The rand rallies as US Fed's Powell talks 'disinflation'





- The rand strengthened around 2.5% after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates again, but by just 25 basis points.

- While Fed Chair Jerome Powell warned the battle against inflation is not yet won, he said the process of disinflation has started.

The US Federal Reserve raised interest rates again on Wednesday, but by just 0.25 percentage points.

Chairperson Jerome Powell did strike an optimistic note about inflation, saying the Fed recognised that it was cooling.

We can now say I think for the first time that the disinflationary process has started. Jerome Powell, Chair - US Federal Reserve

It was too soon to declare victory over the highest inflation in decades, though, Powell cautioned.

Bruce Whitfield asks Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital, what exactly Powell meant with his "disinflation" comment.

Put simply, the term refers to inflation, but inflation rates that are falling.

For instance, if we go to December and January of 2021 and early 2022 interest rates were sitting at 8-10% in the US. Then as we progressed through 2022 they steadily come down to 6 and 7%, and more recently it's starting to hang around in the 5% territory. Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

As that inflation rate falls, that's what is referred to as disinflation. Prices are still rising... but they're not rising at the same pace as they were a year back, i.e. 10%. Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

Prof. Saville notes that while interest rates and monetary policy are quite blunt instruments they also have effects that are lagged.

"So what you're seeing now in the falling inflation rate is a response to interest rate action of six and nine months ago, which means we might have seen the bulk of the pain put into the system."

We need to keep in mind though that while prices have fallen, wage inflation has set in which is something that "fuels the inflation fire".

The rand rallied on the news from the Fed, strengthening around 2.5%.

The implications for South Africa in terms of a strengthening rand is good news because that will mean the prices of our imports fall, it means our global purchasing power is better... Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

...but the rand at 17 to the dollar is still a long, long way from fair value. Fair value for the rand to dollar is closer to 15 territory. Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

Scroll to the top to listen to Professor Saville's analysis