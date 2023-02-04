[LISTEN] The curious case of the hitchhiking dassies





Lester Kiewit chats to Jon Friedman, wildlife department officer at the Cape of Good Hope SPCA.

- Have you heard the one about dassies that hitched a ride to the 'burbs? Lester Kiewit finds out whether this is simply an urban legend in the making, or something that really happens.

- Jon Friedman from the Wildlife Department at the Cape of Good Hope SPCA explains why dassies do sometimes hide away by leaping into nice, warm car engines.

A dassie or Cape Hyrax @ cezaryw/123rf.com

Have you heard the one about the dassies that hitched a ride to the 'burbs?

We see dassies in the Cape outdoors all the time, basking on sun-baked rocks or hopping about in their seemingly cheeky fashion.

But how on earth do four hyraxes from Goudini land up in Ottery in Cape Town?

RELATED: The Table Mountain dassie population is declining – listener

Lester Kiewit had to satisfy his curiosity after reading a Twitter thread about such an incident and chats to Jon Friedman, Wildlife Department Officer at the Cape of Good Hope SPCA.

Dassies hitching lifts in vehicles from all over "to other places where they shouldn't be" is not a new phenomenon, says Friedman.

It really started to be something we took note of in about 2010 when it was the World Cup and people were visiting places and returning home with one or two extra stowaways that they hadn't planned on... Jon Friedman, Wildlife Department Officer - Cape of Good Hope SPCA

A vehicle offers a small, furry animal rather attractive places to hide in Friedman says.

"It's warm, it's dark, it's all the things a dassie loves, so it's certainly not that strange."

The vehicle occupant in this particular case said she contacted the SPCA to come and help with her load of stowaways.

Kiewit wants to know whether these dassies would be returned to Goudini.

It turns out this is rather a conundrum for the local SPCA Wildlife Department.

Friedman explains they could be dealing with two possible scenarios, coloured by the fact that dassies are extremely territorial animals.

You might have a situation where you've got a low-ranking member being chased out of a colony by a dominant member and during that chase it ends up leaping into the engine because it's a nice place to get away from an angry, chasing dominant dassie. Jon Friedman, Wildlife Department Officer - Cape of Good Hope SPCA

In the second scenario you've got young dassies; they're born fully-furred... and can pretty much fend for themselves from the time they're born. They will mimic the behaviour of older hyrax and a car engine might seem like a wonderful jungle gym... Jon Friedman, Wildlife Department Officer - Cape of Good Hope SPCA

They can't simply place a dassie anywhere where they "don't know anyone" in a colony Friedman says.

"That dominant dassie will absolutely tear the younger one or the lower-ranking member apart in the most awful way", he elaborates.

Dassies can be quite brutal to strangers. We obviously don't want to condemn a dassie that's already scared to an absolutely horrible situation. Jon Friedman, Wildlife Department Officer - Cape of Good Hope SPCA

Scroll up to listen to the enlightening conversation (skip to "20)