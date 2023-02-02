PetroSA hits back over claims it's charging Eskom 'exorbitant prices' for diesel
Bruce Whitfield talks to energy analyst Chris Yelland, co-author of the Daily Maverick article.
- State-owned enterprise PetroSA is overcharging Eskom for diesel, according to an article in Daily Maverick.
- PetroSA has refuted the claims, describing the article as a deflection "designed to take away focus from the real issues".
PetroSA has denied claims it's forced Eskom to pay "exorbitant prices" for diesel.
The state-owned oil and gas company is Eskom's main diesel supplier.
The allegations of unfair pricing are contained in an article for Daily Maverick, written by energy analyst Chris Yelland and journalist Mariam Isa.
The piece notes that Eskom needs the PetroSA-supplied diesel to power its two open-cycle gas turbine (OCGT) power plants, intended to be used during peak periods and emergency situations.
The struggling power utility first announced it had run out of diesel and money to buy it in November last year, when PetroSA stepped in with 50 million litres, with more in the following months.
PetroSA says in a statement released on Thursday that it views the Daily Maverick article as a deflection "designed to take away focus from the real issues and challenges that our economy has in relation to power generation".
It is important to note that the contractual terms between PetroSA and Eskom are based on the Basic Fuel Price (BFP) pricing mechanism. This ensures that PetroSA sells to Eskom in line with the M-1 BFP.PetroSA statement
Bruce Whitfield talks to EE Business Intelligence MD Chris Yelland, co-author of the Daily Maverick article,
Yelland notes that there is a contract in place between Eskom and PetroSA, as there also is with other diesel suppliers including Astron, Engen and Shell.
The article says PetroSA's prices are significantly higher than the other three. How does this happen? Yelland asks.
In fact on a procurement of emergency diesel of 50 million litres in December, Eskom paid a figure to PetroSA that was higher in fact than the pump price that a motorist could buy 50 litres for.Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
Eskom is a state-owned enterprise, PetroSA is a state-owned enterprise, National Treasury is government, Sars is government... but they just don't seem to be able to interact with each other in the national interest and deal with their own government problems.Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
With that particular deal, what stopped Eskom from shopping around for a better price?
While Yelland doesn't know the details, he surmises that PetroSA had diesel in stock, Eskom was desperate and PetroSA took advantage of the situation.
We all have to ask the question how this is possible, he emphasizes.
"How does one state-owned enterprise take advantage of another one in this way?"
One would have thought there would have been some brotherly interaction government to government!... And Eskom had to scrape together the money from savings it had made from its Capex expenditure and some of its other Opex expenditure... and pay upfront!Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
We do know that PetroSA is another disaster; it posted a R1 billion loss in its last year's financials... And I'm told that without Eskom's business, PetroSA would probably fold.Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
