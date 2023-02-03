'Even if you don't play padel you'll love it': A1 Padel tournament coming to CT
Clarence Ford speaks to Philippe Kjellgren, founder of Africa Padel.
-
The tournament starts on 13 February in Cape Town.
-
There will be a festival before the competition from 11 February.
What supposedly started with a tennis net and a beach bat at the bottom of an empty swimming pool in Mexico has evolved into the exciting sport of Padel.
Philippe Kjellgren, founder of Africa Padel, says that this sport, which is almost a combination of squash and tennis, was big in South America and Spain in the 70s but only really took off around the rest of the world in around 2014.
It's seen as a fun and accessible sport and you do not need to be an expert with a racket to get into it.
What is so fun with the sport is that it is inclusive for everyone to enjoy.Philippe Kjellgren, founder of Africa Padel
While Padel can be great for family-friendly fun, it also has a competitive element, and professional players will be coming to Cape Town to start the A1Padel professional tour calendar.
Kjellgren says this is the most international padel tour and the 64 top players in the world will come to our shores to compete for the coveted PaySpace Master Trophy.
Spectators wanting to get into the world of padel can get tickets to watch this exciting event on ticketmaster.
It is very exciting to watch. Even if you are a person not playing padel, or tennis, or squash, you will love it because it is entertaining.Philippe Kjellgren, founder of Africa Padel
The competition will run from 13 February to 19 February and they will also have a festival or “pre-party” from 11 February to get people in the padel spirit.
Listen to the audio above for more.
