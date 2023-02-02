'She's a trailblazer': Justice Molemela nominated for Judge President of SCA
John Perlman speaks to Mbekezeli Benjamin, research and advocacy officer at Judges Matter.
-
Judges Matter has welcomed the nomination of Justice Mahube Molemela.
-
Benjamin says she is held in high esteem by many in the legal profession.
Benjamin says the president of the SCA is one of the top three positions in the judiciary, after Chief Justice and Deputy Chief Justice.
As president, she would be in charge of the court that essentially lays down the law for the rest of the high courts in the country.Mbekezeli Benjamin, Research and Advocacy Officer - Judges Matter
He says this is a welcome nomination as Molemela is held in high esteem not only by Judges Matter, but many in the legal profession.
She was a trailblazer in the attorney profession. She was one of the first women in Bloemfontein to run her own law firm.Mbekezeli Benjamin, Research and Advocacy Officer - Judges Matter
He adds that she was the first woman to become judge president of the Free State High Court and she transformed it for the better in her time in that role.
Benjamin says there is a need to have more women in judicial leadership as the judiciary is made up of 40% women, but there is only one in the Heads of Court, a statutory body which sets judicial policies.
That forum has 14 seats and only one woman is occupying one of those seats. Justice Molemela would only be the second.Mbekezeli Benjamin, Research and Advocacy Officer - Judges Matter
He says that a decision-making body like this needs to have much broader representation than only two women.
This article first appeared on 702
