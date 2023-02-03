Cape Town's beach water may be dirtier than we thought
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Jo Barnes, a senior lecturer emeritus at Stellenbosch University’s Department of Global Health.
Cape Town is expected to receive a scorcher of a weekend, with certain areas reaching 30 degrees Celsius.
Naturally, many will flock to the beaches to cool off.
But with all of the beach closures that the city has had over the past few months due to sewage spills as a result of loadshedding, is the water actually safe to swim in?
RELATED: Load shedding caused Fish Hoek sewage overflow - City of Cape Town
According to a report in GroundUp, we're going to beaches that are way too polluted for safe swimming or water sports.
The problem highlighted by GroundUp is that beaches were only closed when there were sewage pumping issues.
But tests have shown that many beaches that weren't affected by sewage issues, too had high levels of pollutants, but the beaches remained open to the public.
The presence of these pollutants in the water has the potential of causing gastro-intestinal problems and could be life threatening.
According to the report, the City conducts water testing for E.coli and other bacteria every two weeks.
Getting the results takes days, says the City.
Barnes shares more:
- The quality of water in Cape Town has been an issue for some time, however, it shouldn't overshadow the other aspects that the city has been excelling in
- The results of pollution in certain beaches in the GroundUp article were provided by the City of Cape Town
- Barnes says these results and responses from the City are partially bending and spinning reality
- Getting results for E.coli in fact can happen overnight, it may just take the City longer to react
- The City often only closes beaches where there have been claims that loadshedding was a contributor, but this has been going on for quite some time, says Barnes
- She adds that the results are vastly over the limit – our waters are not occasionally dirty, it's constantly dirty
- By now, the City should've discovered the source and looked at ways to mitigate the impacts especially considering that it's the home to many residents in near-by areas
- Barnes adds that the City has been playing the 'blame game', putting human activity such as stuffing foreign objects down pipes at the forefront of pump blockages, instead of finding out where the solid waste is actually coming from
RELATED: Llandudno Beach is open, but two other beaches remain closed
This has been a problem that's been coming for a long time here in the city of Cape Town, which is most unfortunate.Dr Jo Barnes, Senior lecturer emeritus at Stellenbosch University’s Department of Global Health
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
More from Local
Man pleads 'guilty' and gets 18 years for killing Kruger Park rhino
Santos Baloyi, 31, was arrested after a rhino was killed at Kruger National Park in September and gets 18 years in prison today.Read More
Who benefits? Spurs deal reveals SA Tourism CFO's ties to WWP Group agency
The R1 billion sponsorship deal of the football team reveals links between SA Tourism CFO and an agency involved in the project.Read More
FNB Stadium named the 13th most beautiful stadium in the world
Joburg’s very own iconic FNB Stadium was the only stadium in African to make it into the top 15.Read More
City of Cape Town wants its own SWAT team. Pros and Cons? Expert weighs in
'The time for rearranging the deck chairs is gone. We need a public debate and discussion on what policing needs to look forward.'Read More
From taxi driver to doctor and Tiktoker, Dr Randall Ortel shares his journey
Dr Randall Ortel is a doctor who has developed an impressive Tiktok following, as he uses the app as a community medical resource.Read More
Where's Bob? We track the rehabilitated turtle's first few days back in the wild
After eight years in rehabilitation, Bob the green turtle was returned to the wild on Friday, 27 January 2023.Read More
Mzansi finds the funny side of potential Tottenham-SA Tourism deal
Social media reacts to SA Tourism potentially spending R1-billion on a sponsorship deal with Tottenham Hotspur.Read More
Eskom's state of disaster declaration won't speed up its legacy issues - analyst
Since the beginning of 2023, South Africans have grappled with rolling power cuts as Eskom struggles to keep the lights on.Read More
Stand Up SA marched to Eskom to demand a tariff increase review
'When we put our hands together from all racial groupings, we can pull out a miracle out of nothing. We can fix this problem.'Read More
More from Lifestyle
How to fight fair. Life coach's expert tips on managing relationship conflict
Counsellor and relationship coach, Shelley Lewin, joins Clement Manyathela to share some advice on healthy relationship conflict.Read More
Be thrilled, amazed and emotional with John Maytham's books of the week
If you are looking for a book to enrich your mind this weekend, try one of John Maytham’s top picks for the week.Read More
Words matter: why we should be mindful of how we use mental health language
The words we use are important, but there has been a rising trend of misusing language around mental health.Read More
Just THREE ingredients or less make these delish Nutella recipes
World Nutella Day is on Sunday, 5 February and we're sharing easy, fool-proof, hacky recipes that take about 10 minutes to make.Read More
[LISTEN] How an animal whisperer can help you speak your pet's language
Do you ever wish you could know what your pet was thinking? Animal whisperers can help bridge the inter-species communication gap.Read More
'Even if you don't play padel you'll love it': A1 Padel tournament coming to CT
Padel is a fast-growing sport around the world and the A1 Padel tournament is kicking off in Cape Town this month.Read More
3 failproof ways to prevent power surges during loadshedding
Pippa Hudson speaks to Ernest North of Naked Insurance to find out how.Read More
Five important lessons from the chaos of stock markets in 2022
Big losses in stock markets can teach us great lessons for our financial future - Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares five pointers.Read More
SABC 'mandates' additional TV license fees for computer monitors
A new notice from the SABC defines a TV as any 'TV monitor' that can receive a broadcast signal, which you now have to pay for.Read More