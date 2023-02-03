Streaming issues? Report here
CoCT giving a R5000 reward to anyone with information on MyCiTi bus vandalisms

3 February 2023 4:11 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
MyCiTI bus attacks
City of Cape Town
Bus vandalism

A total of 72 MyCiTi buses have been stoned over the past three months

72 Stone attacks on MyCiTi buses and 144 service days lost in three months, reports the City of Cape Town.

A MyCiTi bus was torched on the N2 highway on 18 September 2017 during a taxi strike in Cape Town. Picture: Supplied
A MyCiTi bus was torched on the N2 highway on 18 September 2017 during a taxi strike in Cape Town. Picture: Supplied

RELATED: [VIDEOS] Probe launched after MyCiTi bus caught fire at Woodstock station

Majority of the attacks have been along the N2 Express routes between the Civic Centre station and Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha.

As a result of this, many residents are struggling to move around the city.

And as a by-product, kids are out of school, adults are unable to get to work and the drivers' earning opportunities decrease.

There is the indirect cost to commuters – the residents who lose out on an income because they are late for work, or spend hours longer on commuting, waiting in queues, because we do not have enough buses to transport them to their destinations.

Councillor Rob Quintas, the City's Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility

The City's Urban Mobility Directorate has said that the culprits are mostly young men and learners, that throw stones at passing buses, smashing windscreens and side windows.

A window roughly costs anywhere between R7000 and R10 000 each, depending on the size of the window.

We cannot fathom why they are vandalising the very service their mothers and fathers and they, themselves, need to get to work and school.

Councillor Rob Quintas, the City's Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility

The cost in rand to replace and repair the damage to our MyCiTi fleet is shocking.

Councillor Rob Quintas, the City's Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility

Statistics provided by the City:

  • November 2022: 30 buses were stoned
  • December 2022: 23 buses were stoned
  • January 2023: 19 buses were stoned
  • In total, from 1 November 2022 to 31 January 2023: 72 buses were stoned

Councillor Quintas urges the public to report of any person responsible for vandalism to the South African Police Service, or the City.

Additionally, an award of up to R5000 will be given to anyone with information that will lead to the arrest and successful conviction of the criminals.

To report:

  • Phone 107 from a landline
  • Phone 021 480 7700 from a cellphone
  • Phone the City's call centre on 0860 103 089

RELATED: One person arrested after MyCiti bus set alight in Hout Bay

Click here to read the full statement.




