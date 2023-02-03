Mzansi finds the funny side of potential Tottenham-SA Tourism deal
In true fashion, as soon as news of the SA Tourism's potential R1-billion Tottenham Hotspur deal broke, South Africans took to social media to share their rather hilarious takes.
Humor is our way of coping, right?
Two of the Official Concepts being sent to Tottenham Hotspur by SA Tourism. Design is my passion. pic.twitter.com/kMCtPM2hzg' Simon (@simon_orgill) February 2, 2023
SA Tourism should sponsor the Champions League instead. & change the anthem to Sista Betina.' Dillan Oliphant (@dillanoliphant) February 2, 2023
Scenes when SA Tourism uses R1 Billion to sponsor Tottenham Hotspurs "take a sho't left to South Africa" ads on stadium flashing, then tourists flood to this country only for them to experience 6 hours of loadshedding every day. 😭😭😭' Cellular® (@Cellular_jnr) February 2, 2023
Just hear me out... #TottenhamHotspur 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/JiGs0OpBZ7' UtianⒼ (@UtianG) February 2, 2023
Breaking pic.twitter.com/7ebzu8Lb78' Gasant Abarder (@GasantAbarder) February 2, 2023
This article first appeared on 947 : Mzansi finds the funny side of potential Tottenham-SA Tourism deal
Source : Photo: Twitter
More from Local
Where's Bob? We track the rehabilitated turtle's first few days back in the wild
After eight years in rehabilitation, Bob the green turtle was returned to the wild on Friday, 27 January 2023.Read More
Eskom's state of disaster declaration won't speed up its legacy issues - analyst
Since the beginning of 2023, South Africans have grappled with rolling power cuts as Eskom struggles to keep the lights on.Read More
Stand Up SA marched to Eskom to demand a tariff increase review
'When we put our hands together from all racial groupings, we can pull out a miracle out of nothing. We can fix this problem.'Read More
Could informal settlements play a role in SA's move to solar power?
Load shedding has led to high demand for solar power, and informal settlements could be a driving force in the solar switch.Read More
PetroSA hits back over claims it's charging Eskom 'exorbitant prices' for diesel
According to a Daily Maverick article Eskom's contract prices for diesel from state-owned Petro SA, are much higher than the commercial suppliers it buys smaller quantities from.Read More
'She's a trailblazer': Justice Molemela nominated for Judge President of SCA
President Ramaphosa has nominated Justice Mahube Molemela as the next president of the Supreme Court of Appeal.Read More
It's a quagga! Vergelegen has welcomed its first quagga foal
Vergelegen Wine Estate has had an addition to its quagga herd with the first baby born on the farm since they joined the project.Read More
Introducing POPCO, proudly local ice-cream & sorbet popsicles
POPCO has proven that once again the saying remains true - local is always lekker!Read More
[WATCH] Winter storm causes man to slip and fall
This hilarious video shows a man falling from the veranda of his house after winter rainfall.Read More
More from Politics
Julius Malema melts Mzansi's heart with romantic poetry for his wife
After writing a heartfelt birthday poem to his wife, Mantwa Matlala on social media, he ALMOST became Shakespeare's competition.Read More
Stand Up SA marched to Eskom to demand a tariff increase review
'When we put our hands together from all racial groupings, we can pull out a miracle out of nothing. We can fix this problem.'Read More
Timing is wrong for Spurs deal – TS Glalaxy's Tim Sukazi
TS Glalaxy chairman Sukazi says that there is a lot going on in the country at the moment and that the optics are not good.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa interviews sports personalities on 947
Tune in for Robert Marawa on 947 on Thursday evening.Read More
Why SA needs to nurture relationship with China in spite of problem areas
We need to remember that China will be one of THE dominant forces for the next decade or two says Old Mutual Investment Group's Hywel George.Read More
There will not be another World Cup in Africa in my lifetime - Sepp Blatter
The former FIFA President says unfortunately the focus on Asian and Middle Eastern countries because that's where the money is.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa interviews former FIFA boss Sepp Blatter
Robert Marawa launches his show on 947 on Wednesday evening with Sepp Blatter in the hot seat.Read More
Should our energy crisis be a National State of Disaster?
Cyril Ramaphosa has a very clear injunction from the ANC in terms of how it needs to turn out, says ANC spokesperson.Read More
Mpho Phalatse on contesting as DA leader: It's not about a black or white leader
Following her ousting as mayor of Johannesburg, Mpho Phalatse announced her candidature for the DA leadership position.Read More