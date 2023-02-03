City of Cape Town wants its own SWAT team. Pros and Cons? Expert weighs in





Lester Kiewit interviews Eldred De Klerk, senior policing and social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis.

In August last year, Cape Town mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis told the city council it planned to boost its own force and extend its powers to investigate and convict criminals.

This would be done through training and deploying additional law enforcement officers, to essentially introduce SWAT-style units.

FILE: Police closely monitor tensions in Marikana in the North West Province on 14 August 2012. Picture: Taurai Maduna/Eyewitness News

RELATED: CT Metro Police beefs up training with night school classes for volunteers

De Klerk shares his thoughts:

The City's attempts to 'poach' more SAPS members to work for the City of Cape Town, should not be held against the actual policing members, who at the end of the day are trying to better their careers

Additionally, these members may not be involved in the actual politics around the narrative that the SAPS has failed to fulfill its duties, and that the City would do a better job

All this has been done under the distorted notion of Law Enforcement Offices being a force multiplier, to help mitigate crime

Depending on the size of certain events such as protests, entities will work together against a joint plan, according to their legal mandate

In this way, a force multiplier will be effective to help keep citizens safe and to combat crime

It does however not mean that law enforcement can act above the mandate and take over routine policing services

The absence of an adequate policing system and just criminal system is evident, not only in Cape Town, but as a country as a whole

De Klerk says that as a whole, it's time to re-envision and transform policing

RELATED: City blames national budget cuts for SAPS staffing crisis in Simon's Town

This is hugely problematic in terms of a joint strategy for the country and it's a narrative that is fundamentally flawed. Eldred De Klerk, Senior Policing and Social Conflict Specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

The time for rearranging the deck chairs is gone. We need a public debate and discussion on what policing needs to look forward. Eldred De Klerk, Senior Policing and Social Conflict Specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

Everybody's supposed to do what is within their legal mandate, to do it well and to do it against the common strategy. Eldred De Klerk, Senior Policing and Social Conflict Specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.