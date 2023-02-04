Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Mzansi Melodies
19:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
See full line-up
Mzansi Melodies
19:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] The curious case of the hitchhiking dassies Lester Kiewit follows up on the tale of four dassies who apparently journeyed all the way from Goudini to the Cape Town 'burbs aft... 4 February 2023 11:31 AM
Three suspects nabbed with crayfish worth almost R10 million Police caught the suspects red-handed at a warehouse in Milnerton after a tip-off about a stolen truck. 4 February 2023 9:55 AM
Three SA Tourism board members resign amid Spurs sponsorship furore Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy is among the three senior board members. 4 February 2023 8:04 AM
View all Local
[LISTEN] Education MEC visits Brakpan school where fatal stabbing occurred Mandy Wiener speaks to Matome Chiloane, Gauteng Education MEC 3 February 2023 12:49 PM
[LISTEN] Kenny Kunene sworn in as MMC for transport in Johannesburg. Mandy Wiener speaks to Kenny Kunene. 3 February 2023 12:42 PM
Who benefits? Spurs deal reveals SA Tourism CFO's ties to WWP Group agency The R1 billion sponsorship deal of the football team reveals links between SA Tourism CFO and an agency involved in the project. 3 February 2023 12:15 PM
View all Politics
Five important lessons from the chaos of stock markets in 2022 Big losses in stock markets can teach us great lessons for our financial future - Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares five poin... 3 February 2023 8:52 AM
The rand rallies as US Fed's Powell talks 'disinflation' What exactly did the US Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell mean when he said 'the disinflation process has started'? The Money Show t... 2 February 2023 8:45 PM
Vodacom to stop selling 'uncapped data' products after Knowler queries terms Why are mobile operators still using the term 'uncapped' when there is in fact a limit to your data usage in terms of their contra... 2 February 2023 5:22 PM
View all Business
[VIDEO] Meet Bobi, not only the world's oldest living dog but the oldest EVER! Bobi lives in Portugal and is 30 years old, in fact about 100 days shy of 31. 4 February 2023 4:15 PM
Music is My Life: 'Joseph Shabalala doccie is really about the power of love' Zain Johnson talks to Judy Nokwedi, co-producer of the award-winning documentary film celebrating the late Joseph Shabalala and La... 4 February 2023 3:02 PM
Love Child Baby Dolphin: Neon Dreams talk new album and their love for SA Carl Wastie chats to Frank Kadillac and Adrian Morris, who wrote and recorded their new album while touring in South Africa. 4 February 2023 1:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
Football in SA is in a poor state – Football legend, Eugene Zwane 'People from the township have dirty fields instead of manicured lawns to play on,' he says. 3 February 2023 5:21 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa in conversation with football star Eugene Zwane Robert Marawa interviews sports personalities every weekday at 6pm. 3 February 2023 3:54 PM
Timing is wrong for Spurs deal – TS Glalaxy's Tim Sukazi TS Glalaxy chairman Sukazi says that there is a lot going on in the country at the moment and that the optics are not good. 2 February 2023 5:53 PM
View all Sport
ICYMI: Melissa Weber wins Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk at Blue Route Mall Watch all the action from the 2023 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk and Junior Brain of CapeTalk rounds. 4 February 2023 11:50 AM
[WATCH] 23-year-old woman gives birth to baby in car...while stuck in traffic 'My water broke and then she was in my pants!' Woman recalls shock after giving birth in traffic. 3 February 2023 1:41 PM
Julius Malema melts Mzansi's heart with romantic poetry for his wife After writing a heartfelt birthday poem to his wife, Mantwa Matlala on social media, he ALMOST became Shakespeare's competition. 3 February 2023 9:48 AM
View all Entertainment
Mafia assassin found working as a pizza chef after 17 years on the run Pizza's weren't the only thing getting sliced. 3 February 2023 8:12 AM
Look no more: Glass-walled flat owners win privacy case against art musuem People who live in glass houses deserve privacy too, according to the UK Supreme Court. 2 February 2023 10:54 AM
Belgian Couple abandons their infant at Tel Aviv airport A Belgian couple abandoned their baby at an airport check-in desk in Tel Aviv, Israel. 2 February 2023 10:10 AM
View all World
Sub-Saharan Africa's baby boom could see the region's population double by 2050 While there has been a global decline in the fertility rate, Sub-Saharan Africa is seeing more births than the global average. 2 February 2023 8:54 AM
Gabon’s addiction-curbing iboga plant: cash vs protection complexities The race is on as clinics and scientists around the world wants to cash in on the powerful plant. 27 January 2023 2:51 PM
Uganda aims to start refining oil by 2025 Uganda has started an oil drilling programme at its oil reserves, with the hope that it will begin refining by 2025. 27 January 2023 11:11 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: State of disaster requires a social compact - and trust has eroded Mandy Wiener lays down why a state of disaster will not work in a distrustful society. 2 February 2023 4:01 AM
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
Mavericks strip club: 'It's time to move past this age of rampant immorality' Cape Town strip club Mavericks famously advertises by flying a banner over the city. 25 January 2023 10:28 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

[LISTEN] The curious case of the hitchhiking dassies

4 February 2023 11:31 AM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Cape of Good Hope SPCA
Lester Kiewit
dassies
dassie
Jon Friedman
hitchhiking dassies
Hyrax

Lester Kiewit follows up on the tale of four dassies who apparently journeyed all the way from Goudini to the Cape Town 'burbs after stowing away in a car.

Lester Kiewit chats to Jon Friedman, wildlife department officer at the Cape of Good Hope SPCA.

- Have you heard the one about dassies that hitched a ride to the 'burbs? Lester Kiewit finds out whether this is simply an urban legend in the making, or something that really happens.

- Jon Friedman from the Wildlife Department at the Cape of Good Hope SPCA explains why dassies do sometimes hide away by leaping into nice, warm car engines.

A dassie or Cape Hyrax @ cezaryw/123rf.com
A dassie or Cape Hyrax @ cezaryw/123rf.com

Have you heard the one about the dassies that hitched a ride to the 'burbs?

We see dassies in the Cape outdoors all the time, basking on sun-baked rocks or hopping about in their seemingly cheeky fashion.

But how on earth do four hyraxes from Goudini land up in Ottery in Cape Town?

RELATED: The Table Mountain dassie population is declining – listener

Lester Kiewit had to satisfy his curiosity after reading a Twitter thread about such an incident and chats to Jon Friedman, Wildlife Department Officer at the Cape of Good Hope SPCA.

Dassies hitching lifts in vehicles from all over "to other places where they shouldn't be" is not a new phenomenon, says Friedman.

It really started to be something we took note of in about 2010 when it was the World Cup and people were visiting places and returning home with one or two extra stowaways that they hadn't planned on...

Jon Friedman, Wildlife Department Officer - Cape of Good Hope SPCA

A vehicle offers a small, furry animal rather attractive places to hide in Friedman says.

"It's warm, it's dark, it's all the things a dassie loves, so it's certainly not that strange."

The vehicle occupant in this particular case said she contacted the SPCA to come and help with her load of stowaways.

Kiewit wants to know whether these dassies would be returned to Goudini.

It turns out this is rather a conundrum for the local SPCA Wildlife Department.

Friedman explains they could be dealing with two possible scenarios, coloured by the fact that dassies are extremely territorial animals.

You might have a situation where you've got a low-ranking member being chased out of a colony by a dominant member and during that chase it ends up leaping into the engine because it's a nice place to get away from an angry, chasing dominant dassie.

Jon Friedman, Wildlife Department Officer - Cape of Good Hope SPCA

In the second scenario you've got young dassies; they're born fully-furred... and can pretty much fend for themselves from the time they're born. They will mimic the behaviour of older hyrax and a car engine might seem like a wonderful jungle gym...

Jon Friedman, Wildlife Department Officer - Cape of Good Hope SPCA

They can't simply place a dassie anywhere where they "don't know anyone" in a colony Friedman says.

"That dominant dassie will absolutely tear the younger one or the lower-ranking member apart in the most awful way", he elaborates.

Dassies can be quite brutal to strangers. We obviously don't want to condemn a dassie that's already scared to an absolutely horrible situation.

Jon Friedman, Wildlife Department Officer - Cape of Good Hope SPCA

Scroll up to listen to the enlightening conversation (skip to "20)




4 February 2023 11:31 AM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Cape of Good Hope SPCA
Lester Kiewit
dassies
dassie
Jon Friedman
hitchhiking dassies
Hyrax

More from Local

Crayfish worth nearly R10 million was seized in Milnerton. Image posted by Alderman JP Smith on Facebook

Three suspects nabbed with crayfish worth almost R10 million

4 February 2023 9:55 AM

Police caught the suspects red-handed at a warehouse in Milnerton after a tip-off about a stolen truck.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cosminiftode/123rf

Three SA Tourism board members resign amid Spurs sponsorship furore

4 February 2023 8:04 AM

Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy is among the three senior board members.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A MyCiTi bus was torched on the N2 highway on 18 September 2017 during a taxi strike in Cape Town. Picture: Supplied

CoCT giving a R5000 reward to anyone with information on MyCiTi bus vandalisms

3 February 2023 4:11 PM

A total of 72 MyCiTi buses have been stoned over the past three months

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: fouroaks / 123rf

Man pleads 'guilty' and gets 18 years for killing Kruger Park rhino

3 February 2023 1:42 PM

Santos Baloyi, 31, was arrested after a rhino was killed at Kruger National Park in September and gets 18 years in prison today.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cosminiftode/123rf

Who benefits? Spurs deal reveals SA Tourism CFO's ties to WWP Group agency

3 February 2023 12:15 PM

The R1 billion sponsorship deal of the football team reveals links between SA Tourism CFO and an agency involved in the project.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A view of the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Facebook.com

FNB Stadium named the 13th most beautiful stadium in the world

3 February 2023 11:58 AM

Joburg’s very own iconic FNB Stadium was the only stadium in African to make it into the top 15.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Police closely monitor tensions in Marikana in the North West Province on 14 August 2012. Picture: Taurai Maduna/Eyewitness News

City of Cape Town wants its own SWAT team. Pros and Cons? Expert weighs in

3 February 2023 11:56 AM

'The time for rearranging the deck chairs is gone. We need a public debate and discussion on what policing needs to look forward.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

From taxi driver to doctor and Tiktoker, Dr Randall Ortel shares his journey

3 February 2023 11:54 AM

Dr Randall Ortel is a doctor who has developed an impressive Tiktok following, as he uses the app as a community medical resource.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bob the turtle being released into the Indian Ocean. Picture: Supplied.

Where's Bob? We track the rehabilitated turtle's first few days back in the wild

3 February 2023 11:44 AM

After eight years in rehabilitation, Bob the green turtle was returned to the wild on Friday, 27 January 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A sign warning bathers not to swim in the Disa River lagoon mouth in Hout Bay. Picture: Themba Boyi/Eyewitness News

Cape Town's beach water may be dirtier than we thought

3 February 2023 11:43 AM

'This has been a problem that's been coming for a long time here in the city of Cape Town, which is most unfortunate.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Bobi has not only set a new record for the world's oldest dog, he is the oldest dog ever! @GuinnessWorldRecords

[VIDEO] Meet Bobi, not only the world's oldest living dog but the oldest EVER!

4 February 2023 4:15 PM

Bobi lives in Portugal and is 30 years old, in fact about 100 days shy of 31.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala. Picture: @therealmambazo/Twitter

Music is My Life: 'Joseph Shabalala doccie is really about the power of love'

4 February 2023 3:02 PM

Zain Johnson talks to Judy Nokwedi, co-producer of the award-winning documentary film celebrating the late Joseph Shabalala and Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Love Child Baby Dolphin: Neon Dreams talk new album and their love for SA

4 February 2023 1:46 PM

Carl Wastie chats to Frank Kadillac and Adrian Morris, who wrote and recorded their new album while touring in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Holiday shopping can get expensive. Picture: Steve Buissinne from Pixabay

The 10 commandments for taking young children to shopping centres

4 February 2023 10:08 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to human potential and parent expert, Nikki Bush, about how parents can make the experience pleasant and memorable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Table Mountain in Cape Town. Picture: © gischtlibu/123rf.com

Top Picks: What to do in Cape Town this weekend

4 February 2023 7:21 AM

Zain Johnson shares some fun things to do in the Mother City on Saturday and Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: stratfordproductions/123rf

How to fight fair. Life coach's expert tips on managing relationship conflict

3 February 2023 3:46 PM

Counsellor and relationship coach, Shelley Lewin, joins Clement Manyathela to share some advice on healthy relationship conflict.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© digitalskill/123rf.com

Be thrilled, amazed and emotional with John Maytham's books of the week

3 February 2023 3:35 PM

If you are looking for a book to enrich your mind this weekend, try one of John Maytham’s top picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Wokandapix from Pixabay

Words matter: why we should be mindful of how we use mental health language

3 February 2023 1:38 PM

The words we use are important, but there has been a rising trend of misusing language around mental health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chocolate spread.Picture: pixabay.com

Just THREE ingredients or less make these delish Nutella recipes

3 February 2023 11:59 AM

World Nutella Day is on Sunday, 5 February and we're sharing easy, fool-proof, hacky recipes that take about 10 minutes to make.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Pets can be an important part of our lives. Picture: StockSnap from Pixabay

[LISTEN] How an animal whisperer can help you speak your pet's language

3 February 2023 11:57 AM

Do you ever wish you could know what your pet was thinking? Animal whisperers can help bridge the inter-species communication gap.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Three SA Tourism board members resign amid Spurs sponsorship furore

Local Sport Business Politics

Top Picks: What to do in Cape Town this weekend

Lifestyle

Cape Town's beach water may be dirtier than we thought

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Free State PEC recalls Premier Sisi Ntombela

4 February 2023 4:16 PM

Teen killed, 5-year-old injured in Manenberg drive-by shooting

4 February 2023 2:06 PM

Ex-boyfriend of murdered TUT student taken in for questioning by police

4 February 2023 11:09 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA