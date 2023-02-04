Streaming issues? Report here
Mzansi Melodies
Mzansi Melodies
19:00 - 21:00
[VIDEO] Meet Bobi, not only the world's oldest living dog but the oldest EVER!

4 February 2023 4:15 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Bobi lives in Portugal and is 30 years old, in fact about 100 days shy of 31.
A Portuguese purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo has usurped a Chihuahua mix from Ohio in the US as the world's oldest dog, just weeks after he was crowned.

Portugal's Bobi was the grand old dog-age of 30 years and 266 days as of 1 February, compared to little Spike's 23 years.

The livestock guardian hound has lived his entire life with the Costa family in a rural village in Leiria, Portugal.

Not only is he the oldest dog living says Guinness World Records, Bobi is in fact the oldest dog EVER!

Life expectancy for the breed is typically between 12 and 14 years, says Guinness.

According to his human, Leonel Costa, the secrets to a long life are free roaming, human food and socialising with other animals.

Costa was just 8 years old when Bobi was born on May 11, 1992.

Learn a bit more about Bobi in the video below:




