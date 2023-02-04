Love Child Baby Dolphin: Neon Dreams talk new album and their love for SA
Canadian alt-pop duo Neon Dreams have found inspiration in South Africa since first visiting the country in 2021.
Vocalist Frank Kadillac and drummer Adrian Morris returned in October last year, writing and recording their new album here.
Carl Wastie wants to know where the title "Love Child Baby Dolphin" springs from.
Frank came up to me and he said were going to call the album 'Love Child Baby Dolphin', and I was just instantly, YES!Adrian Morris from Neon Dreams
It's just something that came to mind, I cant even describe it because its so deep... It's for everybody that wants to experience positivity and good vibes.Frank Kadillac from Neon Dreams
If you read the name of the album and find it provocative, that's how you know it's for you they say.
Neon Dreams call it "sunshine music".
This whole album, from when we first came to South Africa till probably November... we've been writing it. It's just like a collection of all of our experiences being here and the profound spiritual growth that we had...Neon Dreams
South Africa's given us so much love and sunshine - we call it sunshine music. We just wanted to put it back into a bottle and give it to whoever else needs it, you know.Neon Dreams
The duo return to Canada in May, but the good news is they're getting ready to announce another big tour before they leave.
And this one will include fellow Canadian musician Coleman Hell.
The only thing that saddens me is that you're going to leave soon... But this is your home... and I want you to know that you have a place here, that no-one's ever going to close the door in your face here, you've established that...Carl Wastie
Click here to listen to Neon Dreams on various platforms.
This article first appeared on KFM : Love Child Baby Dolphin: Neon Dreams talk new album and their love for SA
