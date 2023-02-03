Stand Up SA marched to Eskom to demand a tariff increase review





Africa Melane interviews Khustaz Mtwentwe, Stand Up SA founder.

On Thursday, civil society organisation Stand Up SA marched to Eskom's headquarters, demanding an end to the energy crisis that our country has been facing.

Civil society organisation Stand Up SA gathered demonstrators to march to Eskom's headquarters on 2 February 2023. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu / Eyewitness News

Mtwentwe, founder of Stand Up SA shares more on the march:

The march was extremely peaceful and didn't cause any disruptions, even police commended the nature of the march

Stand Up SA put emphasis on the fact that the march was not about race, and they achieved just that, having a 'multiracial march' – Mtwentwe says that we are powerful as one

He believes that if we come together, we can bring an end to this crisis

The demands from the organisation were well-received by Eskom

One of the long-term demands raised in the memorandum is to have a constant supply of electricity, but more importantly, if there is loadshedding, it needs to be done equitably

An additional point raised is for Eskom to hear the feedback and demands of its people – South Africans simply cannot afford the 18% increase

Here's the thing, we can do peaceful marches in South Africa and not block the roads. It's very much possible. Khustaz Mtwentwe, Stand Up SA founder

We are not here for racial division, and it reflected in the number of people that came. Khustaz Mtwentwe, Stand Up SA founder

Eskom was very very kind. Khustaz Mtwentwe, Stand Up SA founder

When we put our hands together from all racial groupings, we can pull a miracle out of nothing. We can fix this problem. Khustaz Mtwentwe, Stand Up SA founder

