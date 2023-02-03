FNB Stadium named the 13th most beautiful stadium in the world
The iconic FNB Stadium in Johannesburg was recently named the 13th most beautiful sports stadium in the world.
In a wide-ranging analysis by British-based OLBG, which included fans from across the world.
FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa has been ranked as the world's 13th most beautiful stadium by British sports betting platform, OLBG.' Best Choice Sports (@BCSports5) January 29, 2023
It is the only African stadium that was included in the Top 15.
It is Africa's largest stadium with a capacity of 94,736. pic.twitter.com/hLg95e6dEA
The 94,736-capacity stadium, also known as Soccer City, is located in Nasrec in the south of Johannesburg.
The stadium was originally built in 1989 but underwent a major renovation from 2006 to 2009 in anticipation for the 2010 FIFA World Cup.
12 years ago Siphiwe Tshabalala scored a magnificent goal against Mexico in the opening match of the 2010 FIFA World Cup at FNB Stadium but you will feel like it happened yesterday @KickOffMagazine @Soccer_Laduma @FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/XyKVMUekyq' Dr3zyEvans (@Dr3zyEvans) June 11, 2022
Since then, the stadium has played host to various sporting events as well as several major music concerts.
Top 9 Concerts attendances record at FNB Stadium.' Info Mzansi🇿🇦 (@DataWithinSA) July 16, 2020
1. Ed Sheeran - 135 000
2. One Direction - 131 000
3. Global Citizen - 100 000
4. U2 - 94 232
5. Cassper Nyovest - 68 000
6. Rihanna - 67 291
7. Bon Jovi - 65 182
8. Red Hot Chili Peppers - 65 000
9. Linkin Park - 63 000 pic.twitter.com/mmGmbnFavV
Fun fact: the location of the stadium was also the site of Nelson Mandela’s first speech in Johannesburg after his release from prison in 1990.
This article first appeared on 947 : FNB Stadium named the 13th most beautiful stadium in the world
Source : facebook.com
More from Local
Man pleads 'guilty' and gets 18 years for killing Kruger Park rhino
Santos Baloyi, 31, was arrested after a rhino was killed at Kruger National Park in September and gets 18 years in prison today.Read More
Who benefits? Spurs deal reveals SA Tourism CFO's ties to WWP Group agency
The R1 billion sponsorship deal of the football team reveals links between SA Tourism CFO and an agency involved in the project.Read More
City of Cape Town wants its own SWAT team. Pros and Cons? Expert weighs in
'The time for rearranging the deck chairs is gone. We need a public debate and discussion on what policing needs to look forward.'Read More
From taxi driver to doctor and Tiktoker, Dr Randall Ortel shares his journey
Dr Randall Ortel is a doctor who has developed an impressive Tiktok following, as he uses the app as a community medical resource.Read More
Where's Bob? We track the rehabilitated turtle's first few days back in the wild
After eight years in rehabilitation, Bob the green turtle was returned to the wild on Friday, 27 January 2023.Read More
Cape Town's beach water may be dirtier than we thought
'This has been a problem that's been coming for a long time here in the city of Cape Town, which is most unfortunate.'Read More
Mzansi finds the funny side of potential Tottenham-SA Tourism deal
Social media reacts to SA Tourism potentially spending R1-billion on a sponsorship deal with Tottenham Hotspur.Read More
Eskom's state of disaster declaration won't speed up its legacy issues - analyst
Since the beginning of 2023, South Africans have grappled with rolling power cuts as Eskom struggles to keep the lights on.Read More
Stand Up SA marched to Eskom to demand a tariff increase review
'When we put our hands together from all racial groupings, we can pull out a miracle out of nothing. We can fix this problem.'Read More