Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
PetroSA hits back over claims it's charging Eskom 'exorbitant prices' for diesel According to a Daily Maverick article Eskom's contract prices for diesel from state-owned Petro SA, are much higher than the comme... 2 February 2023 4:58 PM
'She's a trailblazer': Justice Molemela nominated for Judge President of SCA President Ramaphosa has nominated Justice Mahube Molemela as the next president of the Supreme Court of Appeal. 2 February 2023 2:51 PM
It's a quagga! Vergelegen has welcomed its first quagga foal Vergelegen Wine Estate has had an addition to its quagga herd with the first baby born on the farm since they joined the project. 2 February 2023 2:25 PM
View all Local
[WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa interviews sports personalities on 947 Tune in for Robert Marawa on 947 on Thursday evening. 2 February 2023 3:58 PM
Why SA needs to nurture relationship with China in spite of problem areas We need to remember that China will be one of THE dominant forces for the next decade or two says Old Mutual Investment Group's Hy... 1 February 2023 5:38 PM
There will not be another World Cup in Africa in my lifetime - Sepp Blatter The former FIFA President says unfortunately the focus on Asian and Middle Eastern countries because that's where the money is. 1 February 2023 5:19 PM
View all Politics
Vodacom to stop selling 'uncapped data' products after Knowler queries terms Why are mobile operators still using the term 'uncapped' when there is in fact a limit to your data usage in terms of their contra... 2 February 2023 5:22 PM
Introducing POPCO, proudly local ice-cream & sorbet popsicles POPCO has proven that once again the saying remains true - local is always lekker! 2 February 2023 12:36 PM
South Africa's R1 billion Tottenham Hotspur proposal: 'Tourism is a job creator' Can South Africa afford to spend R1 billion on a marketing campaign for tourism? 2 February 2023 11:30 AM
View all Business
Happy 364th birthday to SA’s wine industry - here's to 364 more On this day 364 years ago the first-ever vintage wine of South Africa was made from Cape grapes. 2 February 2023 3:22 PM
Humans are closely related to baboons - protect them with these dos and don'ts We're basically cousins! So, if you see them anywhere, don't hurt them. Learn about what you should do and what you should avoid. 2 February 2023 12:50 PM
Friend or Foe: Jozi’s infamous Parktown prawns The giant insect often plagues Johannesburg residents this time of the year. 2 February 2023 12:45 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA Spurs sponsorship furore: 'It's potentially a brilliant business deal' There's been an outcry over government's reported R900m deal to sponsor UK Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur in an effort to d... 1 February 2023 6:46 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa interviews former FIFA boss Sepp Blatter Robert Marawa launches his show on 947 on Wednesday evening with Sepp Blatter in the hot seat. 1 February 2023 1:37 PM
Bavuma's 109: I was absolutely delightfully stunned - cricket commentator That was one of the greatest display's of character I've seen from a South African batsman, says Neil Manthorp. 1 February 2023 12:56 PM
View all Sport
Actress Athina Jansen shares her favourite tunes on CapeTalk On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Athina Jansen. 2 February 2023 12:53 PM
2023 branded 'the year of women' with these women's sporting events in Cape Town Cape Town, prepare for a host of jam-packed local and international women's led sporting events. 2 February 2023 10:49 AM
10 Years ago Netflix released its very first streaming series Can you guess what it is? 2 February 2023 9:59 AM
View all Entertainment
Look no more: Glass-walled flat owners win privacy case against art musuem People who live in glass houses deserve privacy too, according to the UK Supreme Court. 2 February 2023 10:54 AM
Belgian Couple abandons their infant at Tel Aviv airport A Belgian couple abandoned their baby at an airport check-in desk in Tel Aviv, Israel. 2 February 2023 10:10 AM
Shetland Viking Festival embraces gender equality for first time in 142 years Up Helly Aa fire festival - the biggest fire festival in Europe - is, for the first time in 142 years, open to all genders. 2 February 2023 8:24 AM
View all World
Sub-Saharan Africa's baby boom could see the region's population double by 2050 While there has been a global decline in the fertility rate, Sub-Saharan Africa is seeing more births than the global average. 2 February 2023 8:54 AM
Gabon’s addiction-curbing iboga plant: cash vs protection complexities The race is on as clinics and scientists around the world wants to cash in on the powerful plant. 27 January 2023 2:51 PM
Uganda aims to start refining oil by 2025 Uganda has started an oil drilling programme at its oil reserves, with the hope that it will begin refining by 2025. 27 January 2023 11:11 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: State of disaster requires a social compact - and trust has eroded Mandy Wiener lays down why a state of disaster will not work in a distrustful society. 2 February 2023 4:01 AM
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
Mavericks strip club: 'It's time to move past this age of rampant immorality' Cape Town strip club Mavericks famously advertises by flying a banner over the city. 25 January 2023 10:28 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport
fiber_manual_record
Politics

[WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa interviews sports personalities on 947

2 February 2023 3:58 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Robert Marawa

Tune in for Robert Marawa on 947 on Thursday evening.

Robert Marawa launches his show his popular show this week on 947. The hour-long news and current affairs sports show flights every evening at 6pm, live from Primedia’s 947 studios.

Tune in this evening at 6 for the second episode. Watch the live stream below:


This article first appeared on 947 : [WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa interviews sports personalities on 947




2 February 2023 3:58 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Robert Marawa

More from Sport

fifg/123rf

South Africa's R1 billion Tottenham Hotspur proposal: 'Tourism is a job creator'

2 February 2023 11:30 AM

Can South Africa afford to spend R1 billion on a marketing campaign for tourism?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fifg/123rf

SA Spurs sponsorship furore: 'It's potentially a brilliant business deal'

1 February 2023 6:46 PM

There's been an outcry over government's reported R900m deal to sponsor UK Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur in an effort to draw more tourists to SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FIFA president Sepp Blatter. Picture: Facebook.

There will not be another World Cup in Africa in my lifetime - Sepp Blatter

1 February 2023 5:19 PM

The former FIFA President says unfortunately the focus on Asian and Middle Eastern countries because that's where the money is.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Mohammad Hassanzadeh

[WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa interviews former FIFA boss Sepp Blatter

1 February 2023 1:37 PM

Robert Marawa launches his show on 947 on Wednesday evening with Sepp Blatter in the hot seat.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Proteas ODI skipper Temba Bavuma. Picture: @TembaBavuma/Twitter

Bavuma's 109: I was absolutely delightfully stunned - cricket commentator

1 February 2023 12:56 PM

That was one of the greatest display's of character I've seen from a South African batsman, says Neil Manthorp.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town Cycle Tour. Simon's Town. Website Image.

Entries for The Cape Town Cycle Tour extended to Friday, 3 February! ENTER NOW

30 January 2023 1:07 PM

Race director, David Bellairs talks about entering the 45th annual Cape Town Cycle Tour which is extended to Friday, 3 February.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Robert Marawa.

Beloved sportscaster Robert Marawa joins our sister station 947

30 January 2023 8:54 AM

It's great news for sports fans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lionel Messi wins Golden Ball for best player at World Cup.Picture: Twitter.

[LISTEN] Exclusive: Mandy Wiener speaks to Peter Drury

27 January 2023 3:55 PM

Mandy speaks to the legendary football commentator.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Newlands rugby stadium. Picture: WP Rugby

Strange heritage claim continues to stall the sale of Newlands Stadium

24 January 2023 12:44 PM

John Maytham speaks to Craig Ray, sports editor at the Daily Maverick

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rugby Tackle. Picture: pexels.com

Is rugby's new 'waist-height tackle law' the answer to prevent head injuries?

24 January 2023 11:15 AM

John Maytham speaks to Dr Ross Tucker, a sports scientist based at the Sports Science Institute.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Image: @ guvend/123rf.com

Why SA needs to nurture relationship with China in spite of problem areas

1 February 2023 5:38 PM

We need to remember that China will be one of THE dominant forces for the next decade or two says Old Mutual Investment Group's Hywel George.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FIFA president Sepp Blatter. Picture: Facebook.

There will not be another World Cup in Africa in my lifetime - Sepp Blatter

1 February 2023 5:19 PM

The former FIFA President says unfortunately the focus on Asian and Middle Eastern countries because that's where the money is.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Mohammad Hassanzadeh

[WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa interviews former FIFA boss Sepp Blatter

1 February 2023 1:37 PM

Robert Marawa launches his show on 947 on Wednesday evening with Sepp Blatter in the hot seat.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the NCOP sitting in KZN on Friday, 18 November 2022. Picture: Presidency/Twitter.

Should our energy crisis be a National State of Disaster?

1 February 2023 12:54 PM

Cyril Ramaphosa has a very clear injunction from the ANC in terms of how it needs to turn out, says ANC spokesperson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Democratic Alliance held a media briefing at Hector Peterson Memorial, Soweto on Monday 30 January 2022. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News.

Mpho Phalatse on contesting as DA leader: It's not about a black or white leader

1 February 2023 9:42 AM

Following her ousting as mayor of Johannesburg, Mpho Phalatse announced her candidature for the DA leadership position.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Elsies River residents build own security wall in response to rampant crime

Elsies River residents build wall to stop crime, but City wants to demolish it

1 February 2023 8:19 AM

'People of Salberau are now fed up and they want that wall closed', says Neighbourhood Watch member.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fort Hare University Vice-Chancellor Professor Sakhela Buhlungu. Picture: University of Fort Hare/Facebook

48 toilet rolls were invoiced for R15k - Fort Hare VC Prof Sakhela Buhlungu

1 February 2023 6:59 AM

Sakhela Buhlungu remains steadfast, despite the multiple attempts on his life, to uncover corruption at the institution.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© tintin75/123rf.com

SA slips further down Corruption Perceptions Index despite anti-graft efforts

31 January 2023 5:30 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Kavisha Pillay, Head of Stakeholder Relations and Campaigns at Corruption Watch.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Eskom's Kusile power station. Picture: Facebook.

Midday Report Express: National state of disaster looms amid energy crisis

31 January 2023 12:30 PM

Mandy Wiener and team bring you expert analysis on all news making headlines.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A voter has their finger marked ahead of casting a vote in the Zimbabwean elections on 30 July 2018. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN

[LISTEN] Political analyst discusses the upcoming 2023 Zimbabwean Elections

31 January 2023 12:21 PM

The election is expected to take place in either July or August.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Belgian Couple abandons their infant at Tel Aviv airport

World

South Africa's R1 billion Tottenham Hotspur proposal: 'Tourism is a job creator'

Business Sport

SA Tourism board conditionally approves Tottenham Hotspur deal

Business

EWN Highlights

Parliament runs down the clock to amend the Electoral Act

2 February 2023 7:04 PM

[WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa interviews sports personalities on 947

2 February 2023 5:58 PM

Soshanguve residents plead for lasting water solution

2 February 2023 5:26 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA