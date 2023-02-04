Three suspects nabbed with crayfish worth almost R10 million
Police seized crayfish with a street value of around R9 million during a raid in Cape Town this week.
Three suspects were arrested during a raid on a warehouse in Milnerton.
Police made the bust after reportedly receiving information about a truck that was hijacked.
“Upon arrival at the address, the members searched the premises and found crayfish stored in 180 cooler boxes with an estimated street value of R9 million” said provincial police spokesperson Captain Nowonga Sukwana.
As with perlemoen, such consignments are often sold onto Asian black markets, where they achieve a higher resale value explained JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security.
Smith said the haul consisted of 388 whole crayfish and another 2384 crayfish tails.
He noted that the Tactical Response Unit (TRU) assisted SAPS Crime Intelligence in the operation as has now become a necessity because organised gangs have increased artillery.
When following up such crime intelligence, it has not been uncommon for poachers to fire upon enforcement staff, both on the water or in the suburbs.JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
The link between poaching and gangsterism has long since existed but in recent times has increased exponentially as gangs expand further into sectors of organised crime.JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
The suspects face a charge of illegal possession of crayfish and are due to appear in court.
Source : https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=238210241876339&set=a.172496721781025
