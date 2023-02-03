Stand Up SA marched to Eskom to demand a tariff increase review
Africa Melane interviews Khustaz Mtwentwe, Stand Up SA founder.
On Thursday, civil society organisation Stand Up SA marched to Eskom's headquarters, demanding an end to the energy crisis that our country has been facing.
Mtwentwe, founder of Stand Up SA shares more on the march:
- The march was extremely peaceful and didn't cause any disruptions, even police commended the nature of the march
- Stand Up SA put emphasis on the fact that the march was not about race, and they achieved just that, having a 'multiracial march' – Mtwentwe says that we are powerful as one
- He believes that if we come together, we can bring an end to this crisis
- The demands from the organisation were well-received by Eskom
- One of the long-term demands raised in the memorandum is to have a constant supply of electricity, but more importantly, if there is loadshedding, it needs to be done equitably
- An additional point raised is for Eskom to hear the feedback and demands of its people – South Africans simply cannot afford the 18% increase
Here's the thing, we can do peaceful marches in South Africa and not block the roads. It's very much possible.Khustaz Mtwentwe, Stand Up SA founder
We are not here for racial division, and it reflected in the number of people that came.Khustaz Mtwentwe, Stand Up SA founder
Eskom was very very kind.Khustaz Mtwentwe, Stand Up SA founder
When we put our hands together from all racial groupings, we can pull a miracle out of nothing. We can fix this problem.Khustaz Mtwentwe, Stand Up SA founder
