Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Top Picks: What to do in Cape Town this weekend

4 February 2023 7:21 AM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
#capetown

Zain Johnson shares some fun things to do in the Mother City on Saturday and Sunday.
  • Makers Halaal Market at the V and A Waterfront
  • Vegan Goods and Thrift Market at the Range in Tokai
  • Cinderella at Artscape
Table Mountain. Picture: SAPA.
Table Mountain. Picture: SAPA.

The Makers Halaal Market will be returning to the Makers Landing at the V&A Waterfront Waterfront on Saturday and Sunday.

Seventy vendors from across Cape Town will be serving up local favourites.

The community determines which vendors get curated in the space.

Mo Adam, Makers Halaal Market organising committee

Aside from delicious food, there will also be clothing and cultural items on sale.

The community is looking for unique products that are not always accessible.

Mo Adam, Makers Halaal Market organising committee

The event will take place from 09h30 to 21h00 on Saturday and from 09h30 to 17h00 on Sunday.

Entry is free.

At the moment it will be a seasonal event. We have the summer market and hopefully, we will have a winter market.

Mo Adam, Makers Halaal Market organising committee

The Vegan Goods and Thrift Market will be taking place at the Range in Tokai on Sunday and it's promising to be the ultimate sustainable experience.

You get to support local vendors who are offering sustainable and cruelty-free offerings that range from food and beverages, to home and body.

Shaun Robertson, Vegan Goods and Thrift Market organiser

The venue is a family and dog-friendly space.

We have a beautiful space that is open and free for people to bring their dogs.

Shaun Robertson, Vegan Goods and Thrift Market organiser

Local musician Micaela Kleinsmith will be providing entertainment for the afternoon.

With our markets, we aim to support and collaborate with local artists. We have people who come to our market to provide an ambience that matches the vibe we're trying to create.

Shaun Robertson, Vegan Goods and Thrift Market organiser

The market takes place on the first Sunday of every month from 10h00.

Cape Town City Ballet’s spectacular production of Veronica Paeper’s Cinderella will be taking place at the Artscape Opera House from the 4th to the 19th of February.

It features special guest artist appearances by Vadim Muntagirov, Principal of The Royal Ballet, and Tatiana Melnik, Principal of the Hungarian National Ballet.

The cast is largely made up of beautiful dancers from Cape Town City Ballet.

Debbie Turner, Cape Town City Ballet CEO

Theatre goers can expect much of the original Cinderella storyline.

The only thing that doesn't appear in the ballet is the wicked stepmother.

Debbie Turner, Cape Town City Ballet CEO

Bookings for Cinderella can be made at Artscape Dial-A-Seat 021 421 7695 or through Computicket.

Scroll up for the full interview.




