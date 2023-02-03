Five important lessons from the chaos of stock markets in 2022
2022 will be remembered as a year of extreme volatility on the stock markets.
How can we learn from this experience as 2023 takes off?
It's very hard to learn good lessons from success comments Warren Ingram, personal financial adviser and Executive Director at Galileo Capital.
"Sadly the bad times are always going to be our best teachers and big losses in stock markets can teach us great lessons for our financial future."
Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a prime example of how "anything" can happen in markets, upsetting an investor's careful planning.
What I'm still struggling to absorb is that when the Russians invaded Ukraine... global politicians created a new weapon in the world and that was a weapon of of finance... Russia was effectively erased from the world's financial systems.Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital
Ingram shares his top five lessons learned from the chaos of 2022:
1) Anything can happen in the markets
If anything can happen, you need to be humble enough to know that you cannot invest all your money to profit from one investment, what happens if “anything” happens again?
2) Predictions are useless
The best economists and strategists have been proven to be less reliable than a flip of a coin. Invest your money to be prediction-proof.
3) Nothing works forever
The crypto boom, for example, was stronger for longer than a lot of experts expected but it doesn't mean that its collapse is done and it will never recover.
4) Losses are a fact of life
Your investments going up and down in the same year, year after year, is normal. Investing to beat inflation means you have to be prepared to lose money sometimes.
5) Bet on Diversification
Bet only one thing - diversification. Diversify your investments across asset types, countries and over time. It is always the only sure way to reduce your risk and achieve sustainable growth in the long-term.
