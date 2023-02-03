From taxi driver to doctor and Tiktoker, Dr Randall Ortel shares his journey
Lester Kiewit speaks to Manenberg born Dr Randall Ortel, a family physician.
Dr Randall Ortel is a physician from Manenberg.
He says many in the community regard him as the first doctor from Manenberg.
Manenberg born and raised Dr Randall Ortel is a physician who has over 40 000 followers on Tiktok as he uses the app as a tool to make medicine accessible and easy to understand.
He did his undergraduate degree at Stellenbosch University but his journey to become our favourite Tiktok doctor was not always easy.
While he received merit bursaries to cover his tuition costs, to cover his other expenses while studying he worked as a taxi driver.
I already saw the stress my parents were under and I just took it upon myself to make a plan.Dr Randall Ortel, family physician
He drove a taxi on Friday, Saturday and Sunday when he did not have exams, and studied six hours every evening from Monday to Thursday.
As a result of his involvement in the community, he says many around him regard him as the first Manenberg doctor.
Because I am tangible, I am approachable… they claim that I am the first Manenberg doctor.Dr Randall Ortel, family physician
While the community might see him as the first Manenberg doctor, he does not want to be the last, and has set up a foundation to work with the community to help other youngsters in Manenberg to pursue a future in medicine.
Listen to the audio above for more.
@dr.randallortel @CapeTalk #drrandallortel #fypシ #tiktoksouthafrica🇿🇦 #familyphysician #familyphysiciancapetown #familymedicinespecialistcapetown #familymedicinespecialistcapetown #familymedicinesouthafrica #familymedicinesouthafrica #viral #viralvideo #FromTaxiToMD #UCTGraduate #Manenberg #familymedicinespecialistsouthafrica #drrandallortelfoundation #drrandallortelbook #familymedicine #familymedicinedoctor ♬ Ngeke - Big Nuz
