[WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa in conversation with football star Eugene Zwane

Latest Local
Incredible!! In 1960, children predicted the future of technology Three children from the 60s were having a conversation about how technology would change how people behaved and lived. 7 February 2023 11:01 AM
WATCH: Players use 'rock, paper, scissors' to decide a free kick Well, two players from the Scottish football league did the challenge to decide who will take a free kick. 7 February 2023 10:55 AM
WATCH: Players use 'rock, paper, scissors' to decide a free kick Well, two players from the Scottish football league did the challenge to decide who will take a free kick. 7 February 2023 10:55 AM
[LISTEN] EFF claim that IFP are plotting to assassinate their secretary-general Mandy speaks to Prof Bheki Mngomezulu 7 February 2023 12:39 PM
'People want to benefit from our sweat' - Ex-Political Prisoners on Silent Disco Robben Island will remain 'silent for' now, after a planned event called the 'Silent Disco' on 18 February was postponed this week... 7 February 2023 6:50 AM
SA ambassador to Turkey says prison housing South Africans has collapsed A prison with seven South Africans inside has collapsed in earthquake-hit Turkey, according to SA's ambassador to Turkey. 7 February 2023 6:46 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] How corporations are beating startups threatening to disrupt them Innovation is no longer the preserve of entrepreneurs - there's a new breed of corporate manager out there say the authors of "Cor... 7 February 2023 4:18 PM
Loadshedding wreaking havoc on agriculture and meat producing sectors Bruce Whitfield speaks to Roelie van Reenen, supply chain executive at Beefmaster Group. 6 February 2023 7:27 PM
RMB sets up New York office to facilitate business flow from U.S into Africa Bruce Whitfield speaks to Emrie Brown, CEO at RMB. 6 February 2023 6:56 PM
Future architects' designs are being influenced by the demand for solar energy Solar power will likely feature in many future homes and building this into the architectural design can make it more effective. 7 February 2023 3:35 PM
Heatstroke: A life-threatening emergency which could result in death Pippa Hudson interviews Dr Darren Green about the dangers of heatstroke. 7 February 2023 3:26 PM
Tottenham Hotspur deal: how else could that R900m be used to boost tourism? SA Tourism received significant backlash after proposing a R900m sponsorship deal with English football club Tottenham Hotspur. 7 February 2023 2:50 PM
Ghana footballer Christian Atsu rescued from earthquake rubble 26 hours later The Ghana international and former Newcastle forward was rescued from the rubble of the earthquake that killed and injured thousands in Turkey and neighbouring Syria on Monday. 7 February 2023 5:50 PM
Proteas Women ready for home T20 World Cup South Africa are the hosts of the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup which starts on Friday. 7 February 2023 5:38 PM
'It's good sportsmanship': SA rider Kirsten Landman on selflessness at Dakar The racer sacrificed time during the competition to help a fellow rider and was named a 2023's Dakar Rally race hero for it. 7 February 2023 2:46 PM
Comic Con comes to Cape Town in April 2023 Cape Town will host the first-ever 4-day festival featuring the best in gaming, esports, cosplay, international celebs, and more.... 7 February 2023 6:44 AM
[LISTEN] Kfm mornings team chats with Mzansi Grammy Award winners LIVE from LA Zakes Bantwini, Wouter Kellerman, and Nomcebo Zikode won Best Global Performance for 'Bayethe' at the 65th Grammy Awards. 6 February 2023 7:00 AM
Beyoncé breaks all-time Grammy record with 32 wins The Renaissance singer won her record-breaking 32nd award at this year's Grammys. 6 February 2023 6:41 AM
Danish protests erupt on plan to scrap Christian holiday to pay for weapons About 50 000 Danes took to the Copenhagen streets in protest of scrapping a national holiday to increase defence spending. 6 February 2023 9:21 AM
Avalanche kill scores of tourists in Austria and Switzerland Tourists from China, Germany, and New Zealand are among the dead. 6 February 2023 8:55 AM
US shoots down Chinese (spy?) balloon: 'What was it doing there?' The US Department of Defence confirmed on Sunday its fighter jets brought down the balloon. 6 February 2023 8:39 AM
Nigeria election: Could Africa's largest economy see a leadership change? Later in February, elections will be taking place in Nigeria, and big campaign events are expected in the week. 6 February 2023 11:10 AM
UPDATE - SA soldier killed in attack on Monusco helicopter in DRC The peacekeeper died when the UN helicopter came under fire in the city of Goma in the North Kivu province on Sunday. 6 February 2023 4:13 AM
Sub-Saharan Africa's baby boom could see the region's population double by 2050 While there has been a global decline in the fertility rate, Sub-Saharan Africa is seeing more births than the global average. 2 February 2023 8:54 AM
Time to beef up the Deputy President role? David Mabuza announced that he will be stepping down as Deputy President of South Africa. 6 February 2023 10:12 AM
Vodacom to stop selling 'uncapped data' products after Knowler queries terms Why are mobile operators still using the term 'uncapped' when there is in fact a limit to your data usage in terms of their contra... 2 February 2023 5:22 PM
MANDY WIENER: State of disaster requires a social compact - and trust has eroded Mandy Wiener lays down why a state of disaster will not work in a distrustful society. 2 February 2023 4:01 AM
Sport

[WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa in conversation with football star Eugene Zwane

3 February 2023 3:54 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Football
Robert Marawa
MSW
Eugene Zwane

Robert Marawa interviews sports personalities every weekday at 6pm.

Watch the interview below:


This article first appeared on 947 : [WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa in conversation with football star Eugene Zwane




FILE: 7.8 magnitude Earthquake hit Turkey and Syria at 4:00 on Monday. Multiple cities impacted, and hundreds of buildings collapsing, leaving many trapped. The death toll and casualties are expected to run in the thousands. Picture: gift.of.the.givers/Instagram

Ghana footballer Christian Atsu rescued from earthquake rubble 26 hours later

7 February 2023 5:50 PM

The Ghana international and former Newcastle forward was rescued from the rubble of the earthquake that killed and injured thousands in Turkey and neighbouring Syria on Monday.

Hilton Moreeng. Picture: Cricket South Africa

Proteas Women ready for home T20 World Cup

7 February 2023 5:38 PM

South Africa are the hosts of the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup which starts on Friday.

FILE: South African rider Kirsten Landman. Picture: kirstlandman/Instagram

‘It’s good sportsmanship’: SA rider Kirsten Landman on selflessness at Dakar

7 February 2023 2:46 PM

The racer sacrificed time during the competition to help a fellow rider and was named a 2023's Dakar Rally race hero for it.

Manchester City's Phil Foden celebrates his goal against Chelsea in their FA Cup tie on 8 January 2023. Picture: @ManCity/Twitter

Man City charged by Premier League for alleged breach of financial rules

6 February 2023 5:45 PM

The Premier League has charged the Cityzens with more than 100 breaches of its financial rules following a four-year investigation.

Image: Nondwe Maqubela

Moeti family still in shock after John's passing

6 February 2023 5:16 PM

The legendary Bafana Bafana midfielder, who was part of the 1996 AFCON winning team, died on Monday after "receiving specialist medical care" for several months.

cosminiftode/123rf

Three SA Tourism board members resign amid Spurs sponsorship furore

4 February 2023 8:04 AM

Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy is among the three senior board members.

Image: Nondwe Maqubela

Football in SA is in a poor state – Football legend, Eugene Zwane

3 February 2023 5:21 PM

'People from the township have dirty fields instead of manicured lawns to play on,' he says.

fifg/123rf

Timing is wrong for Spurs deal – TS Glalaxy's Tim Sukazi

2 February 2023 5:53 PM

TS Glalaxy chairman Sukazi says that there is a lot going on in the country at the moment and that the optics are not good.

Robert Marawa.

[WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa interviews sports personalities on 947

2 February 2023 3:58 PM

Tune in for Robert Marawa on 947 on Thursday evening.

fifg/123rf

South Africa's R1 billion Tottenham Hotspur proposal: 'Tourism is a job creator'

2 February 2023 11:30 AM

Can South Africa afford to spend R1 billion on a marketing campaign for tourism?

