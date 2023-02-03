Words matter: why we should be mindful of how we use mental health language
Clarence Ford speaks to Dr Keitumetse Mashego, clinical psychologist.
-
Often people use terms like OCD, bipolar, or depression to describe day-to-day experiences.
-
These are severe conditions that can make it difficult for a person living with it to function.
Many of us may know someone who is very tidy and claims they are “so OCD,” or have a friend who says all their exes are “narcissists.”
We might even be guilty of saying we are “bipolar” when we mean indecisive or say we feel “depressed” after a bad day.
While these terms permeate our casual everyday language, they refer to serious mental health conditions.
These are very severe psychological or psychiatric conditions that we misuse in our daily conversations.Dr Keitumetse Mashego, Clinical psychologist
Dr Mashego says that while we might exhibit some characteristics relating to these conditions, you can only claim to have this condition if you meet all the characteristics for diagnosis and it impacts your ability to function.
She adds that while someone might seem to have characteristics that you associate with a psychiatric condition, you cannot just apply the label to them without them receiving a diagnosis.
Just because someone is difficult… it does not conclude that they have a personality disorder. It is like saying that because someone has a headache they have a tumour in their brain.Dr Keitumetse Mashego, clinical psychologist
That being said, if you do believe someone in your life is exhibiting these traits you can speak to them about it and recommend that they receive professional help.
Listen to the audio above for more.
More from Lifestyle
How to fight fair. Life coach's expert tips on managing relationship conflict
Counsellor and relationship coach, Shelley Lewin, joins Clement Manyathela to share some advice on healthy relationship conflict.Read More
Be thrilled, amazed and emotional with John Maytham's books of the week
If you are looking for a book to enrich your mind this weekend, try one of John Maytham’s top picks for the week.Read More
Just THREE ingredients or less make these delish Nutella recipes
World Nutella Day is on Sunday, 5 February and we're sharing easy, fool-proof, hacky recipes that take about 10 minutes to make.Read More
[LISTEN] How an animal whisperer can help you speak your pet's language
Do you ever wish you could know what your pet was thinking? Animal whisperers can help bridge the inter-species communication gap.Read More
Cape Town's beach water may be dirtier than we thought
'This has been a problem that's been coming for a long time here in the city of Cape Town, which is most unfortunate.'Read More
'Even if you don't play padel you'll love it': A1 Padel tournament coming to CT
Padel is a fast-growing sport around the world and the A1 Padel tournament is kicking off in Cape Town this month.Read More
3 failproof ways to prevent power surges during loadshedding
Pippa Hudson speaks to Ernest North of Naked Insurance to find out how.Read More
Five important lessons from the chaos of stock markets in 2022
Big losses in stock markets can teach us great lessons for our financial future - Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares five pointers.Read More
SABC 'mandates' additional TV license fees for computer monitors
A new notice from the SABC defines a TV as any 'TV monitor' that can receive a broadcast signal, which you now have to pay for.Read More