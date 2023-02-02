



John Perlman speaks to Maryna Calow, communications manager of Wines of South Africa.

The wine industry is going strong after more than three centuries .

Calow says that the South African wine industry has built a name for itself as a producer of high quality wines.

© anaumenko/123rf.com

Our wine industry has not been without its challenges, with frequent loadshedding and troubles in the ports, but more than three and a half centuries later it is still going strong.

What we have seen over the 364 years is most definitely that we are an industry of absolute resilience. Maryna Calow, Communications Manager - Wines of South Africa

Calow says that the industry is working to ensure our wine exports grow in value.

She says that while the quality of our grapes and what we produce is second to none, the cost of our wines, internationally, does not always reflect that.

However, she says the prices with regards to exports are increasing, but they do need to see more growth, without disadvantaging local consumers.

Regardless of this, the South African wine industry has come a long way in creating a name for itself as a unique, diverse and high quality choice.

Listen to the audio above for more.

This article first appeared on 702 : Happy 364th birthday to SA’s wine industry - here's to 364 more