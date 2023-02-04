[LISTEN] The curious case of the hitchhiking dassies
Lester Kiewit chats to Jon Friedman, wildlife department officer at the Cape of Good Hope SPCA.
- Have you heard the one about dassies that hitched a ride to the 'burbs? Lester Kiewit finds out whether this is simply an urban legend in the making, or something that really happens.
- Jon Friedman from the Wildlife Department at the Cape of Good Hope SPCA explains why dassies do sometimes hide away by leaping into nice, warm car engines.
Have you heard the one about the dassies that hitched a ride to the 'burbs?
We see dassies in the Cape outdoors all the time, basking on sun-baked rocks or hopping about in their seemingly cheeky fashion.
But how on earth do four hyraxes from Goudini land up in Ottery in Cape Town?
RELATED: The Table Mountain dassie population is declining – listener
Lester Kiewit had to satisfy his curiosity after reading a Twitter thread about such an incident and chats to Jon Friedman, Wildlife Department Officer at the Cape of Good Hope SPCA.
Dassies hitching lifts in vehicles from all over "to other places where they shouldn't be" is not a new phenomenon, says Friedman.
It really started to be something we took note of in about 2010 when it was the World Cup and people were visiting places and returning home with one or two extra stowaways that they hadn't planned on...Jon Friedman, Wildlife Department Officer - Cape of Good Hope SPCA
A vehicle offers a small, furry animal rather attractive places to hide in Friedman says.
"It's warm, it's dark, it's all the things a dassie loves, so it's certainly not that strange."
The vehicle occupant in this particular case said she contacted the SPCA to come and help with her load of stowaways.
Kiewit wants to know whether these dassies would be returned to Goudini.
It turns out this is rather a conundrum for the local SPCA Wildlife Department.
Friedman explains they could be dealing with two possible scenarios, coloured by the fact that dassies are extremely territorial animals.
You might have a situation where you've got a low-ranking member being chased out of a colony by a dominant member and during that chase it ends up leaping into the engine because it's a nice place to get away from an angry, chasing dominant dassie.Jon Friedman, Wildlife Department Officer - Cape of Good Hope SPCA
In the second scenario you've got young dassies; they're born fully-furred... and can pretty much fend for themselves from the time they're born. They will mimic the behaviour of older hyrax and a car engine might seem like a wonderful jungle gym...Jon Friedman, Wildlife Department Officer - Cape of Good Hope SPCA
They can't simply place a dassie anywhere where they "don't know anyone" in a colony Friedman says.
"That dominant dassie will absolutely tear the younger one or the lower-ranking member apart in the most awful way", he elaborates.
Dassies can be quite brutal to strangers. We obviously don't want to condemn a dassie that's already scared to an absolutely horrible situation.Jon Friedman, Wildlife Department Officer - Cape of Good Hope SPCA
Scroll up to listen to the enlightening conversation (skip to "20)
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/cezaryw/cezaryw2001/cezaryw200100771/137297240-the-rock-hyrax-procavia-capensis-also-called-rock-badger-and-cape-hyrax-lying-on-the-top-of-a-rock-a.jpg
More from Local
Three suspects nabbed with crayfish worth almost R10 million
Police caught the suspects red-handed at a warehouse in Milnerton after a tip-off about a stolen truck.Read More
Three SA Tourism board members resign amid Spurs sponsorship furore
Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy is among the three senior board members.Read More
CoCT giving a R5000 reward to anyone with information on MyCiTi bus vandalisms
A total of 72 MyCiTi buses have been stoned over the past three monthsRead More
Man pleads 'guilty' and gets 18 years for killing Kruger Park rhino
Santos Baloyi, 31, was arrested after a rhino was killed at Kruger National Park in September and gets 18 years in prison today.Read More
Who benefits? Spurs deal reveals SA Tourism CFO's ties to WWP Group agency
The R1 billion sponsorship deal of the football team reveals links between SA Tourism CFO and an agency involved in the project.Read More
FNB Stadium named the 13th most beautiful stadium in the world
Joburg’s very own iconic FNB Stadium was the only stadium in African to make it into the top 15.Read More
City of Cape Town wants its own SWAT team. Pros and Cons? Expert weighs in
'The time for rearranging the deck chairs is gone. We need a public debate and discussion on what policing needs to look forward.'Read More
From taxi driver to doctor and Tiktoker, Dr Randall Ortel shares his journey
Dr Randall Ortel is a doctor who has developed an impressive Tiktok following, as he uses the app as a community medical resource.Read More
Where's Bob? We track the rehabilitated turtle's first few days back in the wild
After eight years in rehabilitation, Bob the green turtle was returned to the wild on Friday, 27 January 2023.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[VIDEO] Meet Bobi, not only the world's oldest living dog but the oldest EVER!
Bobi lives in Portugal and is 30 years old, in fact about 100 days shy of 31.Read More
Music is My Life: 'Joseph Shabalala doccie is really about the power of love'
Zain Johnson talks to Judy Nokwedi, co-producer of the award-winning documentary film celebrating the late Joseph Shabalala and Ladysmith Black Mambazo.Read More
Love Child Baby Dolphin: Neon Dreams talk new album and their love for SA
Carl Wastie chats to Frank Kadillac and Adrian Morris, who wrote and recorded their new album while touring in South Africa.Read More
The 10 commandments for taking young children to shopping centres
Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to human potential and parent expert, Nikki Bush, about how parents can make the experience pleasant and memorable.Read More
Top Picks: What to do in Cape Town this weekend
Zain Johnson shares some fun things to do in the Mother City on Saturday and Sunday.Read More
How to fight fair. Life coach's expert tips on managing relationship conflict
Counsellor and relationship coach, Shelley Lewin, joins Clement Manyathela to share some advice on healthy relationship conflict.Read More
Be thrilled, amazed and emotional with John Maytham's books of the week
If you are looking for a book to enrich your mind this weekend, try one of John Maytham’s top picks for the week.Read More
Words matter: why we should be mindful of how we use mental health language
The words we use are important, but there has been a rising trend of misusing language around mental health.Read More
Just THREE ingredients or less make these delish Nutella recipes
World Nutella Day is on Sunday, 5 February and we're sharing easy, fool-proof, hacky recipes that take about 10 minutes to make.Read More