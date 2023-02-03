Eskom's state of disaster declaration won't speed up its legacy issues - analyst





Africa Melane speaks to energy analyst and physicist at the University of Johannesburg, Hartmut Winkler.

• Eskom plans to reduce loadshedding to stage 4 on Friday and stage 3 on Saturday

• Thomas Conradie, Eskom’s head of energy, says the power utility has experienced a recovery in several generating units

Eskom Megawatt Park. Picture Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

Aging infrastructure, sabotage and corruption, and a cash deficit are some of the reasons why Eskom has become the number one item on the governance and political agenda.

Just this week, President Cyril Ramaphosa proposed - at an ANC strategy meeting held on 30 January – that his government wants to declare Eskom’s continual blackouts a national state of disaster.

Energy analyst and physicist at the University of Johannesburg, Hartmut Winkler disagrees with the government's suggestion, adding that most of the problems at Eskom do not need a state of emergency pronouncement.

Most of the things that are needed to fix Eskom don’t need a state of emergency, I guess it just sounds good. Hartmut Winkler, Energy analyst and physicist - University of Johannesburg

Making funds available may help in some instances but I’m not really sure how it’s going to speed up the process there. Hartmut Winkler, Energy analyst and physicist - University of Johannesburg

He said the ANC needs to look at what the declaration means and how it will solve Eskom’s legacy issues.

Additionally, long-term energy generation is a matter that needs urgent attention. As the world turns away from fossil fuels, South Africa remains heavily reliant on coal.

88% of our electricity actually comes from coal… we are quite an anomaly. Hartmut Winkler, Energy analyst and physicist - University of Johannesburg

