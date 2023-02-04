The 10 commandments for taking young children to shopping centres
- Children need to learn the rules of engagement in the early years
- Positive experiences with their parents will make children become good shoppers
Shopping with children is one of those unavoidable things.
There are times when you are forced to take your children with you because you have no one to look after them.
But fear not, parenting expert Nikki Bush has come up with the 10 commandments (specifically focusing on 1 to 5-year-olds) when taking your little one on that grocery run.
Here are the 10 commandments:
- Avoid rush hour
- Make shopping an outing after naptime
Preferably don't go to the mall when your children are tired or when it's nap time. Try and work around their schedule.Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert
- Work the visit to the shops into your child’s normal routine
- Never take a hungry child shopping
- Always keep something to eat and drink on hand
- Hunt in pairs where possible
- Plan your outing strategically so that you are in the right place at the right time
- Take a break and recharge if it is a marathon shop
- Set the scene/rules/boundaries before you arrive
Children need boundaries and they need to know what to expect.Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert
- Be the boss
If children don't feel like they're getting your attention, that's when they start getting grumpy and throwing tantrums.Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert
Bush believes that the only way children can become good shoppers is to learn through positive shopping experiences with their parents.
This article first appeared on 702 : The 10 commandments for taking young children to shopping centres
