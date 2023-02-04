The future of ChatGPT: Should we be worried?

Streaming issues? Report here
Mzansi Melodies
19:00 - 21:00
Mzansi Melodies
19:00 - 21:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] The curious case of the hitchhiking dassies Lester Kiewit follows up on the tale of four dassies who apparently journeyed all the way from Goudini to the Cape Town 'burbs aft... 4 February 2023 11:31 AM
Three suspects nabbed with crayfish worth almost R10 million Police caught the suspects red-handed at a warehouse in Milnerton after a tip-off about a stolen truck. 4 February 2023 9:55 AM
Three SA Tourism board members resign amid Spurs sponsorship furore Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy is among the three senior board members. 4 February 2023 8:04 AM
[LISTEN] Education MEC visits Brakpan school where fatal stabbing occurred Mandy Wiener speaks to Matome Chiloane, Gauteng Education MEC 3 February 2023 12:49 PM
[LISTEN] Kenny Kunene sworn in as MMC for transport in Johannesburg. Mandy Wiener speaks to Kenny Kunene. 3 February 2023 12:42 PM
Who benefits? Spurs deal reveals SA Tourism CFO's ties to WWP Group agency The R1 billion sponsorship deal of the football team reveals links between SA Tourism CFO and an agency involved in the project. 3 February 2023 12:15 PM
Five important lessons from the chaos of stock markets in 2022 Big losses in stock markets can teach us great lessons for our financial future - Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares five poin... 3 February 2023 8:52 AM
The rand rallies as US Fed's Powell talks 'disinflation' What exactly did the US Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell mean when he said 'the disinflation process has started'? The Money Show t... 2 February 2023 8:45 PM
Vodacom to stop selling 'uncapped data' products after Knowler queries terms Why are mobile operators still using the term 'uncapped' when there is in fact a limit to your data usage in terms of their contra... 2 February 2023 5:22 PM
[VIDEO] Meet Bobi, not only the world's oldest living dog but the oldest EVER! Bobi lives in Portugal and is 30 years old, in fact about 100 days shy of 31. 4 February 2023 4:15 PM
Music is My Life: 'Joseph Shabalala doccie is really about the power of love' Zain Johnson talks to Judy Nokwedi, co-producer of the award-winning documentary film celebrating the late Joseph Shabalala and La... 4 February 2023 3:02 PM
Love Child Baby Dolphin: Neon Dreams talk new album and their love for SA Carl Wastie chats to Frank Kadillac and Adrian Morris, who wrote and recorded their new album while touring in South Africa. 4 February 2023 1:46 PM
Football in SA is in a poor state – Football legend, Eugene Zwane 'People from the township have dirty fields instead of manicured lawns to play on,' he says. 3 February 2023 5:21 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa in conversation with football star Eugene Zwane Robert Marawa interviews sports personalities every weekday at 6pm. 3 February 2023 3:54 PM
Timing is wrong for Spurs deal – TS Glalaxy's Tim Sukazi TS Glalaxy chairman Sukazi says that there is a lot going on in the country at the moment and that the optics are not good. 2 February 2023 5:53 PM
ICYMI: Melissa Weber wins Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk at Blue Route Mall Watch all the action from the 2023 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk and Junior Brain of CapeTalk rounds. 4 February 2023 11:50 AM
[WATCH] 23-year-old woman gives birth to baby in car...while stuck in traffic 'My water broke and then she was in my pants!' Woman recalls shock after giving birth in traffic. 3 February 2023 1:41 PM
Julius Malema melts Mzansi's heart with romantic poetry for his wife After writing a heartfelt birthday poem to his wife, Mantwa Matlala on social media, he ALMOST became Shakespeare's competition. 3 February 2023 9:48 AM
Mafia assassin found working as a pizza chef after 17 years on the run Pizza's weren't the only thing getting sliced. 3 February 2023 8:12 AM
The rand rallies as US Fed's Powell talks 'disinflation' What exactly did the US Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell mean when he said 'the disinflation process has started'? The Money Show t... 2 February 2023 8:45 PM
Look no more: Glass-walled flat owners win privacy case against art musuem People who live in glass houses deserve privacy too, according to the UK Supreme Court. 2 February 2023 10:54 AM
Sub-Saharan Africa's baby boom could see the region's population double by 2050 While there has been a global decline in the fertility rate, Sub-Saharan Africa is seeing more births than the global average. 2 February 2023 8:54 AM
Gabon’s addiction-curbing iboga plant: cash vs protection complexities The race is on as clinics and scientists around the world wants to cash in on the powerful plant. 27 January 2023 2:51 PM
Uganda aims to start refining oil by 2025 Uganda has started an oil drilling programme at its oil reserves, with the hope that it will begin refining by 2025. 27 January 2023 11:11 AM
Vodacom to stop selling 'uncapped data' products after Knowler queries terms Why are mobile operators still using the term 'uncapped' when there is in fact a limit to your data usage in terms of their contra... 2 February 2023 5:22 PM
MANDY WIENER: State of disaster requires a social compact - and trust has eroded Mandy Wiener lays down why a state of disaster will not work in a distrustful society. 2 February 2023 4:01 AM
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
Technology

The future of ChatGPT: Should we be worried?

4 February 2023 12:55 PM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Artificial Intelligence

Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to Editor At Large at MyBroadband, Jan Vermeulen, to explain how this chatbot works.
  • ChatGPT (Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer) is a chatbot launched by OpenAI in November 2022
  • The technology has been met with praise and criticism
Artificial intelligence
Artificial intelligence

In the past couple of weeks, you may have heard of reports around OpenAI's chatbot and Microsoft's plans to invest $10 billion into “ChatGPT.”

ChatGPT is an interface for a language model.

ChatGPT is a way to interact with that language model and get it to do things in a user-friendly way by just asking it questions in normal English. Nothing more and nothing less.

Jan Vermeulen, MyBroadband editor at large

The chatbot was released in November last year and was used as an experiment to write an accurate level of code in a human way.

It is an algorithm that is really good at interpreting English.

Jan Vermeulen, MyBroadband editor at large

The positive thing about this latest technology is that it can help with research, however, don't rely on it to write your essays or reports.

If you have to write a six page assignment on a particular topic at university, CHAT GPT might help you to get started but it doesn't generate that much text.

Jan Vermeulen, MyBroadband editor at large

ChatGPT has caused some panic too. There have been talks about some job sectors becoming non-existent.

There are certain jobs, that with time, it can replace but there are going to have to be big changes in the way it deals with uncertainty.

Jan Vermeulen, MyBroadband editor at large

Scroll up for the full interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : The future of ChatGPT: Should we be worried?




More from Technology

Naspers logo. Picture: Supplied

Naspers set to cut 30% jobs, including in South Africa

26 January 2023 8:35 PM

Bruce Whitfield chats to Mybroadband Editor, Jan Vermeulen, on job cuts for Naspers.

sdecoret/123rf

ChatGPT explained - 'It is great at writing stuff. Any stuff'

25 January 2023 7:46 PM

Bruce Whitfield chats to Steven Ambrose, MD at Atvance Intellect, about a new chatbot called ChatGPT.

Botswana uses natural resources sector to grow economy and develop its people

14 December 2022 11:06 AM

In the final episode of Africa Focus, Crystal Orderson outlines how Botswana makes the most of its natural resources.

Photo by Masood Aslami

It's been 30 years since the 1st text message was sent!

8 December 2022 2:09 PM

The anniversary of the first ever text message inspired EB Inglis to ask our listeners what they would have written way back when.

How Kenya tripled their power generation with geothermal energy

2 December 2022 7:16 AM

Bongani Bingwa and Crystal Orderson detail Kenya’s implementation of renewable energy and how the country is now a leader in geothermal power.

COP27 Week 2: Here's What You Missed

18 November 2022 3:01 PM

Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27. Here are some important headlines that you may have missed.

Has South Africa's digital transformation been successful so far?

15 November 2022 1:44 PM

A BCX expert outlines South Africa's progress in digitisation and the country's digital potential.

The rise of Information and Communication Technology in Africa

4 November 2022 2:39 PM

Crystal Orderson highlights how the continent has increased its ICT sector and how investment can further its growth.

Trending

Three SA Tourism board members resign amid Spurs sponsorship furore

Local Sport Business Politics

Top Picks: What to do in Cape Town this weekend

Lifestyle

Cape Town's beach water may be dirtier than we thought

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Free State PEC recalls Premier Sisi Ntombela

4 February 2023 4:16 PM

Teen killed, 5-year-old injured in Manenberg drive-by shooting

4 February 2023 2:06 PM

Ex-boyfriend of murdered TUT student taken in for questioning by police

4 February 2023 11:09 AM

