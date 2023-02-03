Football in SA is in a poor state – Football legend, Eugene Zwane





Orlando Pirates legend, Eugene 'Nyakanyaka' Zwane believes that football in South Africa is in a poor state at the moment and that more focus needs to be placed on infrastructure and development at grassroots level.

Zwane, who won the league with Pirates in 1994, was speaking on #MSW on 947 and said that football can take lessons from rugby when it comes to development.

We need football to mobilise its resources so that players can perfect their game from a very young age. Eugene 'Nyakanyaka' Zwane, Orlando Pirates legend

He notes that from a development standpoint, people from the township are at a disadvantage.

They have dirty fields instead of manicured lawns to play on. Eugene 'Nyakanyaka' Zwane, Orlando Pirates legend

Someone said I should think about joining SAFA but it's never crossed my mind. I've been told to consider being part of it because of my experience. I would pay attention to infrastructure and make sure the resources are mobilised. Eugene 'Nyakanyaka' Zwane, Orlando Pirates legend

Zwane’s son, Samkelo has followed in his father’s footsteps, although has chosen to play for the arch-enemy in the form of Kaizer Chiefs. Part of the reason for that is the fact that current Chiefs coach, Arthur Zwane and Eugene are distant cousins.

Playing for Chiefs was his choice. My role was to channel him towards something that he loves and that was football. Arthur Zwane was also a big part of that decision. I can’t separate him from Chiefs because he has told me that he wants to be a chiefs legend, and my role is to support that Eugene 'Nyakanyaka' Zwane, Orlando Pirates legend

In a wide-ranging interview, Zwane, who now owns his own business, also reflected on the struggles of his playing days.

My first salary was only R100 and by the time I retired, it was around only R9000 so I couldn't play football full time, so I had to look for other jobs to feed me and my family. Eugene 'Nyakanyaka' Zwane, Orlando Pirates legend

