It's a quagga! Vergelegen has welcomed its first quagga foal
Pippa Hudson speaks to Eben Olderwagen, environmental project manager at Vergelegen.
-
The foal was born on 14 December.
-
They may have another foal joining the herd in the next few months.
The quaggas were hunted to extinction in the 18th century, but the quagga project is attempting to essentially recover this zebra sub species through selective breeding.
The project was started in 1987 and Vergelegen joined the project in May last year to give the project new space to grow.
By doing so, we have given the project an opportunity to expand by having an extra herd and extra space for the animals to breed.Eben Olderwagen, Environmental Project Manager - Vergelegen
These animals are called the Rau quagga and through selective breeding of the Southern Plains zebras they have brought back the same characteristics as the original quagga.
The newest addition to the quagga family was born on 14 December 2022, which was an exciting milestone for the project.
Olderwagen says that while the foal is still suckling on its mother it does seem to be showing an interest in nibbling on the vegetation.
He adds that this might not be the only new arrival this year as they think one of their other mares could be pregnant and likely to deliver in the next three or four months.
If anyone wants to see the herd they can join one of the environmental tours offered by Vergelegen.
Listen to the audio above for more.
