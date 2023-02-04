Music is My Life: 'Joseph Shabalala doccie is really about the power of love'





- The award-winning documentary film "Music is My Life" tells the story of South African music icon Joseph Shabalala and his rise to international fame with his group Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

- Shabalala passed away in 2020, at the age of 79.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala. Picture: @therealmambazo/Twitter

Ladysmith Black Mambazo has become an international sensation through the years, racking up a slew of Grammy awards.

The documentary film "Music is My Life" tells the story of the late Joseph Shabalala, who grew up in Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal and went on to achieve international fame with the group he founded.

The local production won second prize in the 'Best Music and Dance' film category at Art & Tur international tourism film festival in Portugal recently, and has been nominated for awards at two upcoming US film festivals.

Co-producer Judy Nokwedi sketches the background to the five-year project in conversation with Zain Johnson.

It's a film produced by Free Women Films and I am one of three producers... We tell compelling African stories and this particular film was a passion of Carolyn Carew's (co-producer), myself as well as Mpumi Mbele, our director. Judy Nokwedi, Co-producer - 'Music Is My Life'

When I lived in exile I used to listen to Ladysmith Black Mambazo endlessly...and the film really is really a celebration of an absolute legend... Judy Nokwedi, Co-producer - 'Music Is My Life'

While the producers can't always raise the funds to attend the international events where their doccie has been nominated for awards, they do this work because they believe in it, she says.

"Music is our lives, as music was the life of Joseph Shabalala."

Nokwedi highlights how Shabalala visited Durban at the time when the miners had to live removed from their families and their rituals.

Music was a way for them to heal and connect to their loved ones as well as their peers in the face of traumatic experiences.

What is also very powerful in our film is Ladysmith, where Joseph Shabalala was born, is also a character in the film. And then, of course, it is this unique genre of music that Joseph took to the world, isicathamiya... It's a deeply moving, spiritual sound. Judy Nokwedi, Co-producer - 'Music Is My Life'

The film also documents a man whose humanity was defined by love. Judy Nokwedi, Co-producer - 'Music Is My Life'

So the film really is about the power of love and the power of healing, and do we not need that now in our lives at this point in the global polycrisis... Judy Nokwedi, Co-producer - 'Music Is My Life'

watch the trailer for "Music is My Life" below: