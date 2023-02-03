Where's Bob? We track the rehabilitated turtle's first few days back in the wild
Bob, the rehabilitated green sea turtle was released on the morning of Friday, 27 January 2023, at a secluded beach in a marine protected area on the northern coast of KwaZulu-Natal.
Bob was fitted with a satellite tag, so the team at the Two Oceans Aquarium in Cape Town can track his every move.
He was released into the uThukela Marine Protected Area (MPA), covering a distance of 3km on day one.
He spent the last 8 years being cared for at the Two Oceans Aquarium, a victim both of storm damage and of plastic ingestion.
Many thought he would never again be able to live independently, having suffered serious brain damage.
But he seems to be thriving in his natural home.
Bob spent his first two days in the controlled area of uThukela, a zone that allows for limited fishing activities.
Bob seemed more adventurous on day 2, making his way up along the coast from Blythedale to Princes Grant, a distance of 4km.
He remained within 100m of the shore, probably snacking from the algal beds along the way.
Bob then made his way to deeper waters, swimming about 5 kilometres to go for a deep dive where the depth reached almost 50 metres.
He seemed to really liked the deep-water coral reefs remaining their for quite some time.
By the third day, Bob seemed like he never left the deep blue sea.
He travelled an impressive 18km, swimming past the Tugela River Mouth, entering the most protected part of the uThukela MPA.
Bob has been exploring an area that's home to a few turtle's currently being tracked.
One specific turtle, Nala, is a 130kg green turtle who spent only three weeks in rehab before being released six weeks ago, just a few kilometres north of Bob's release location.
Both Nala and Bob showed similar movements and covered similar distances on their first few days back in the wild.
The team at the Two oceans Aquarium are thrilled with the progress Bob has made.
We are deeply impressed by Bob's adventurous, smart, and very turtle-like behaviours in these first few days back home. Well done, Bob!Two Oceans Aquarium turtle rehab team
We're equally as thrilled to see Bob having the time of his life in his natural habitat, so keep swimming
Cowabunga Dude!
