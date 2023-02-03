Be thrilled, amazed and emotional with John Maytham's books of the week





John Maytham reviews a thriller, fiction and non fiction book.

John Maytham offers weekly book reviews to share his passion of all things literary .

His picks for this week are The Island, Think of Me, and Planta Sapiens.

FILE: The Island by Adrian McKinty. Picture: @adrianmckinty/twitter

THRILLER

If you are in the mood for something suspenseful John recommend The Island by Irish writer Adrian McKinty.

This book follows the story of an American family staying in Australia, who take a trip to a remote Island run by a tight knit clan of locals.

After something goes wrong, the family finds themselves being hunted down by locals with murderous intent, and forced to survive in foreign territory.

It is really taught. It is suspenseful. It is well written. It is a little bit incredible as these kind of book tend to be, but they ask you to suspend your disbelief and I was very willing to do so and enjoyed it thoroughly. John Maytham, CapeTalk presenter

FICTION

For a more emotional and poignant read, John recommends Think of Me by Frances Liardet.

He says this novel is a sort of follow on from an earlier book of hers “We Must Be Brave,” with one of the central characters of that story featuring heavily in this story.

The novel is set in 1974 and centres around the character of James Atkin, who fought in World War two.

The story goes between the present day where James is a vicar in Upton in the United Kingdom, and the early days of his relationship with his wife Yvette, as he sees their love story through her eyes notebooks.

I found it an enormously sympathetic read. John Maytham, CapeTalk presenter

NON-FICTION

Finally, John’s non-fiction recommendation is Planta Sapiens: Unmasking Plant Intelligence by Natalie Lawrence and Paco Calvo.

This book poses and answers the question of whether plants can possess intelligence, with Calvo arguing yes, they can.

The author says that intelligence may not be as unique to humans as we might think, and we should accept that other organisms may be capable of intelligence.

Part of the book is philosophical and part of it is scientific as he describes the experiments that, to him, reveal the remarkable range of plants. John Maytham, CapeTalk presenter

