weapons to try and scare or hurt baboons. The use of pellet guns (“BB guns”), air rifles, catapults, sticks and other weapons are against the law.
2) At a picnic
Do:
1) Close and lock car doors and windows when baboons are about.
2) Make sure your food containers, baskets and packets containing food are covered at all times.
Don't:
1) Feed baboons. It's illegal.
2) Leave food or old food wrappers, fruit skins or vegetable peelings lying around at your picnic site after you have eaten or prepared food.
3) At a national park
Do:
1) Keep car doors and windows closed and locked when baboons are about.
2) Pay close attention to your surroundings and equipment when photographing baboons.
Don't:
1) Feed baboons. Remember, it's illegal.
2) Leave food, fruit or other snacks where they may be visible through car windows.
4) While they're raiding...
Do:
1) Stay calm.
2) Stay in a group.
3) Keep pet dogs and cats away from wherever the baboons are.
4) Close any cupboards if the baboon is inside your house.
5) Do not try and use weapons against the baboons.
6) Call the Baboon Hotline emergency number: 071 588 6540.
7) Call your nearest SPCA if you spot a sick or injured baboon.
Here's to creating a safer world for baboons and all animals.
This article first appeared on KFM : Humans are closely related to baboons - protect them with these dos and don'ts
Source : https://capespca.co.za/wildlife-news/baboons-and-us/?fbclid=IwAR2UFVgZDpze0mDWwZzyPgqgWSbiuJt2eZoqAmMMa3w37HQ3gsG2k5dOpIc
More from Lifestyle
Vodacom to stop selling 'uncapped data' products after Knowler queries terms
Why are mobile operators still using the term 'uncapped' when there is in fact a limit to your data usage in terms of their contracts?Read More
Happy 364th birthday to SA’s wine industry - here's to 364 more
On this day 364 years ago the first-ever vintage wine of South Africa was made from Cape grapes.Read More
Friend or Foe: Jozi’s infamous Parktown prawns
The giant insect often plagues Johannesburg residents this time of the year.Read More
The secret to making modern love last is HERE and it's already in your kitchen
Researchers interviewed about 5 000 people on how to make love last in the 21st century and the answer proves that love is SIMPLE.Read More
Introducing POPCO, proudly local ice-cream & sorbet popsicles
POPCO has proven that once again the saying remains true - local is always lekker!Read More
Need an energy high? Weed might actually be the answer
Smoking weed does not have to leave you low on energy as some strains can actually leave you feeling clear headed and motivated.Read More
We're all in this together: how communal living can help you save for the future
Many South Africans earn less than R10k a month, which can make it hard to budget, but it is possible if you adapt your lifestyle.Read More
2023 branded 'the year of women' with these women's sporting events in Cape Town
Cape Town, prepare for a host of jam-packed local and international women's led sporting events.Read More
[LISTEN] Let wild animals stay wild: should exotic pets be outlawed?
There have been two separate incidents of escaped tigers in Johannesburg this year because of people keeping wild animals as pets.Read More
Are you a digital hoarder?
You have to ask yourself in this new era, are you a digital hoarder?Read More