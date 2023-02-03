Have you watched Pamela Anderson’s new Netflix documentary? Twitter reacts





Pamela Anderson is a pop culture icon. The actress is best known for her role in Baywatch and the unforgettable red swimsuit slow-mo scene on the beach. Her name was once on everyone’s lips before her career began spiralling downward after the release of a stolen intimate video with former partner Tommy Lee.

Now, a new Netflix documentary titled Pamela, a love story gives insight into her career. From a small-town girl that rose to fame after being discovered in her hometown Vancouver, Canada at a British Columbia Lions football game in 1989. Her image at the time was shown on the stadium screen. She then became one of the most talked about public figures and desirable women, especially after a centrefold Playboy cover in 1990.

The release of the Netflix doccie paired with Pamela Anderson's memoir has led to many sharing their thoughts on her career and expressing sympathy about her unfair treatment.

Here are what some Twitter users are saying:

Pamela Anderson deserves so much better than the way the whole goddamn world treated her.



And fuck Tim Allen. https://t.co/eYSoQIIUnm ' ꧁༺𝙻𝚎𝚊𝚟𝚎𝙷𝚎𝚊𝚛𝚍𝙰𝚕𝚘𝚗𝚎༻꧂ (@LeaveHeardAlone) January 23, 2023

if i was involved w the pam and tommy series i literally wouldn’t be able to sleep at night.



pamela anderson discusses for @Variety pic.twitter.com/17Nskep7IX ' m3g (@bymeg) January 26, 2023

pamela anderson is too real for making a documentary and saying she’s still in love with her ex in front of the entire world (including his wife) like wheww pic.twitter.com/GlXqeniAX7 ' 𝓶𝓪𝓽𝓽𝓲𝓮 🦋 (@mattiefutrell) February 1, 2023

Pamela anderson reclaiming her narrative after enduring endless sleazeball media bros, slut-shaming, ridicule, disrespect, harassment, hate from insecure men etc etc got me quite emotional ' 𝙎𝙚𝙧𝙖𝙥𝙝𝙞𝙣𝙖 𝙎𝙞𝙢𝙤𝙣𝙚 🍒 (@SeraphinaSimone) January 31, 2023

Pamela Anderson son, Brandon Thomas Lee who produced the Netflix doc, also shared his thoughts at the premiere:

Pamela Anderson's son Brandon Thomas Lee (@brandontlee), who produced her new doc #PamelaALoveStory, talks "Baywatch" pay discrepancies and working to get his mother her due.



Full interview: https://t.co/DWngxXqW8h pic.twitter.com/q4Dkt07cdM ' ExtraTV (@extratv) January 31, 2023

This article first appeared on KFM : Have you watched Pamela Anderson’s new Netflix documentary? Twitter reacts