Man pleads 'guilty' and gets 18 years for killing Kruger Park rhino

In September last year, Mozambican-born Santos Baloyi (31) was arrested for killing a rhino at Kruger National Park.

After rangers conducted their routine patrols and heard gunshots near the Afsaal part of the park, they investigated and found the endangered species, dead.

A spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on the case said...

They spotted Baloyi with his two accomplices. When the men saw the rangers, they fired shots at them and the rangers fired back. Baloyi was captured while his accomplices managed to get away. The rangers went back to where they spotted the trio and found two fresh rhino horns and an axe. Baloyi was subsequently arrested. Monica Nyuswa, NPA spokesperson

After his arrest, Baloyi was also arrested and accused for:

1) Trespassing.

2) Contravention of the Immigration Act.

3) Possession of a firearm with a serial number remove.

4) Possession of ammunition and possession of a dangerous weapon.

According to the NPA, the state prosecutor's evidence of a ballistics report confirmed that the firearm that was found in the accused’s possession was the same firearm that was used to kill the rhino.

Baloyi was found guilty on all charges, hence his 18 years in prison sentence.

A spokesperson for the NPA hopes that this is a warning for other poachers to stop endangering and killing animals.

The National Prosecuting Authority welcomes the conviction and sentence imposed on the accused with the hope that this sentence will deter like-minded poachers. Monica Nyuswa, NPA spokesperson

We hope justice was served and that we see more of these sentences come to life when animals' lives are taken.

