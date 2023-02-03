Mafia assassin found working as a pizza chef after 17 years on the run

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Where's Bob? We track the rehabilitated turtle's first few days back in the wild After eight years in rehabilitation, Bob the green turtle was returned to the wild on Friday, 27 January 2023. 3 February 2023 11:11 AM
Mzansi finds the funny side of potential Tottenham-SA Tourism deal Social media reacts to SA Tourism potentially spending R1-billion on a sponsorship deal with Tottenham Hotspur. 3 February 2023 9:49 AM
Eskom's state of disaster declaration won't speed up its legacy issues - analyst Since the beginning of 2023, South Africans have grappled with rolling power cuts as Eskom struggles to keep the lights on. 3 February 2023 6:47 AM
View all Local
Julius Malema melts Mzansi's heart with romantic poetry for his wife After writing a heartfelt birthday poem to his wife, Mantwa Matlala on social media, he ALMOST became Shakespeare's competition. 3 February 2023 9:48 AM
Stand Up SA marched to Eskom to demand a tariff increase review 'When we put our hands together from all racial groupings, we can pull out a miracle out of nothing. We can fix this problem.' 3 February 2023 6:38 AM
Timing is wrong for Spurs deal – TS Glalaxy's Tim Sukazi TS Glalaxy chairman Sukazi says that there is a lot going on in the country at the moment and that the optics are not good. 2 February 2023 5:53 PM
View all Politics
Five important lessons from the chaos of stock markets in 2022 Big losses in stock markets can teach us great lessons for our financial future - Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares five poin... 3 February 2023 8:52 AM
The rand rallies as US Fed's Powell talks 'disinflation' What exactly did the US Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell mean when he said 'the disinflation process has started'? The Money Show t... 2 February 2023 8:45 PM
Vodacom to stop selling 'uncapped data' products after Knowler queries terms Why are mobile operators still using the term 'uncapped' when there is in fact a limit to your data usage in terms of their contra... 2 February 2023 5:22 PM
View all Business
'Even if you don't play padel you'll love it': A1 Padel tournament coming to CT Padel is a fast-growing sport around the world and the A1 Padel tournament is kicking off in Cape Town this month. 3 February 2023 9:57 AM
3 failproof ways to prevent power surges during loadshedding Pippa Hudson speaks to Ernest North of Naked Insurance to find out how. 3 February 2023 9:47 AM
SABC 'mandates' additional TV license fees for computer monitors A new notice from the SABC defines a TV as any 'TV monitor' that can receive a broadcast signal, which you now have to pay for. 3 February 2023 8:45 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa interviews sports personalities on 947 Tune in for Robert Marawa on 947 on Thursday evening. 2 February 2023 3:58 PM
South Africa's R1 billion Tottenham Hotspur proposal: 'Tourism is a job creator' Can South Africa afford to spend R1 billion on a marketing campaign for tourism? 2 February 2023 11:30 AM
SA Spurs sponsorship furore: 'It's potentially a brilliant business deal' There's been an outcry over government's reported R900m deal to sponsor UK Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur in an effort to d... 1 February 2023 6:46 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] 57 y/o says she won't stop making sexy content even if she's 'wrinkly' Viktoria Winslow AKA, 'The Golden Gilf' won't stop making OnlyFans content and sexy TikToks because it's empowering. 3 February 2023 8:55 AM
Have you watched Pamela Anderson’s new Netflix documentary? Twitter reacts A new doccie titled 'Pamela, a love story' has dropped and it gives insight into her career. 3 February 2023 7:34 AM
[WATCH] Trevor Noah tells Stephen Colbert how his life flashed before his eyes On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert he spoke about the holiday he went on with his friends, which include Anele Mdoda and more. 3 February 2023 5:48 AM
View all Entertainment
Mafia assassin found working as a pizza chef after 17 years on the run Pizza's weren't the only thing getting sliced. 3 February 2023 8:12 AM
Look no more: Glass-walled flat owners win privacy case against art musuem People who live in glass houses deserve privacy too, according to the UK Supreme Court. 2 February 2023 10:54 AM
Belgian Couple abandons their infant at Tel Aviv airport A Belgian couple abandoned their baby at an airport check-in desk in Tel Aviv, Israel. 2 February 2023 10:10 AM
View all World
Sub-Saharan Africa's baby boom could see the region's population double by 2050 While there has been a global decline in the fertility rate, Sub-Saharan Africa is seeing more births than the global average. 2 February 2023 8:54 AM
Gabon’s addiction-curbing iboga plant: cash vs protection complexities The race is on as clinics and scientists around the world wants to cash in on the powerful plant. 27 January 2023 2:51 PM
Uganda aims to start refining oil by 2025 Uganda has started an oil drilling programme at its oil reserves, with the hope that it will begin refining by 2025. 27 January 2023 11:11 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: State of disaster requires a social compact - and trust has eroded Mandy Wiener lays down why a state of disaster will not work in a distrustful society. 2 February 2023 4:01 AM
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
Mavericks strip club: 'It's time to move past this age of rampant immorality' Cape Town strip club Mavericks famously advertises by flying a banner over the city. 25 January 2023 10:28 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Mafia assassin found working as a pizza chef after 17 years on the run

3 February 2023 8:12 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Mafia
Adam Gilchrist
The World View
Lester Kiewit

Pizza's weren't the only thing getting sliced.

Lester Kiewit interviews Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent (skip to 3:44).

According to The Guardian, 63-Year-old Edgardo Greco is an Italian mob wanted for the murder of two brothers in 1991.

© jirkaejc/123rf.com
© jirkaejc/123rf.com

RELATED: Memphis police unit shut down after officers beat young man to death

According to Gilchrist, Greco is the second highest profile mafia.

Greco was arrested on Thursday in Saint-Etienne in Southern France, after being on the run since 2006.

While authorities are not entirely sure about the exact doings in the course of the 17 years, he was a chef for about three or four years, prior to his arrest.

How he remained undetected in plain sight remains a question at the top of Gilchrist's list.

You could've had your meal made by a mafia-trained assassin.

Lester Kiewit, Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit

You wonder don't you, how hiding in plain sight seems to work for mafia bosses and mafia assassins...how does that work for so long?

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




3 February 2023 8:12 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Mafia
Adam Gilchrist
The World View
Lester Kiewit

More from World

The rand rallies as US Fed's Powell talks 'disinflation'

2 February 2023 8:45 PM

What exactly did the US Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell mean when he said 'the disinflation process has started'? The Money Show talks to investment specialist Prof. Adrian Saville.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @omgheyluna/Twitter.

Look no more: Glass-walled flat owners win privacy case against art musuem

2 February 2023 10:54 AM

People who live in glass houses deserve privacy too, according to the UK Supreme Court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Laura Garcia from Pexels

Belgian Couple abandons their infant at Tel Aviv airport

2 February 2023 10:10 AM

A Belgian couple abandoned their baby at an airport check-in desk in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Shetland Vikings embrace gender equality as women join in flaming festivities. Picture: Pexels

Shetland Viking Festival embraces gender equality for first time in 142 years

2 February 2023 8:24 AM

Up Helly Aa fire festival - the biggest fire festival in Europe - is, for the first time in 142 years, open to all genders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Ukraine to receive Leopard 2 tankers amidst Russian war. Picture: Wikimedia Commons: 7th Army Training Command

Ukraine expects MAJOR Russian offensive later this month

2 February 2023 8:04 AM

As the conflict nears the one-year mark, Ukraine says a Russian push is fast approaching.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: @ guvend/123rf.com

Why SA needs to nurture relationship with China in spite of problem areas

1 February 2023 5:38 PM

We need to remember that China will be one of THE dominant forces for the next decade or two says Old Mutual Investment Group's Hywel George.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image Credit: @MariaBranyas112 on Twitter

'Stay away from toxic people' advises world's oldest person

1 February 2023 4:04 AM

María Branyas Morera shares her advice for living a long life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A cruise ship. Picture: stokpic from Pixabay

Couple says goodbye to dry land and starts living on cruise ships full time

31 January 2023 11:34 AM

Most people try to find a place to settle when the time comes to retire. This couple decided to live out their days on the sea.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image by Ron Rev Fenomeno from Pixabay.

8 year old boy 'critical but stable' after lightning strike hits him in chest

31 January 2023 11:12 AM

An eight-year-old boy was swimming at a beach in Australia when he was struck by a bolt of lightning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Bram Janssens/123rf

'Just touching it can make you ill' - tiny radioactive capsule lost in Australia

31 January 2023 9:37 AM

Australian officials are on the hunt for a tiny radioactive capsule that is missing along a stretch of highway.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

PetroSA hits back over claims it's charging Eskom 'exorbitant prices' for diesel

Business Local

Belgian Couple abandons their infant at Tel Aviv airport

World

SA Tourism board conditionally approves Tottenham Hotspur deal

Business

EWN Highlights

Kenny Kunene sworn in as Joburg's Transport MMC

3 February 2023 12:43 PM

Parts of South Africa in the grip of deadly gun violence

3 February 2023 12:22 PM

Labour Court rules in favour of Untu workers in Prasa wage agreement saga

3 February 2023 11:31 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA