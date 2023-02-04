Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Three suspects nabbed with crayfish worth almost R10 million Police caught the suspects red-handed at a warehouse in Milnerton after a tip-off about a stolen truck. 4 February 2023 9:55 AM
Three SA Tourism board members resign amid Spurs sponsorship furore Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy is among the three senior board members. 4 February 2023 8:04 AM
CoCT giving a R5000 reward to anyone with information on MyCiTi bus vandalisms A total of 72 MyCiTi buses have been stoned over the past three months 3 February 2023 4:11 PM
View all Local
[LISTEN] Education MEC visits Brakpan school where fatal stabbing occurred Mandy Wiener speaks to Matome Chiloane, Gauteng Education MEC 3 February 2023 12:49 PM
[LISTEN] Kenny Kunene sworn in as MMC for transport in Johannesburg. Mandy Wiener speaks to Kenny Kunene. 3 February 2023 12:42 PM
Who benefits? Spurs deal reveals SA Tourism CFO's ties to WWP Group agency The R1 billion sponsorship deal of the football team reveals links between SA Tourism CFO and an agency involved in the project. 3 February 2023 12:15 PM
View all Politics
Five important lessons from the chaos of stock markets in 2022 Big losses in stock markets can teach us great lessons for our financial future - Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares five poin... 3 February 2023 8:52 AM
The rand rallies as US Fed's Powell talks 'disinflation' What exactly did the US Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell mean when he said 'the disinflation process has started'? The Money Show t... 2 February 2023 8:45 PM
Vodacom to stop selling 'uncapped data' products after Knowler queries terms Why are mobile operators still using the term 'uncapped' when there is in fact a limit to your data usage in terms of their contra... 2 February 2023 5:22 PM
View all Business
The 10 commandments for taking young children to shopping centres Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to human potential and parent expert, Nikki Bush, about how parents can make the experience pleasant and... 4 February 2023 10:08 AM
Top Picks: What to do in Cape Town this weekend Zain Johnson shares some fun things to do in the Mother City on Saturday and Sunday. 4 February 2023 7:21 AM
How to fight fair. Life coach's expert tips on managing relationship conflict Counsellor and relationship coach, Shelley Lewin, joins Clement Manyathela to share some advice on healthy relationship conflict. 3 February 2023 3:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
Football in SA is in a poor state – Football legend, Eugene Zwane 'People from the township have dirty fields instead of manicured lawns to play on,' he says. 3 February 2023 5:21 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa in conversation with football star Eugene Zwane Robert Marawa interviews sports personalities every weekday at 6pm. 3 February 2023 3:54 PM
Timing is wrong for Spurs deal – TS Glalaxy's Tim Sukazi TS Glalaxy chairman Sukazi says that there is a lot going on in the country at the moment and that the optics are not good. 2 February 2023 5:53 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] 23-year-old woman gives birth to baby in car...while stuck in traffic 'My water broke and then she was in my pants!' Woman recalls shock after giving birth in traffic. 3 February 2023 1:41 PM
Julius Malema melts Mzansi's heart with romantic poetry for his wife After writing a heartfelt birthday poem to his wife, Mantwa Matlala on social media, he ALMOST became Shakespeare's competition. 3 February 2023 9:48 AM
[WATCH] 57 y/o says she won't stop making sexy content even if she's 'wrinkly' Viktoria Winslow AKA, 'The Golden Gilf' won't stop making OnlyFans content and sexy TikToks because it's empowering. 3 February 2023 8:55 AM
View all Entertainment
Mafia assassin found working as a pizza chef after 17 years on the run Pizza's weren't the only thing getting sliced. 3 February 2023 8:12 AM
Look no more: Glass-walled flat owners win privacy case against art musuem People who live in glass houses deserve privacy too, according to the UK Supreme Court. 2 February 2023 10:54 AM
Belgian Couple abandons their infant at Tel Aviv airport A Belgian couple abandoned their baby at an airport check-in desk in Tel Aviv, Israel. 2 February 2023 10:10 AM
View all World
Sub-Saharan Africa's baby boom could see the region's population double by 2050 While there has been a global decline in the fertility rate, Sub-Saharan Africa is seeing more births than the global average. 2 February 2023 8:54 AM
Gabon’s addiction-curbing iboga plant: cash vs protection complexities The race is on as clinics and scientists around the world wants to cash in on the powerful plant. 27 January 2023 2:51 PM
Uganda aims to start refining oil by 2025 Uganda has started an oil drilling programme at its oil reserves, with the hope that it will begin refining by 2025. 27 January 2023 11:11 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: State of disaster requires a social compact - and trust has eroded Mandy Wiener lays down why a state of disaster will not work in a distrustful society. 2 February 2023 4:01 AM
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
Mavericks strip club: 'It's time to move past this age of rampant immorality' Cape Town strip club Mavericks famously advertises by flying a banner over the city. 25 January 2023 10:28 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Sport

Three SA Tourism board members resign amid Spurs sponsorship furore

4 February 2023 8:04 AM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Tottenham Hotspur
SA Tourism
Enver Duminy
Spurs
1billion

Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy is among the three senior board members.
cosminiftode/123rf
cosminiftode/123rf

Three SA Tourism board members have resigned amid the controversy over government's proposed R900 million sponsorship of English Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur.

Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy, Ravi Nadasen and Rosemary Anderson have resigned with immediate effect.

“Resulting from a difference of opinion, Nadasen and Duminy’s resignation (effective February 2) and Anderson’s resignation (effective February 3), were tendered to tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu and South African Tourism board chair Dr Aubrey Mhlongo” they announced in a joint statement.

RELATED: SA Spurs sponsorship furore: 'It's potentially a brilliant business deal'

A furore erupted after the news of the planned sponsorship deal with Spurs was leaked.

The three-year deal is worth just over R900 million (£42.5 million), according to Daily Maverick.

It is aimed at drawing more tourists to South Africa.

RELATED: Who benefits? Spurs deal reveals SA Tourism CFO's ties to WWP Group agency

In a statement released on Saturday, board chairperson Dr Aubrey Mhlongo thanked the trio for their "invaluable contribution and oversight of the entity during their tenure."

It was reported on Friday that President Cyril Ramaphosa is also opposed to the sponsorship deal.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said although they had not been briefed "we do not think spending so much money in the manner that is being suggested will be justified".




4 February 2023 8:04 AM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Tottenham Hotspur
SA Tourism
Enver Duminy
Spurs
1billion

More from Local

Crayfish worth nearly R10 million was seized in Milnerton. Image posted by Alderman JP Smith on Facebook

Three suspects nabbed with crayfish worth almost R10 million

4 February 2023 9:55 AM

Police caught the suspects red-handed at a warehouse in Milnerton after a tip-off about a stolen truck.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A MyCiTi bus was torched on the N2 highway on 18 September 2017 during a taxi strike in Cape Town. Picture: Supplied

CoCT giving a R5000 reward to anyone with information on MyCiTi bus vandalisms

3 February 2023 4:11 PM

A total of 72 MyCiTi buses have been stoned over the past three months

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: fouroaks / 123rf

Man pleads 'guilty' and gets 18 years for killing Kruger Park rhino

3 February 2023 1:42 PM

Santos Baloyi, 31, was arrested after a rhino was killed at Kruger National Park in September and gets 18 years in prison today.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cosminiftode/123rf

Who benefits? Spurs deal reveals SA Tourism CFO's ties to WWP Group agency

3 February 2023 12:15 PM

The R1 billion sponsorship deal of the football team reveals links between SA Tourism CFO and an agency involved in the project.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A view of the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Facebook.com

FNB Stadium named the 13th most beautiful stadium in the world

3 February 2023 11:58 AM

Joburg’s very own iconic FNB Stadium was the only stadium in African to make it into the top 15.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Police closely monitor tensions in Marikana in the North West Province on 14 August 2012. Picture: Taurai Maduna/Eyewitness News

City of Cape Town wants its own SWAT team. Pros and Cons? Expert weighs in

3 February 2023 11:56 AM

'The time for rearranging the deck chairs is gone. We need a public debate and discussion on what policing needs to look forward.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

From taxi driver to doctor and Tiktoker, Dr Randall Ortel shares his journey

3 February 2023 11:54 AM

Dr Randall Ortel is a doctor who has developed an impressive Tiktok following, as he uses the app as a community medical resource.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bob the turtle being released into the Indian Ocean. Picture: Supplied.

Where's Bob? We track the rehabilitated turtle's first few days back in the wild

3 February 2023 11:44 AM

After eight years in rehabilitation, Bob the green turtle was returned to the wild on Friday, 27 January 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A sign warning bathers not to swim in the Disa River lagoon mouth in Hout Bay. Picture: Themba Boyi/Eyewitness News

Cape Town's beach water may be dirtier than we thought

3 February 2023 11:43 AM

'This has been a problem that's been coming for a long time here in the city of Cape Town, which is most unfortunate.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mzansi finds the funny side of potential Tottenham-SA Tourism deal

Mzansi finds the funny side of potential Tottenham-SA Tourism deal

3 February 2023 9:49 AM

Social media reacts to SA Tourism potentially spending R1-billion on a sponsorship deal with Tottenham Hotspur.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Sport

Image: Nondwe Maqubela

Football in SA is in a poor state – Football legend, Eugene Zwane

3 February 2023 5:21 PM

'People from the township have dirty fields instead of manicured lawns to play on,' he says.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Robert Marawa.

[WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa in conversation with football star Eugene Zwane

3 February 2023 3:54 PM

Robert Marawa interviews sports personalities every weekday at 6pm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fifg/123rf

Timing is wrong for Spurs deal – TS Glalaxy's Tim Sukazi

2 February 2023 5:53 PM

TS Glalaxy chairman Sukazi says that there is a lot going on in the country at the moment and that the optics are not good.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Robert Marawa.

[WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa interviews sports personalities on 947

2 February 2023 3:58 PM

Tune in for Robert Marawa on 947 on Thursday evening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fifg/123rf

South Africa's R1 billion Tottenham Hotspur proposal: 'Tourism is a job creator'

2 February 2023 11:30 AM

Can South Africa afford to spend R1 billion on a marketing campaign for tourism?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fifg/123rf

SA Spurs sponsorship furore: 'It's potentially a brilliant business deal'

1 February 2023 6:46 PM

There's been an outcry over government's reported R900m deal to sponsor UK Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur in an effort to draw more tourists to SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FIFA president Sepp Blatter. Picture: Facebook.

There will not be another World Cup in Africa in my lifetime - Sepp Blatter

1 February 2023 5:19 PM

The former FIFA President says unfortunately the focus on Asian and Middle Eastern countries because that's where the money is.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Mohammad Hassanzadeh

[WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa interviews former FIFA boss Sepp Blatter

1 February 2023 1:37 PM

Robert Marawa launches his show on 947 on Wednesday evening with Sepp Blatter in the hot seat.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Proteas ODI skipper Temba Bavuma. Picture: @TembaBavuma/Twitter

Bavuma's 109: I was absolutely delightfully stunned - cricket commentator

1 February 2023 12:56 PM

That was one of the greatest display's of character I've seen from a South African batsman, says Neil Manthorp.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town Cycle Tour. Simon's Town. Website Image.

Entries for The Cape Town Cycle Tour extended to Friday, 3 February! ENTER NOW

30 January 2023 1:07 PM

Race director, David Bellairs talks about entering the 45th annual Cape Town Cycle Tour which is extended to Friday, 3 February.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Three SA Tourism board members resign amid Spurs sponsorship furore

Local Sport

Top Picks: What to do in Cape Town this weekend

Lifestyle

Cape Town's beach water may be dirtier than we thought

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Slain Tembisa Hospital nurse's family fears plea may get Mudau off life sentence

4 February 2023 11:37 AM

Ex-boyfriend of murdered TUT student taken in for questioning by police

4 February 2023 11:09 AM

The truth shouldn't cost you your life: Equal Education on Thulani Maseko

4 February 2023 9:51 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA