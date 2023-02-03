Who benefits? Spurs deal reveals SA Tourism CFO's ties to WWP Group agency

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Man pleads 'guilty' and gets 18 years for killing Kruger Park rhino Santos Baloyi, 31, was arrested after a rhino was killed at Kruger National Park in September and gets 18 years in prison today. 3 February 2023 1:42 PM
FNB Stadium named the 13th most beautiful stadium in the world Joburg’s very own iconic FNB Stadium was the only stadium in African to make it into the top 15. 3 February 2023 11:58 AM
From taxi driver to doctor and Tiktoker, Dr Randall Ortel shares his journey Dr Randall Ortel is a doctor who has developed an impressive Tiktok following, as he uses the app as a community medical resource. 3 February 2023 11:54 AM
View all Local
[LISTEN] Education MEC visits Brakpan school where fatal stabbing occurred Mandy Wiener speaks to Matome Chiloane, Gauteng Education MEC 3 February 2023 12:49 PM
[LISTEN] Kenny Kunene sworn in as MMC for transport in Johannesburg. Mandy Wiener speaks to Kenny Kunene. 3 February 2023 12:42 PM
Mzansi finds the funny side of potential Tottenham-SA Tourism deal Social media reacts to SA Tourism potentially spending R1-billion on a sponsorship deal with Tottenham Hotspur. 3 February 2023 9:49 AM
View all Politics
Five important lessons from the chaos of stock markets in 2022 Big losses in stock markets can teach us great lessons for our financial future - Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares five poin... 3 February 2023 8:52 AM
The rand rallies as US Fed's Powell talks 'disinflation' What exactly did the US Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell mean when he said 'the disinflation process has started'? The Money Show t... 2 February 2023 8:45 PM
Vodacom to stop selling 'uncapped data' products after Knowler queries terms Why are mobile operators still using the term 'uncapped' when there is in fact a limit to your data usage in terms of their contra... 2 February 2023 5:22 PM
View all Business
How to fight fair. Life coach's expert tips on managing relationship conflict Counsellor and relationship coach, Shelley Lewin, joins Clement Manyathela to share some advice on healthy relationship conflict. 3 February 2023 3:46 PM
Be thrilled, amazed and emotional with John Maytham's books of the week If you are looking for a book to enrich your mind this weekend, try one of John Maytham’s top picks for the week. 3 February 2023 3:35 PM
Words matter: why we should be mindful of how we use mental health language The words we use are important, but there has been a rising trend of misusing language around mental health. 3 February 2023 1:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
Timing is wrong for Spurs deal – TS Glalaxy's Tim Sukazi TS Glalaxy chairman Sukazi says that there is a lot going on in the country at the moment and that the optics are not good. 2 February 2023 5:53 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa interviews sports personalities on 947 Tune in for Robert Marawa on 947 on Thursday evening. 2 February 2023 3:58 PM
South Africa's R1 billion Tottenham Hotspur proposal: 'Tourism is a job creator' Can South Africa afford to spend R1 billion on a marketing campaign for tourism? 2 February 2023 11:30 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] 23-year-old woman gives birth to baby in car...while stuck in traffic 'My water broke and then she was in my pants!' Woman recalls shock after giving birth in traffic. 3 February 2023 1:41 PM
Julius Malema melts Mzansi's heart with romantic poetry for his wife After writing a heartfelt birthday poem to his wife, Mantwa Matlala on social media, he ALMOST became Shakespeare's competition. 3 February 2023 9:48 AM
[WATCH] 57 y/o says she won't stop making sexy content even if she's 'wrinkly' Viktoria Winslow AKA, 'The Golden Gilf' won't stop making OnlyFans content and sexy TikToks because it's empowering. 3 February 2023 8:55 AM
View all Entertainment
Mafia assassin found working as a pizza chef after 17 years on the run Pizza's weren't the only thing getting sliced. 3 February 2023 8:12 AM
Look no more: Glass-walled flat owners win privacy case against art musuem People who live in glass houses deserve privacy too, according to the UK Supreme Court. 2 February 2023 10:54 AM
Belgian Couple abandons their infant at Tel Aviv airport A Belgian couple abandoned their baby at an airport check-in desk in Tel Aviv, Israel. 2 February 2023 10:10 AM
View all World
Sub-Saharan Africa's baby boom could see the region's population double by 2050 While there has been a global decline in the fertility rate, Sub-Saharan Africa is seeing more births than the global average. 2 February 2023 8:54 AM
Gabon’s addiction-curbing iboga plant: cash vs protection complexities The race is on as clinics and scientists around the world wants to cash in on the powerful plant. 27 January 2023 2:51 PM
Uganda aims to start refining oil by 2025 Uganda has started an oil drilling programme at its oil reserves, with the hope that it will begin refining by 2025. 27 January 2023 11:11 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: State of disaster requires a social compact - and trust has eroded Mandy Wiener lays down why a state of disaster will not work in a distrustful society. 2 February 2023 4:01 AM
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
Mavericks strip club: 'It's time to move past this age of rampant immorality' Cape Town strip club Mavericks famously advertises by flying a banner over the city. 25 January 2023 10:28 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Who benefits? Spurs deal reveals SA Tourism CFO's ties to WWP Group agency

3 February 2023 12:15 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
English Premier League
SA Tourism
Lindiwe Sisulu
Rebecca Davis
Tottenham Hotspur FC
Johan van der Walt

The R1 billion sponsorship deal of the football team reveals links between SA Tourism CFO and an agency involved in the project.

Mandy Weiner speaks to Daily Maverick Journalist, Rebecca Davis.

• SA Tourism’s interim Chief Financial Officer, has admitted to having ties to an agency named in original documents relating to the controversial to the sponsorship deal

• The news follows SA Tourism’s announcing that it will provisionally go ahead with sponsoring UK football team Tottenham Hotspur

cosminiftode/123rf
cosminiftode/123rf

Three days after Daily Maverick broke the story revealing the contentious R1 billon deal between SA Tourism and Tottenham Hotspurs, the highly criticised move unravels more controversy.

This follows the alleged ties between SA Tourism interim CFO, Johan van der Walt and his agency - WWP Group - which is responsible for brokering the Tottenham Hotspur partnership.

Van der Walt previously served as SA Tourism CFO from 2002 to 2013. Additionally, he is listed as director of a fleet of companies linked to the WWP Group and an author of the original proposal.

When asked to confirm his involvement in WWP, Van der Walt admitted to doing work directly for the WWP Group in the past but denied financial benefit.

He did not deny it. He said he had declared his interest to SA tourism before. He also said that he has worked directly for this agency WWP group in the past but denied any financial benefit.

Rebecca Davis, Daily Maverick journalist

Moreover, when Acting SA Tourism CEO Themba Khumalo addressed the media on Thursday about the sponsorship proposal, he insisted that no agencies were involved in facilitating in the deal.

Daily Maverick Journalist, Rebecca Davis says the country cannot trust that the orchestrators of this agreement are doing it out of the best interest of the country.

We cannot take on faith that these deals are being made in the best interest of this country and its taxpayers.

Rebecca Davis, Daily Maverick journalist

Davis says there is commotion and possible resignations within the SA board amid pressure from the media and public.

What we are hearing behind the scenes is quite different that there is some commotion happening, there may be an emergency board meeting tonight and also there are apparently some resignations for the SA board members.

Rebecca Davis, Daily Maverick journalist

Meanwhile, the Department of Tourism director general, Victor Tharage says his office has no knowledge on the partnership.

They found out about the Tottenham Hotspur deal through the media like everyone else.

Listen to Tharage's response below.

Listen to the full audio above for more.




3 February 2023 12:15 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
English Premier League
SA Tourism
Lindiwe Sisulu
Rebecca Davis
Tottenham Hotspur FC
Johan van der Walt

More from Local

Copyright: fouroaks / 123rf

Man pleads 'guilty' and gets 18 years for killing Kruger Park rhino

3 February 2023 1:42 PM

Santos Baloyi, 31, was arrested after a rhino was killed at Kruger National Park in September and gets 18 years in prison today.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A view of the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Facebook.com

FNB Stadium named the 13th most beautiful stadium in the world

3 February 2023 11:58 AM

Joburg’s very own iconic FNB Stadium was the only stadium in African to make it into the top 15.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Police closely monitor tensions in Marikana in the North West Province on 14 August 2012. Picture: Taurai Maduna/Eyewitness News

City of Cape Town wants its own SWAT team. Pros and Cons? Expert weighs in

3 February 2023 11:56 AM

'The time for rearranging the deck chairs is gone. We need a public debate and discussion on what policing needs to look forward.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

From taxi driver to doctor and Tiktoker, Dr Randall Ortel shares his journey

3 February 2023 11:54 AM

Dr Randall Ortel is a doctor who has developed an impressive Tiktok following, as he uses the app as a community medical resource.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bob the turtle being released into the Indian Ocean. Picture: Supplied.

Where's Bob? We track the rehabilitated turtle's first few days back in the wild

3 February 2023 11:44 AM

After eight years in rehabilitation, Bob the green turtle was returned to the wild on Friday, 27 January 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A sign warning bathers not to swim in the Disa River lagoon mouth in Hout Bay. Picture: Themba Boyi/Eyewitness News

Cape Town's beach water may be dirtier than we thought

3 February 2023 11:43 AM

'This has been a problem that's been coming for a long time here in the city of Cape Town, which is most unfortunate.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mzansi finds the funny side of potential Tottenham-SA Tourism deal

Mzansi finds the funny side of potential Tottenham-SA Tourism deal

3 February 2023 9:49 AM

Social media reacts to SA Tourism potentially spending R1-billion on a sponsorship deal with Tottenham Hotspur.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom Megawatt Park. Picture Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

Eskom's state of disaster declaration won't speed up its legacy issues - analyst

3 February 2023 6:47 AM

Since the beginning of 2023, South Africans have grappled with rolling power cuts as Eskom struggles to keep the lights on.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Civil society organisation Stand Up SA gathered demonstrators to march to Eskom's headquarters on 2 February 2023. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu / Eyewitness News

Stand Up SA marched to Eskom to demand a tariff increase review

3 February 2023 6:38 AM

'When we put our hands together from all racial groupings, we can pull out a miracle out of nothing. We can fix this problem.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image by andreas160578 from Pixabay.

Could informal settlements play a role in SA's move to solar power?

3 February 2023 5:16 AM

Load shedding has led to high demand for solar power, and informal settlements could be a driving force in the solar switch.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

FILE: Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane. Picture: @EducationGP1/Twitter

[LISTEN] Education MEC visits Brakpan school where fatal stabbing occurred

3 February 2023 12:49 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Matome Chiloane, Gauteng Education MEC

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Deputy president of the Patriotic Alliance, Kenny Kunene, was sworn in as a transport Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) in Joburg on 3 February 2023. Picture: @CityofJoburgZA / Twitter

[LISTEN] Kenny Kunene sworn in as MMC for transport in Johannesburg.

3 February 2023 12:42 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Kenny Kunene.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Police closely monitor tensions in Marikana in the North West Province on 14 August 2012. Picture: Taurai Maduna/Eyewitness News

City of Cape Town wants its own SWAT team. Pros and Cons? Expert weighs in

3 February 2023 11:56 AM

'The time for rearranging the deck chairs is gone. We need a public debate and discussion on what policing needs to look forward.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mzansi finds the funny side of potential Tottenham-SA Tourism deal

Mzansi finds the funny side of potential Tottenham-SA Tourism deal

3 February 2023 9:49 AM

Social media reacts to SA Tourism potentially spending R1-billion on a sponsorship deal with Tottenham Hotspur.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF leader Julius Malema at the party's manifesto launch on 26 September 2021. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

Julius Malema melts Mzansi's heart with romantic poetry for his wife

3 February 2023 9:48 AM

After writing a heartfelt birthday poem to his wife, Mantwa Matlala on social media, he ALMOST became Shakespeare's competition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Civil society organisation Stand Up SA gathered demonstrators to march to Eskom's headquarters on 2 February 2023. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu / Eyewitness News

Stand Up SA marched to Eskom to demand a tariff increase review

3 February 2023 6:38 AM

'When we put our hands together from all racial groupings, we can pull out a miracle out of nothing. We can fix this problem.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fifg/123rf

Timing is wrong for Spurs deal – TS Glalaxy's Tim Sukazi

2 February 2023 5:53 PM

TS Glalaxy chairman Sukazi says that there is a lot going on in the country at the moment and that the optics are not good.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Robert Marawa.

[WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa interviews sports personalities on 947

2 February 2023 3:58 PM

Tune in for Robert Marawa on 947 on Thursday evening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: @ guvend/123rf.com

Why SA needs to nurture relationship with China in spite of problem areas

1 February 2023 5:38 PM

We need to remember that China will be one of THE dominant forces for the next decade or two says Old Mutual Investment Group's Hywel George.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FIFA president Sepp Blatter. Picture: Facebook.

There will not be another World Cup in Africa in my lifetime - Sepp Blatter

1 February 2023 5:19 PM

The former FIFA President says unfortunately the focus on Asian and Middle Eastern countries because that's where the money is.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Town's beach water may be dirtier than we thought

Local Lifestyle

Where's Bob? We track the rehabilitated turtle's first few days back in the wild

Local

Actress Athina Jansen shares her favourite tunes on CapeTalk

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

ActionSA presses eThekwini council to include motion to remove Kaunda

3 February 2023 5:21 PM

Parliament still undecided on hate crimes and hate speech bill

3 February 2023 5:13 PM

Suspected Chinese spy balloon 'collecting information' at 'sensitive sites' - US

3 February 2023 3:04 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA