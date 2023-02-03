[LISTEN] Kenny Kunene sworn in as MMC for transport in Johannesburg.





Deputy president of the Patriotic Alliance, Kenny Kunene, was sworn in as a transport Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) in Joburg on 3 February 2023. Picture: @CityofJoburgZA / Twitter

Controversial politician, Kenny Kunene, has been named by the new Joburg mayor, Tapelo Amad as his MMC for Transport. The appointment should come with some controversy as Kunene is a convicted fraudster having served six years in prison.

Mandy speaks with Kunene about his appointment and his criminal past.