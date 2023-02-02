Humans are closely related to baboons - protect them with these dos and don'ts





It's true, scientists confirm that humans and baboons are related by 94% — what a huge number!

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA also shares that baboons, like the roaming tigers and seals in South Africa, aren't treated well at times.

Cape of Good Hope SPCA. Website image.

And sometimes (as historically recalled), baboons like taking strolls too.

Cape of Good Hope SPCA. Website

So, when you do catch them strolling anywhere, the Cape of Good Hope SPCA Wildlife department recommends the following:

1) At home:

Baboon at SPCA. Cape of Good Hope SPCA.

Do:

1) Close all doors and windows when baboons are about.

2) Tell neighbours to do the same.

3) Make sure your bins at home are empty and “baboon-proof”.

4) Cover your vegetable gardens and compost heaps.

5) If you have fruit or nut trees in your garden, pick all the ripe ones.

Don't:

1) Feed baboons. Ever! It is against the law and can lead to a baboon who is fed becoming a problem or becoming ill from eating the wrong foods.

2) Get close to a baboon! Stay at least 10 steps away. They're wild animals after all.

3) Use weapons to try and scare or hurt baboons. The use of pellet guns (“BB guns”), air rifles, catapults, sticks and other weapons are against the law.

2) At a picnic

Cape of Good Hope SPCA. Website image.

Do:

1) Close and lock car doors and windows when baboons are about.

2) Make sure your food containers, baskets and packets containing food are covered at all times.

Don't:

1) Feed baboons. It's illegal.

2) Leave food or old food wrappers, fruit skins or vegetable peelings lying around at your picnic site after you have eaten or prepared food.

3) At a national park

Cape of Good Hope SPCA. Website image.

Do:

1) Keep car doors and windows closed and locked when baboons are about.

2) Pay close attention to your surroundings and equipment when photographing baboons.

Don't:

1) Feed baboons. Remember, it's illegal.

2) Leave food, fruit or other snacks where they may be visible through car windows.

4) While they're raiding...

Do:

1) Stay calm.

2) Stay in a group.

3) Keep pet dogs and cats away from wherever the baboons are.

4) Close any cupboards if the baboon is inside your house.

5) Do not try and use weapons against the baboons.

6) Call the Baboon Hotline emergency number: 071 588 6540.

7) Call your nearest SPCA if you spot a sick or injured baboon.

Here's to creating a safer world for baboons and all animals.

This article first appeared on KFM : Humans are closely related to baboons - protect them with these dos and don'ts