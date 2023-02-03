[LISTEN] ActionSA has asked for Ekurhuleni mayor's resignation





FILE: Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell. Picture: City of Ekurhuleni/Facebook

ActionSA has called for the resignation of Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell, as well as the entirety of her mayoral committee.

According to ActionSA, Campbell and the DA-led coalition government failed to address the decline in service delivery in Ekurhuleni and they should accept their failure and resign in favour of better leadership

Mandy Wiener speaks with Bongani Baloyi, the ActionSA chairperson in Gauteng.