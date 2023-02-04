[VIDEO] Meet Bobi, not only the world's oldest living dog but the oldest EVER!





Bobi has not only set a new record for the world's oldest dog, he is the oldest dog ever! @GuinnessWorldRecords

A Portuguese purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo has usurped a Chihuahua mix from Ohio in the US as the world's oldest dog, just weeks after he was crowned.

Portugal's Bobi was the grand old dog-age of 30 years and 266 days as of 1 February, compared to little Spike's 23 years.

The livestock guardian hound has lived his entire life with the Costa family in a rural village in Leiria, Portugal.

Not only is he the oldest dog living says Guinness World Records, Bobi is in fact the oldest dog EVER!

Bobi has not only set a new record for the world's oldest dog, he is the oldest dog ever! @GuinnessWorldRecords

Life expectancy for the breed is typically between 12 and 14 years, says Guinness.

According to his human, Leonel Costa, the secrets to a long life are free roaming, human food and socialising with other animals.

Costa was just 8 years old when Bobi was born on May 11, 1992.

Screengrab from video of Bobi, the world's oldest dog EVER, posted by Guinness World Records @GWR

Learn a bit more about Bobi in the video below:

New record: Oldest dog EVER - Bobi at 30 years and 266 days 🐶



The secrets to a long life, according to human Leonel Costa, is free roaming, human food and socialising with other animals 🥰️ pic.twitter.com/Ur5c2Gh8yb ' Guinness World Records (@GWR) February 2, 2023