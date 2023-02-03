Cape Town's beach water may be dirtier than we thought

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Man pleads 'guilty' and gets 18 years for killing Kruger Park rhino Santos Baloyi, 31, was arrested after a rhino was killed at Kruger National Park in September and gets 18 years in prison today. 3 February 2023 1:42 PM
Who benefits? Spurs deal reveals SA Tourism CFO's ties to WWP Group agency The R1 billion sponsorship deal of the football team reveals links between SA Tourism CFO and an agency involved in the project. 3 February 2023 12:15 PM
FNB Stadium named the 13th most beautiful stadium in the world Joburg’s very own iconic FNB Stadium was the only stadium in African to make it into the top 15. 3 February 2023 11:58 AM
View all Local
[LISTEN] Education MEC visits Brakpan school where fatal stabbing occurred Mandy Wiener speaks to Matome Chiloane, Gauteng Education MEC 3 February 2023 12:49 PM
[LISTEN] Kenny Kunene sworn in as MMC for transport in Johannesburg. Mandy Wiener speaks to Kenny Kunene. 3 February 2023 12:42 PM
City of Cape Town wants its own SWAT team. Pros and Cons? Expert weighs in 'The time for rearranging the deck chairs is gone. We need a public debate and discussion on what policing needs to look forward.' 3 February 2023 11:56 AM
View all Politics
Five important lessons from the chaos of stock markets in 2022 Big losses in stock markets can teach us great lessons for our financial future - Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares five poin... 3 February 2023 8:52 AM
The rand rallies as US Fed's Powell talks 'disinflation' What exactly did the US Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell mean when he said 'the disinflation process has started'? The Money Show t... 2 February 2023 8:45 PM
Vodacom to stop selling 'uncapped data' products after Knowler queries terms Why are mobile operators still using the term 'uncapped' when there is in fact a limit to your data usage in terms of their contra... 2 February 2023 5:22 PM
View all Business
Be thrilled, amazed and emotional with John Maytham's books of the week If you are looking for a book to enrich your mind this weekend, try one of John Maytham’s top picks for the week. 3 February 2023 3:35 PM
Words matter: why we should be mindful of how we use mental health language The words we use are important, but there has been a rising trend of misusing language around mental health. 3 February 2023 1:38 PM
Just THREE ingredients or less make these delish Nutella recipes World Nutella Day is on Sunday, 5 February and we're sharing easy, fool-proof, hacky recipes that take about 10 minutes to make. 3 February 2023 11:59 AM
View all Lifestyle
Timing is wrong for Spurs deal – TS Glalaxy's Tim Sukazi TS Glalaxy chairman Sukazi says that there is a lot going on in the country at the moment and that the optics are not good. 2 February 2023 5:53 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa interviews sports personalities on 947 Tune in for Robert Marawa on 947 on Thursday evening. 2 February 2023 3:58 PM
South Africa's R1 billion Tottenham Hotspur proposal: 'Tourism is a job creator' Can South Africa afford to spend R1 billion on a marketing campaign for tourism? 2 February 2023 11:30 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] 23-year-old woman gives birth to baby in car...while stuck in traffic 'My water broke and then she was in my pants!' Woman recalls shock after giving birth in traffic. 3 February 2023 1:41 PM
Julius Malema melts Mzansi's heart with romantic poetry for his wife After writing a heartfelt birthday poem to his wife, Mantwa Matlala on social media, he ALMOST became Shakespeare's competition. 3 February 2023 9:48 AM
[WATCH] 57 y/o says she won't stop making sexy content even if she's 'wrinkly' Viktoria Winslow AKA, 'The Golden Gilf' won't stop making OnlyFans content and sexy TikToks because it's empowering. 3 February 2023 8:55 AM
View all Entertainment
Mafia assassin found working as a pizza chef after 17 years on the run Pizza's weren't the only thing getting sliced. 3 February 2023 8:12 AM
Look no more: Glass-walled flat owners win privacy case against art musuem People who live in glass houses deserve privacy too, according to the UK Supreme Court. 2 February 2023 10:54 AM
Belgian Couple abandons their infant at Tel Aviv airport A Belgian couple abandoned their baby at an airport check-in desk in Tel Aviv, Israel. 2 February 2023 10:10 AM
View all World
Sub-Saharan Africa's baby boom could see the region's population double by 2050 While there has been a global decline in the fertility rate, Sub-Saharan Africa is seeing more births than the global average. 2 February 2023 8:54 AM
Gabon’s addiction-curbing iboga plant: cash vs protection complexities The race is on as clinics and scientists around the world wants to cash in on the powerful plant. 27 January 2023 2:51 PM
Uganda aims to start refining oil by 2025 Uganda has started an oil drilling programme at its oil reserves, with the hope that it will begin refining by 2025. 27 January 2023 11:11 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: State of disaster requires a social compact - and trust has eroded Mandy Wiener lays down why a state of disaster will not work in a distrustful society. 2 February 2023 4:01 AM
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
Mavericks strip club: 'It's time to move past this age of rampant immorality' Cape Town strip club Mavericks famously advertises by flying a banner over the city. 25 January 2023 10:28 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Cape Town's beach water may be dirtier than we thought

3 February 2023 11:43 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Stellenbosch University
Lester Kiewit
Dr Jo Barnes

'This has been a problem that's been coming for a long time here in the city of Cape Town, which is most unfortunate.'

Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Jo Barnes, a senior lecturer emeritus at Stellenbosch University’s Department of Global Health.

Cape Town is expected to receive a scorcher of a weekend, with certain areas reaching 30 degrees Celsius.

Naturally, many will flock to the beaches to cool off.

But with all of the beach closures that the city has had over the past few months due to sewage spills as a result of loadshedding, is the water actually safe to swim in?

A sign warning bathers not to swim in the Disa River lagoon mouth in Hout Bay. Picture: Themba Boyi/Eyewitness News
A sign warning bathers not to swim in the Disa River lagoon mouth in Hout Bay. Picture: Themba Boyi/Eyewitness News

RELATED: Load shedding caused Fish Hoek sewage overflow - City of Cape Town

According to a report in GroundUp, we're going to beaches that are way too polluted for safe swimming or water sports.

The problem highlighted by GroundUp is that beaches were only closed when there were sewage pumping issues.

But tests have shown that many beaches that weren't affected by sewage issues, too had high levels of pollutants, but the beaches remained open to the public.

The presence of these pollutants in the water has the potential of causing gastro-intestinal problems and could be life threatening.

According to the report, the City conducts water testing for E.coli and other bacteria every two weeks.

Getting the results takes days, says the City.

Barnes shares more:

  • The quality of water in Cape Town has been an issue for some time, however, it shouldn't overshadow the other aspects that the city has been excelling in
  • The results of pollution in certain beaches in the GroundUp article were provided by the City of Cape Town
  • Barnes says these results and responses from the City are partially bending and spinning reality
  • Getting results for E.coli in fact can happen overnight, it may just take the City longer to react
  • The City often only closes beaches where there have been claims that loadshedding was a contributor, but this has been going on for quite some time, says Barnes
  • She adds that the results are vastly over the limit – our waters are not occasionally dirty, it's constantly dirty
  • By now, the City should've discovered the source and looked at ways to mitigate the impacts especially considering that it's the home to many residents in near-by areas
  • Barnes adds that the City has been playing the 'blame game', putting human activity such as stuffing foreign objects down pipes at the forefront of pump blockages, instead of finding out where the solid waste is actually coming from

RELATED: Llandudno Beach is open, but two other beaches remain closed

This has been a problem that's been coming for a long time here in the city of Cape Town, which is most unfortunate.

Dr Jo Barnes, Senior lecturer emeritus at Stellenbosch University’s Department of Global Health

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




3 February 2023 11:43 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Stellenbosch University
Lester Kiewit
Dr Jo Barnes

More from Local

Copyright: fouroaks / 123rf

Man pleads 'guilty' and gets 18 years for killing Kruger Park rhino

3 February 2023 1:42 PM

Santos Baloyi, 31, was arrested after a rhino was killed at Kruger National Park in September and gets 18 years in prison today.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cosminiftode/123rf

Who benefits? Spurs deal reveals SA Tourism CFO's ties to WWP Group agency

3 February 2023 12:15 PM

The R1 billion sponsorship deal of the football team reveals links between SA Tourism CFO and an agency involved in the project.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A view of the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Facebook.com

FNB Stadium named the 13th most beautiful stadium in the world

3 February 2023 11:58 AM

Joburg’s very own iconic FNB Stadium was the only stadium in African to make it into the top 15.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Police closely monitor tensions in Marikana in the North West Province on 14 August 2012. Picture: Taurai Maduna/Eyewitness News

City of Cape Town wants its own SWAT team. Pros and Cons? Expert weighs in

3 February 2023 11:56 AM

'The time for rearranging the deck chairs is gone. We need a public debate and discussion on what policing needs to look forward.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

From taxi driver to doctor and Tiktoker, Dr Randall Ortel shares his journey

3 February 2023 11:54 AM

Dr Randall Ortel is a doctor who has developed an impressive Tiktok following, as he uses the app as a community medical resource.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bob the turtle being released into the Indian Ocean. Picture: Supplied.

Where's Bob? We track the rehabilitated turtle's first few days back in the wild

3 February 2023 11:44 AM

After eight years in rehabilitation, Bob the green turtle was returned to the wild on Friday, 27 January 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mzansi finds the funny side of potential Tottenham-SA Tourism deal

Mzansi finds the funny side of potential Tottenham-SA Tourism deal

3 February 2023 9:49 AM

Social media reacts to SA Tourism potentially spending R1-billion on a sponsorship deal with Tottenham Hotspur.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom Megawatt Park. Picture Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

Eskom's state of disaster declaration won't speed up its legacy issues - analyst

3 February 2023 6:47 AM

Since the beginning of 2023, South Africans have grappled with rolling power cuts as Eskom struggles to keep the lights on.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Civil society organisation Stand Up SA gathered demonstrators to march to Eskom's headquarters on 2 February 2023. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu / Eyewitness News

Stand Up SA marched to Eskom to demand a tariff increase review

3 February 2023 6:38 AM

'When we put our hands together from all racial groupings, we can pull out a miracle out of nothing. We can fix this problem.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image by andreas160578 from Pixabay.

Could informal settlements play a role in SA's move to solar power?

3 February 2023 5:16 AM

Load shedding has led to high demand for solar power, and informal settlements could be a driving force in the solar switch.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Copyright: stratfordproductions/123rf

How to fight fair. Life coach's expert tips on managing relationship conflict

3 February 2023 3:46 PM

Counsellor and relationship coach, Shelley Lewin, joins Clement Manyathela to share some advice on healthy relationship conflict.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© digitalskill/123rf.com

Be thrilled, amazed and emotional with John Maytham's books of the week

3 February 2023 3:35 PM

If you are looking for a book to enrich your mind this weekend, try one of John Maytham’s top picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Wokandapix from Pixabay

Words matter: why we should be mindful of how we use mental health language

3 February 2023 1:38 PM

The words we use are important, but there has been a rising trend of misusing language around mental health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chocolate spread.Picture: pixabay.com

Just THREE ingredients or less make these delish Nutella recipes

3 February 2023 11:59 AM

World Nutella Day is on Sunday, 5 February and we're sharing easy, fool-proof, hacky recipes that take about 10 minutes to make.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Pets can be an important part of our lives. Picture: StockSnap from Pixabay

[LISTEN] How an animal whisperer can help you speak your pet's language

3 February 2023 11:57 AM

Do you ever wish you could know what your pet was thinking? Animal whisperers can help bridge the inter-species communication gap.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Padel rackets. Picture: onas from Pixabay

'Even if you don't play padel you'll love it': A1 Padel tournament coming to CT

3 February 2023 9:57 AM

Padel is a fast-growing sport around the world and the A1 Padel tournament is kicking off in Cape Town this month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

When the power comes back on after loadshedding. © iuriigagarin/123rf.com

3 failproof ways to prevent power surges during loadshedding

3 February 2023 9:47 AM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Ernest North of Naked Insurance to find out how.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© instaphotos/123rf.com

Five important lessons from the chaos of stock markets in 2022

3 February 2023 8:52 AM

Big losses in stock markets can teach us great lessons for our financial future - Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares five pointers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Watching TV television streaming DStv Showmax Netflix Amazon Prime Disney. Picture: pavelmuravev/123rf.com

SABC 'mandates' additional TV license fees for computer monitors

3 February 2023 8:45 AM

A new notice from the SABC defines a TV as any 'TV monitor' that can receive a broadcast signal, which you now have to pay for.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© 2nix/123rf.com

Vodacom to stop selling 'uncapped data' products after Knowler queries terms

2 February 2023 5:22 PM

Why are mobile operators still using the term 'uncapped' when there is in fact a limit to your data usage in terms of their contracts?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Town's beach water may be dirtier than we thought

Local Lifestyle

Where's Bob? We track the rehabilitated turtle's first few days back in the wild

Local

Actress Athina Jansen shares her favourite tunes on CapeTalk

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

ActionSA presses eThekwini council to include motion to remove Kaunda

3 February 2023 5:21 PM

Parliament still undecided on hate crimes and hate speech bill

3 February 2023 5:13 PM

Suspected Chinese spy balloon 'collecting information' at 'sensitive sites' - US

3 February 2023 3:04 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA