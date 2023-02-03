Cape Town's beach water may be dirtier than we thought





Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Jo Barnes, a senior lecturer emeritus at Stellenbosch University’s Department of Global Health.

Cape Town is expected to receive a scorcher of a weekend, with certain areas reaching 30 degrees Celsius.

Naturally, many will flock to the beaches to cool off.

But with all of the beach closures that the city has had over the past few months due to sewage spills as a result of loadshedding, is the water actually safe to swim in?

A sign warning bathers not to swim in the Disa River lagoon mouth in Hout Bay. Picture: Themba Boyi/Eyewitness News

According to a report in GroundUp, we're going to beaches that are way too polluted for safe swimming or water sports.

The problem highlighted by GroundUp is that beaches were only closed when there were sewage pumping issues.

But tests have shown that many beaches that weren't affected by sewage issues, too had high levels of pollutants, but the beaches remained open to the public.

The presence of these pollutants in the water has the potential of causing gastro-intestinal problems and could be life threatening.

According to the report, the City conducts water testing for E.coli and other bacteria every two weeks.

Getting the results takes days, says the City.

Barnes shares more:

The quality of water in Cape Town has been an issue for some time, however, it shouldn't overshadow the other aspects that the city has been excelling in

The results of pollution in certain beaches in the GroundUp article were provided by the City of Cape Town

Barnes says these results and responses from the City are partially bending and spinning reality

Getting results for E.coli in fact can happen overnight, it may just take the City longer to react

The City often only closes beaches where there have been claims that loadshedding was a contributor, but this has been going on for quite some time, says Barnes

She adds that the results are vastly over the limit – our waters are not occasionally dirty, it's constantly dirty

By now, the City should've discovered the source and looked at ways to mitigate the impacts especially considering that it's the home to many residents in near-by areas

Barnes adds that the City has been playing the 'blame game', putting human activity such as stuffing foreign objects down pipes at the forefront of pump blockages, instead of finding out where the solid waste is actually coming from

This has been a problem that's been coming for a long time here in the city of Cape Town, which is most unfortunate. Dr Jo Barnes, Senior lecturer emeritus at Stellenbosch University’s Department of Global Health

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.