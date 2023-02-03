Have you watched Pamela Anderson’s new Netflix documentary? Twitter reacts

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Where's Bob? We track the rehabilitated turtle's first few days back in the wild After eight years in rehabilitation, Bob the green turtle was returned to the wild on Friday, 27 January 2023. 3 February 2023 11:11 AM
Mzansi finds the funny side of potential Tottenham-SA Tourism deal Social media reacts to SA Tourism potentially spending R1-billion on a sponsorship deal with Tottenham Hotspur. 3 February 2023 9:49 AM
Eskom's state of disaster declaration won't speed up its legacy issues - analyst Since the beginning of 2023, South Africans have grappled with rolling power cuts as Eskom struggles to keep the lights on. 3 February 2023 6:47 AM
View all Local
Julius Malema melts Mzansi's heart with romantic poetry for his wife After writing a heartfelt birthday poem to his wife, Mantwa Matlala on social media, he ALMOST became Shakespeare's competition. 3 February 2023 9:48 AM
Stand Up SA marched to Eskom to demand a tariff increase review 'When we put our hands together from all racial groupings, we can pull out a miracle out of nothing. We can fix this problem.' 3 February 2023 6:38 AM
Timing is wrong for Spurs deal – TS Glalaxy's Tim Sukazi TS Glalaxy chairman Sukazi says that there is a lot going on in the country at the moment and that the optics are not good. 2 February 2023 5:53 PM
View all Politics
Five important lessons from the chaos of stock markets in 2022 Big losses in stock markets can teach us great lessons for our financial future - Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares five poin... 3 February 2023 8:52 AM
The rand rallies as US Fed's Powell talks 'disinflation' What exactly did the US Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell mean when he said 'the disinflation process has started'? The Money Show t... 2 February 2023 8:45 PM
Vodacom to stop selling 'uncapped data' products after Knowler queries terms Why are mobile operators still using the term 'uncapped' when there is in fact a limit to your data usage in terms of their contra... 2 February 2023 5:22 PM
View all Business
'Even if you don't play padel you'll love it': A1 Padel tournament coming to CT Padel is a fast-growing sport around the world and the A1 Padel tournament is kicking off in Cape Town this month. 3 February 2023 9:57 AM
3 failproof ways to prevent power surges during loadshedding Pippa Hudson speaks to Ernest North of Naked Insurance to find out how. 3 February 2023 9:47 AM
SABC 'mandates' additional TV license fees for computer monitors A new notice from the SABC defines a TV as any 'TV monitor' that can receive a broadcast signal, which you now have to pay for. 3 February 2023 8:45 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa interviews sports personalities on 947 Tune in for Robert Marawa on 947 on Thursday evening. 2 February 2023 3:58 PM
South Africa's R1 billion Tottenham Hotspur proposal: 'Tourism is a job creator' Can South Africa afford to spend R1 billion on a marketing campaign for tourism? 2 February 2023 11:30 AM
SA Spurs sponsorship furore: 'It's potentially a brilliant business deal' There's been an outcry over government's reported R900m deal to sponsor UK Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur in an effort to d... 1 February 2023 6:46 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] 57 y/o says she won't stop making sexy content even if she's 'wrinkly' Viktoria Winslow AKA, 'The Golden Gilf' won't stop making OnlyFans content and sexy TikToks because it's empowering. 3 February 2023 8:55 AM
Have you watched Pamela Anderson’s new Netflix documentary? Twitter reacts A new doccie titled 'Pamela, a love story' has dropped and it gives insight into her career. 3 February 2023 7:34 AM
[WATCH] Trevor Noah tells Stephen Colbert how his life flashed before his eyes On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert he spoke about the holiday he went on with his friends, which include Anele Mdoda and more. 3 February 2023 5:48 AM
View all Entertainment
Mafia assassin found working as a pizza chef after 17 years on the run Pizza's weren't the only thing getting sliced. 3 February 2023 8:12 AM
Look no more: Glass-walled flat owners win privacy case against art musuem People who live in glass houses deserve privacy too, according to the UK Supreme Court. 2 February 2023 10:54 AM
Belgian Couple abandons their infant at Tel Aviv airport A Belgian couple abandoned their baby at an airport check-in desk in Tel Aviv, Israel. 2 February 2023 10:10 AM
View all World
Sub-Saharan Africa's baby boom could see the region's population double by 2050 While there has been a global decline in the fertility rate, Sub-Saharan Africa is seeing more births than the global average. 2 February 2023 8:54 AM
Gabon’s addiction-curbing iboga plant: cash vs protection complexities The race is on as clinics and scientists around the world wants to cash in on the powerful plant. 27 January 2023 2:51 PM
Uganda aims to start refining oil by 2025 Uganda has started an oil drilling programme at its oil reserves, with the hope that it will begin refining by 2025. 27 January 2023 11:11 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: State of disaster requires a social compact - and trust has eroded Mandy Wiener lays down why a state of disaster will not work in a distrustful society. 2 February 2023 4:01 AM
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
Mavericks strip club: 'It's time to move past this age of rampant immorality' Cape Town strip club Mavericks famously advertises by flying a banner over the city. 25 January 2023 10:28 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Have you watched Pamela Anderson’s new Netflix documentary? Twitter reacts

3 February 2023 7:34 AM
by Ute Hermanus
Tags:
Pamela Anderson
Netflix

A new doccie titled 'Pamela, a love story' has dropped and it gives insight into her career.

Pamela Anderson is a pop culture icon. The actress is best known for her role in Baywatch and the unforgettable red swimsuit slow-mo scene on the beach. Her name was once on everyone’s lips before her career began spiralling downward after the release of a stolen intimate video with former partner Tommy Lee.

Now, a new Netflix documentary titled Pamela, a love story gives insight into her career. From a small-town girl that rose to fame after being discovered in her hometown Vancouver, Canada at a British Columbia Lions football game in 1989. Her image at the time was shown on the stadium screen. She then became one of the most talked about public figures and desirable women, especially after a centrefold Playboy cover in 1990.

The release of the Netflix doccie paired with Pamela Anderson's memoir has led to many sharing their thoughts on her career and expressing sympathy about her unfair treatment.

Here are what some Twitter users are saying:

Pamela Anderson son, Brandon Thomas Lee who produced the Netflix doc, also shared his thoughts at the premiere:


This article first appeared on KFM : Have you watched Pamela Anderson’s new Netflix documentary? Twitter reacts




3 February 2023 7:34 AM
by Ute Hermanus
Tags:
Pamela Anderson
Netflix

More from Entertainment

EFF leader Julius Malema at the party's manifesto launch on 26 September 2021. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

Julius Malema melts Mzansi's heart with romantic poetry for his wife

3 February 2023 9:48 AM

After writing a heartfelt birthday poem to his wife, Mantwa Matlala on social media, he ALMOST became Shakespeare's competition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Social media app Tik Tok. Picture: Pixabay.

[WATCH] 57 y/o says she won't stop making sexy content even if she's 'wrinkly'

3 February 2023 8:55 AM

Viktoria Winslow AKA, 'The Golden Gilf' won't stop making OnlyFans content and sexy TikToks because it's empowering.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Trevor Noah tells Stephen Colbert how his life flashed before his eyes

3 February 2023 5:48 AM

On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert he spoke about the holiday he went on with his friends, which include Anele Mdoda and more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Athina Jansen

Actress Athina Jansen shares her favourite tunes on CapeTalk

2 February 2023 12:53 PM

On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Athina Jansen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Augustas ÄŒetkauskas/123rf.com

2023 branded 'the year of women' with these women's sporting events in Cape Town

2 February 2023 10:49 AM

Cape Town, prepare for a host of jam-packed local and international women's led sporting events.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Mollie Sivaram on Unsplash

10 Years ago Netflix released its very first streaming series

2 February 2023 9:59 AM

Can you guess what it is?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

https://www.123rf.com/photo_128023149_beyonce-knowles-at-the-world-premiere-of-the-lion-king-held-at-the-dolby-theatre-in-hollywood-usa-on.html?vti=m4wxuhcyuwepsebl42-1-11

Beyoncé announces her 2023 Renaissance 'world' tour, but EXCLUDES Africa

2 February 2023 6:46 AM

On 1 February, Queen B announced that her 2023 "world" tour "Renaissance" kicks off in May but Africa isn't on the list.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zhukovsky/123rf

TV's favourite therapy talk show with Dr Phil ends after 25 years and 21 seasons

1 February 2023 10:04 AM

After 25 years, Dr Phil McGraw's daytime talk show ends but our favourite therapist is set to pursue prime-time TV.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© damedeeso/123rf.com

Buy yourself flowers and go to these Valentine's Day hotspots in Cape Town

31 January 2023 1:13 PM

Making Valentine's Day plans? We've got a list of ten romantic things to do on Valentine's Day in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: vchalup

'Science' reveals 'most handsome man in the world'... It's NOT Michael B. Jordan

31 January 2023 10:23 AM

Face-assessing technology has revealed the 10 most handsome men in the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

PetroSA hits back over claims it's charging Eskom 'exorbitant prices' for diesel

Business Local

Belgian Couple abandons their infant at Tel Aviv airport

World

SA Tourism board conditionally approves Tottenham Hotspur deal

Business

EWN Highlights

Kenny Kunene sworn in as Joburg's Transport MMC

3 February 2023 12:43 PM

Parts of South Africa in the grip of deadly gun violence

3 February 2023 12:22 PM

Labour Court rules in favour of Untu workers in Prasa wage agreement saga

3 February 2023 11:31 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA