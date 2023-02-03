Just THREE ingredients or less make these delish Nutella recipes
It's time to celebrate the elitist chocolate spread, NUTELLA.
We know, Nutella is EXPENSIVE.
So, if you happen to have a jar in the cupboard or want to treat yourself, World Nutella Day (5 February) is definitely the day to do so.
We've got five delicious fool-proof recipes for you try!
And the best part is... you only need THREE ingredients or less to bring the deliciousness to your plate.
1) Three-ingredient Nutella ice cream (without an ice cream maker)
Yes! You can make Nutella ice cream with just three ingredients and a loaf pan for a feed-a-family version.
Don't have a loaf pan?
Let us blow your mind even further... skip the loaf pan and use your Nutella jar instead for a single serving.
What are the three ingredients:
1) Nutella
2) Condensed milk
3) Whipped cream
Find the full recipe, here.
Watch the video below to see how it's made.
2) Two-Ingredient Nutella mousse
What are the two ingredients:
1) Nutella
2) Whipped cream
Find the full recipe, here.
Watch the video below to see how it's made.
3) Three-ingredient Nutella brownies
What are the three ingredients:
1) Nutella
2) Egg yolks
3) All-purpose flour
Find the full recipe, here.
Watch the video below to see how it's made.
Here's how to make the ice cream in your jar...
@jennifervalentyne Let’s make Nutella Ice Cream #foodhack #howto ♬ Happy & Pop songs - PeriTune
4) Two-ingredient Nutella fudge
What are the two ingredients:
1) Nutella
2) Chocolate chips, melted
Find the full recipe, here.
Watch the video below to see how it's made.
5) Three-ingredient mini Nutella muffins
What are the three ingredients:
1) Nutella
2) Eggs
3) Self-raising flour
Find the full recipe, here.
Watch the video below to see how it's made.
All these recipes are SO simple and easy to make — you should be ruuuuuuning to the kitchen to make at least one of them... they great for lunchbox treats too.
But, if you're vegan, it means Nutella isn't an option.
But you can still celebrate this iconic chocolate spread day with these alternatives:
ButtaNutt: Cocoa Macadamia
Where to buy it: Checkers, Pick 'n Pay, Clicks, DisChem, at most wellness and health shops
Price: From R69.99
Okja Chocolate Hazelnut Spread
Where to buy it: At okja cafés or at most health and wellness stores
Price: R79.99
Or make you own gluten free and vegan version with just four ingredients...
What are the four ingredients:
1) Hazelnuts
2) Melted dark dairy-free chocolate chips
3) Vanilla extract
4) Sea salt
Find the full recipe, here.
Watch the video below to see how it's made.
Still here drooling?
We thought you'd be making these already?!
Happy Nutella day, everyone.
This article first appeared on KFM : Just THREE ingredients or less make these delish Nutella recipes
More from Lifestyle
How to fight fair. Life coach's expert tips on managing relationship conflict
Counsellor and relationship coach, Shelley Lewin, joins Clement Manyathela to share some advice on healthy relationship conflict.Read More
Be thrilled, amazed and emotional with John Maytham's books of the week
If you are looking for a book to enrich your mind this weekend, try one of John Maytham’s top picks for the week.Read More
Words matter: why we should be mindful of how we use mental health language
The words we use are important, but there has been a rising trend of misusing language around mental health.Read More
[LISTEN] How an animal whisperer can help you speak your pet's language
Do you ever wish you could know what your pet was thinking? Animal whisperers can help bridge the inter-species communication gap.Read More
Cape Town's beach water may be dirtier than we thought
'This has been a problem that's been coming for a long time here in the city of Cape Town, which is most unfortunate.'Read More
'Even if you don't play padel you'll love it': A1 Padel tournament coming to CT
Padel is a fast-growing sport around the world and the A1 Padel tournament is kicking off in Cape Town this month.Read More
3 failproof ways to prevent power surges during loadshedding
Pippa Hudson speaks to Ernest North of Naked Insurance to find out how.Read More
Five important lessons from the chaos of stock markets in 2022
Big losses in stock markets can teach us great lessons for our financial future - Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares five pointers.Read More
SABC 'mandates' additional TV license fees for computer monitors
A new notice from the SABC defines a TV as any 'TV monitor' that can receive a broadcast signal, which you now have to pay for.Read More