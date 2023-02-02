Streaming issues? Report here
Timing is wrong for Spurs deal – Tim Sukazi

2 February 2023 5:53 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Football
SA Tourism
Tottenham Hotspurs
TX Galaxy

TS Glalaxy's Sukazi says that there is a lot going on in the country at the moment and that the optics are not good.

Robert Marawa speaks to TS Galaxy Chairman Tim Sukazi.

TS Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi believes the timing of the proposed deal between South African Tourism and English Premier Club, Tottenham Hotspur is wrong.

The Daily Maverick reported on an almost R1 billion sponsorship of the football giant being considered by the tourism entity.

Speaking on #MSW, Sukazi responded to Thursday's SA Tourism press conference where acting CEO Themba Kumhalo made strong statements about the controversial deal.

Khumalo insisted that the deal 'is not a football thing' but Suzaki disagrees and says that there is a lot going on in the country at the moment.

It is a timing issue, he argues.

It is far from the truth that this deal has nothing to do with football, it is a situation where optics matter the most. It would have been an ideal strategy under normal circumstances in the country, but the situation at the moment is far from normal.

Tim Sukazi, Chairman - TX Galaxy

The economic climate in South Africa is dire he notes.

People will always talk about the amount of money being spent and they will look at the Tourism Department and there will be a negative deduction when all these things are put together.

Tim Sukazi, Chairman - TX Galaxy

Regarding Khumalo's insistence that 'there is no signed contract', Sukazi says he states clearly the intention is to sign so that is irrelevant.

Concerning matters at his own club, Sukazi confirms to Marawa that Sibusiso Vilakazi is no longer a player for the club but would like to have him involved in some capacity.

Vilakazi and TS Galaxy mutually terminated the forward’s contract on Thursday with the 33-year-old having only joined the club earlier this season.

His performance was not to the desired level, our coach demands energy, high pressing and from a player like him, goals. He hasn’t scored for us yet and a player like him, you don’t bring in for anything else. We don’t want to lose him as TS Galaxy and if he decides not to carry on playing, we want him around the club

Tim Sukazi, Chairman - TX Galaxy

This article first appeared on 947 : Timing is wrong for Spurs deal – Tim Sukazi




