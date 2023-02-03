[WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa in conversation with football star Eugene Zwane
Watch the interview below:
This article first appeared on 947 : [WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa in conversation with football star Eugene Zwane
More from Sport
Ghana footballer Christian Atsu rescued from earthquake rubble 26 hours later
The Ghana international and former Newcastle forward was rescued from the rubble of the earthquake that killed and injured thousands in Turkey and neighbouring Syria on Monday.Read More
Proteas Women ready for home T20 World Cup
South Africa are the hosts of the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup which starts on Friday.Read More
‘It’s good sportsmanship’: SA rider Kirsten Landman on selflessness at Dakar
The racer sacrificed time during the competition to help a fellow rider and was named a 2023's Dakar Rally race hero for it.Read More
Man City charged by Premier League for alleged breach of financial rules
The Premier League has charged the Cityzens with more than 100 breaches of its financial rules following a four-year investigation.Read More
Moeti family still in shock after John's passing
The legendary Bafana Bafana midfielder, who was part of the 1996 AFCON winning team, died on Monday after "receiving specialist medical care" for several months.Read More
Three SA Tourism board members resign amid Spurs sponsorship furore
Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy is among the three senior board members.Read More
Football in SA is in a poor state – Football legend, Eugene Zwane
'People from the township have dirty fields instead of manicured lawns to play on,' he says.Read More
Timing is wrong for Spurs deal – TS Glalaxy's Tim Sukazi
TS Glalaxy chairman Sukazi says that there is a lot going on in the country at the moment and that the optics are not good.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa interviews sports personalities on 947
Tune in for Robert Marawa on 947 on Thursday evening.Read More