[WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa interviews sports personalities on 947
Robert Marawa launches his show his popular show this week on 947. The hour-long news and current affairs sports show flights every evening at 6pm, live from Primedia’s 947 studios.
Tune in this evening at 6 for the second episode. Watch the live stream below:
This article first appeared on 947 : [WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa interviews sports personalities on 947
More from Sport
South Africa's R1 billion Tottenham Hotspur proposal: 'Tourism is a job creator'
Can South Africa afford to spend R1 billion on a marketing campaign for tourism?Read More
SA Spurs sponsorship furore: 'It's potentially a brilliant business deal'
There's been an outcry over government's reported R900m deal to sponsor UK Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur in an effort to draw more tourists to SA.Read More
There will not be another World Cup in Africa in my lifetime - Sepp Blatter
The former FIFA President says unfortunately the focus on Asian and Middle Eastern countries because that's where the money is.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa interviews former FIFA boss Sepp Blatter
Robert Marawa launches his show on 947 on Wednesday evening with Sepp Blatter in the hot seat.Read More
Bavuma's 109: I was absolutely delightfully stunned - cricket commentator
That was one of the greatest display's of character I've seen from a South African batsman, says Neil Manthorp.Read More
Entries for The Cape Town Cycle Tour extended to Friday, 3 February! ENTER NOW
Race director, David Bellairs talks about entering the 45th annual Cape Town Cycle Tour which is extended to Friday, 3 February.Read More
Beloved sportscaster Robert Marawa joins our sister station 947
It's great news for sports fans.Read More
[LISTEN] Exclusive: Mandy Wiener speaks to Peter Drury
Mandy speaks to the legendary football commentator.Read More
Strange heritage claim continues to stall the sale of Newlands Stadium
John Maytham speaks to Craig Ray, sports editor at the Daily MaverickRead More
More from Politics
Why SA needs to nurture relationship with China in spite of problem areas
We need to remember that China will be one of THE dominant forces for the next decade or two says Old Mutual Investment Group's Hywel George.Read More
There will not be another World Cup in Africa in my lifetime - Sepp Blatter
The former FIFA President says unfortunately the focus on Asian and Middle Eastern countries because that's where the money is.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa interviews former FIFA boss Sepp Blatter
Robert Marawa launches his show on 947 on Wednesday evening with Sepp Blatter in the hot seat.Read More
Should our energy crisis be a National State of Disaster?
Cyril Ramaphosa has a very clear injunction from the ANC in terms of how it needs to turn out, says ANC spokesperson.Read More
Mpho Phalatse on contesting as DA leader: It's not about a black or white leader
Following her ousting as mayor of Johannesburg, Mpho Phalatse announced her candidature for the DA leadership position.Read More
Elsies River residents build wall to stop crime, but City wants to demolish it
'People of Salberau are now fed up and they want that wall closed', says Neighbourhood Watch member.Read More
48 toilet rolls were invoiced for R15k - Fort Hare VC Prof Sakhela Buhlungu
Sakhela Buhlungu remains steadfast, despite the multiple attempts on his life, to uncover corruption at the institution.Read More
SA slips further down Corruption Perceptions Index despite anti-graft efforts
Bruce Whitfield talks to Kavisha Pillay, Head of Stakeholder Relations and Campaigns at Corruption Watch.Read More
Midday Report Express: National state of disaster looms amid energy crisis
Mandy Wiener and team bring you expert analysis on all news making headlines.Read More