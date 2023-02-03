Julius Malema melts Mzansi's heart with romantic poetry for his wife
Mzansi is comparing EFF political leader, Julius Malema to Shakespeare. Yes, it's true.
In a recent Instagram post, Malema posted this picture of his accountant wife, Mantwa Matlala.
He captioned the post with this sweet message...
To the Mother of the boys and my wonderful wife, we celebrate your greatness today. You have been an incredible blessing to our family and brought warmth into our home. You single handily, without complaint, carry the dignity of our family. Today is your birthday, and I hope it brings you enjoyment. I want to wish you joy and happiness! Your beautiful heart guarantees you my love and care; nothing will destroy that which was blessed by the wrinkled hands of our ancestors. Many more years my babe; Happy Birthday Mma go Bašimane.Julius Malema, Instagram post
This isn't the first time Malema took to Instagram to declare his love, last year he shared some love for their anniversary with this post:
In the post, Malema shared his secret to a great marriage, being 'best friends.'
Of course, Malema's romantic side had Mzansi swooning over the couple as some users commented...
Shakespeare was found shaking. What a beautiful tribute and this feels so genuine from the depth of the soul of a word smith and a hopeless romantic l never knew Juju was. A splendid day to Mme.Instagram user
First of all!!! Thank you COC for such a profound message to this gorgeous woman that brought so much meaning to your life… thank you for showing appreciation. I wanna (sic) wish her a happy birthday and the very best in life.Instagram user
Our next president! A man that is faithful to his wife can be trusted with the affairs of the country.Instagram user
Used to seeing Malema adorned in his EFF fighting spirit, it's easy to see why Mzansi found his words almost Shakespearean.
But after eight years of marriage, three kids, and many birthdays together, it’s refreshing to see Malema take time to serenade his wife with some words of affirmation.
Did you catch some tips for Valentine's Day? (wink-wink)
This article first appeared on KFM : Julius Malema melts Mzansi's heart with romantic poetry for his wife
