Could informal settlements play a role in SA's move to solar power?
John Maytham speaks to David Everatt, professor of Urban Governance at the University of Witswatersrand.
- Everatt says informal settlements should be equipped with solar panels
- They should be allowing to sell electricity back to the grid
- While there are risks to this, he says we should look at doing something different.
A new project is looking at the role of informal settlements to push South Africa’s move to rooftop solar energy.
The idea is that government would equip structures in informal settlements with solar panels and give them the opportunity to sell power back to the grid.
David Everatt, professor of Urban Governance at the University of Witswatersrand, says that rather than only allowing wealthy elites to buy themselves out of the grid and make money selling energy back, this project would address inequality and the energy crisis.
He says that while they acknowledge there are potential problems that could arise with this, it is worthwhile to attempt to take a different approach.
I think it is time that we tried something different, rather than making ourselves so nervous of what could go wrong that we do not take a step forward.David Everatt, professor of Urban Governance at the University of Witswatersrand
He adds that if you give people money to get solar panels rather than for a basic income grant this can give people in low-income spaces an opportunity to generate an income, even when they are unemployed.
It is not a job creator per se, but it is an income generator.David Everatt, professor of Urban Governance at the University of Witswatersrand
While there is a risk of the panels getting stolen, he says that if people see they can make money in this way they will protect the panels and their income.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/photovoltaic-photovoltaic-system-2138994/
