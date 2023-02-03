Mafia assassin found working as a pizza chef after 17 years on the run
Lester Kiewit interviews Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent (skip to 3:44).
According to The Guardian, 63-Year-old Edgardo Greco is an Italian mob wanted for the murder of two brothers in 1991.
According to Gilchrist, Greco is the second highest profile mafia.
Greco was arrested on Thursday in Saint-Etienne in Southern France, after being on the run since 2006.
While authorities are not entirely sure about the exact doings in the course of the 17 years, he was a chef for about three or four years, prior to his arrest.
How he remained undetected in plain sight remains a question at the top of Gilchrist's list.
You could've had your meal made by a mafia-trained assassin.Lester Kiewit, Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
You wonder don't you, how hiding in plain sight seems to work for mafia bosses and mafia assassins...how does that work for so long?Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
