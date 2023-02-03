Who benefits? Spurs deal reveals SA Tourism CFO's ties to WWP Group agency





Mandy Weiner speaks to Daily Maverick Journalist, Rebecca Davis.

• SA Tourism’s interim Chief Financial Officer, has admitted to having ties to an agency named in original documents relating to the controversial to the sponsorship deal

• The news follows SA Tourism’s announcing that it will provisionally go ahead with sponsoring UK football team Tottenham Hotspur

cosminiftode/123rf

Three days after Daily Maverick broke the story revealing the contentious R1 billon deal between SA Tourism and Tottenham Hotspurs, the highly criticised move unravels more controversy.

This follows the alleged ties between SA Tourism interim CFO, Johan van der Walt and his agency - WWP Group - which is responsible for brokering the Tottenham Hotspur partnership.

Van der Walt previously served as SA Tourism CFO from 2002 to 2013. Additionally, he is listed as director of a fleet of companies linked to the WWP Group and an author of the original proposal.

When asked to confirm his involvement in WWP, Van der Walt admitted to doing work directly for the WWP Group in the past but denied financial benefit.

He did not deny it. He said he had declared his interest to SA tourism before. He also said that he has worked directly for this agency WWP group in the past but denied any financial benefit. Rebecca Davis, Daily Maverick journalist

Moreover, when Acting SA Tourism CEO Themba Khumalo addressed the media on Thursday about the sponsorship proposal, he insisted that no agencies were involved in facilitating in the deal.

Daily Maverick Journalist, Rebecca Davis says the country cannot trust that the orchestrators of this agreement are doing it out of the best interest of the country.

We cannot take on faith that these deals are being made in the best interest of this country and its taxpayers. Rebecca Davis, Daily Maverick journalist

Davis says there is commotion and possible resignations within the SA board amid pressure from the media and public.

What we are hearing behind the scenes is quite different that there is some commotion happening, there may be an emergency board meeting tonight and also there are apparently some resignations for the SA board members. Rebecca Davis, Daily Maverick journalist

Meanwhile, the Department of Tourism director general, Victor Tharage says his office has no knowledge on the partnership.

They found out about the Tottenham Hotspur deal through the media like everyone else.

Listen to Tharage's response below.

Listen to the full audio above for more.