Music is My Life: 'Joseph Shabalala doccie is really about the power of love'

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Mzansi Melodies
19:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
See full line-up
Mzansi Melodies
19:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] The curious case of the hitchhiking dassies Lester Kiewit follows up on the tale of four dassies who apparently journeyed all the way from Goudini to the Cape Town 'burbs aft... 4 February 2023 11:31 AM
Three suspects nabbed with crayfish worth almost R10 million Police caught the suspects red-handed at a warehouse in Milnerton after a tip-off about a stolen truck. 4 February 2023 9:55 AM
Three SA Tourism board members resign amid Spurs sponsorship furore Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy is among the three senior board members. 4 February 2023 8:04 AM
View all Local
[LISTEN] Education MEC visits Brakpan school where fatal stabbing occurred Mandy Wiener speaks to Matome Chiloane, Gauteng Education MEC 3 February 2023 12:49 PM
[LISTEN] Kenny Kunene sworn in as MMC for transport in Johannesburg. Mandy Wiener speaks to Kenny Kunene. 3 February 2023 12:42 PM
Who benefits? Spurs deal reveals SA Tourism CFO's ties to WWP Group agency The R1 billion sponsorship deal of the football team reveals links between SA Tourism CFO and an agency involved in the project. 3 February 2023 12:15 PM
View all Politics
Five important lessons from the chaos of stock markets in 2022 Big losses in stock markets can teach us great lessons for our financial future - Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares five poin... 3 February 2023 8:52 AM
The rand rallies as US Fed's Powell talks 'disinflation' What exactly did the US Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell mean when he said 'the disinflation process has started'? The Money Show t... 2 February 2023 8:45 PM
Vodacom to stop selling 'uncapped data' products after Knowler queries terms Why are mobile operators still using the term 'uncapped' when there is in fact a limit to your data usage in terms of their contra... 2 February 2023 5:22 PM
View all Business
[VIDEO] Meet Bobi, not only the world's oldest living dog but the oldest EVER! Bobi lives in Portugal and is 30 years old, in fact about 100 days shy of 31. 4 February 2023 4:15 PM
Music is My Life: 'Joseph Shabalala doccie is really about the power of love' Zain Johnson talks to Judy Nokwedi, co-producer of the award-winning documentary film celebrating the late Joseph Shabalala and La... 4 February 2023 3:02 PM
Love Child Baby Dolphin: Neon Dreams talk new album and their love for SA Carl Wastie chats to Frank Kadillac and Adrian Morris, who wrote and recorded their new album while touring in South Africa. 4 February 2023 1:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
Football in SA is in a poor state – Football legend, Eugene Zwane 'People from the township have dirty fields instead of manicured lawns to play on,' he says. 3 February 2023 5:21 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa in conversation with football star Eugene Zwane Robert Marawa interviews sports personalities every weekday at 6pm. 3 February 2023 3:54 PM
Timing is wrong for Spurs deal – TS Glalaxy's Tim Sukazi TS Glalaxy chairman Sukazi says that there is a lot going on in the country at the moment and that the optics are not good. 2 February 2023 5:53 PM
View all Sport
ICYMI: Melissa Weber wins Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk at Blue Route Mall Watch all the action from the 2023 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk and Junior Brain of CapeTalk rounds. 4 February 2023 11:50 AM
[WATCH] 23-year-old woman gives birth to baby in car...while stuck in traffic 'My water broke and then she was in my pants!' Woman recalls shock after giving birth in traffic. 3 February 2023 1:41 PM
Julius Malema melts Mzansi's heart with romantic poetry for his wife After writing a heartfelt birthday poem to his wife, Mantwa Matlala on social media, he ALMOST became Shakespeare's competition. 3 February 2023 9:48 AM
View all Entertainment
Mafia assassin found working as a pizza chef after 17 years on the run Pizza's weren't the only thing getting sliced. 3 February 2023 8:12 AM
Look no more: Glass-walled flat owners win privacy case against art musuem People who live in glass houses deserve privacy too, according to the UK Supreme Court. 2 February 2023 10:54 AM
Belgian Couple abandons their infant at Tel Aviv airport A Belgian couple abandoned their baby at an airport check-in desk in Tel Aviv, Israel. 2 February 2023 10:10 AM
View all World
Sub-Saharan Africa's baby boom could see the region's population double by 2050 While there has been a global decline in the fertility rate, Sub-Saharan Africa is seeing more births than the global average. 2 February 2023 8:54 AM
Gabon’s addiction-curbing iboga plant: cash vs protection complexities The race is on as clinics and scientists around the world wants to cash in on the powerful plant. 27 January 2023 2:51 PM
Uganda aims to start refining oil by 2025 Uganda has started an oil drilling programme at its oil reserves, with the hope that it will begin refining by 2025. 27 January 2023 11:11 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: State of disaster requires a social compact - and trust has eroded Mandy Wiener lays down why a state of disaster will not work in a distrustful society. 2 February 2023 4:01 AM
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
Mavericks strip club: 'It's time to move past this age of rampant immorality' Cape Town strip club Mavericks famously advertises by flying a banner over the city. 25 January 2023 10:28 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

Music is My Life: 'Joseph Shabalala doccie is really about the power of love'

4 February 2023 3:02 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Ladysmith Black Mambazo
joseph shabalala
Music Is My Life
Judy Nokwedi

Zain Johnson talks to Judy Nokwedi, co-producer of the award-winning documentary film celebrating the late Joseph Shabalala and Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

- The award-winning documentary film "Music is My Life" tells the story of South African music icon Joseph Shabalala and his rise to international fame with his group Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

- Shabalala passed away in 2020, at the age of 79.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala. Picture: @therealmambazo/Twitter
Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala. Picture: @therealmambazo/Twitter

Ladysmith Black Mambazo has become an international sensation through the years, racking up a slew of Grammy awards.

The documentary film "Music is My Life" tells the story of the late Joseph Shabalala, who grew up in Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal and went on to achieve international fame with the group he founded.

RELATED: Joseph Shabalala carried the torch of isicathamiya to the world, says music guru

The local production won second prize in the 'Best Music and Dance' film category at Art & Tur international tourism film festival in Portugal recently, and has been nominated for awards at two upcoming US film festivals.

Co-producer Judy Nokwedi sketches the background to the five-year project in conversation with Zain Johnson.

It's a film produced by Free Women Films and I am one of three producers... We tell compelling African stories and this particular film was a passion of Carolyn Carew's (co-producer), myself as well as Mpumi Mbele, our director.

Judy Nokwedi, Co-producer - 'Music Is My Life'

When I lived in exile I used to listen to Ladysmith Black Mambazo endlessly...and the film really is really a celebration of an absolute legend...

Judy Nokwedi, Co-producer - 'Music Is My Life'

While the producers can't always raise the funds to attend the international events where their doccie has been nominated for awards, they do this work because they believe in it, she says.

"Music is our lives, as music was the life of Joseph Shabalala."

Nokwedi highlights how Shabalala visited Durban at the time when the miners had to live removed from their families and their rituals.

Music was a way for them to heal and connect to their loved ones as well as their peers in the face of traumatic experiences.

What is also very powerful in our film is Ladysmith, where Joseph Shabalala was born, is also a character in the film. And then, of course, it is this unique genre of music that Joseph took to the world, isicathamiya... It's a deeply moving, spiritual sound.

Judy Nokwedi, Co-producer - 'Music Is My Life'

The film also documents a man whose humanity was defined by love.

Judy Nokwedi, Co-producer - 'Music Is My Life'

So the film really is about the power of love and the power of healing, and do we not need that now in our lives at this point in the global polycrisis...

Judy Nokwedi, Co-producer - 'Music Is My Life'

Scroll up to listen to the conversation, and watch the trailer for "Music is My Life" below:




4 February 2023 3:02 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Ladysmith Black Mambazo
joseph shabalala
Music Is My Life
Judy Nokwedi

More from Lifestyle

Bobi has not only set a new record for the world's oldest dog, he is the oldest dog ever! @GuinnessWorldRecords

[VIDEO] Meet Bobi, not only the world's oldest living dog but the oldest EVER!

4 February 2023 4:15 PM

Bobi lives in Portugal and is 30 years old, in fact about 100 days shy of 31.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Love Child Baby Dolphin: Neon Dreams talk new album and their love for SA

4 February 2023 1:46 PM

Carl Wastie chats to Frank Kadillac and Adrian Morris, who wrote and recorded their new album while touring in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A dassie or Cape Hyrax @ cezaryw/123rf.com

[LISTEN] The curious case of the hitchhiking dassies

4 February 2023 11:31 AM

Lester Kiewit follows up on the tale of four dassies who apparently journeyed all the way from Goudini to the Cape Town 'burbs after stowing away in a car.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Holiday shopping can get expensive. Picture: Steve Buissinne from Pixabay

The 10 commandments for taking young children to shopping centres

4 February 2023 10:08 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to human potential and parent expert, Nikki Bush, about how parents can make the experience pleasant and memorable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Table Mountain in Cape Town. Picture: © gischtlibu/123rf.com

Top Picks: What to do in Cape Town this weekend

4 February 2023 7:21 AM

Zain Johnson shares some fun things to do in the Mother City on Saturday and Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: stratfordproductions/123rf

How to fight fair. Life coach's expert tips on managing relationship conflict

3 February 2023 3:46 PM

Counsellor and relationship coach, Shelley Lewin, joins Clement Manyathela to share some advice on healthy relationship conflict.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© digitalskill/123rf.com

Be thrilled, amazed and emotional with John Maytham's books of the week

3 February 2023 3:35 PM

If you are looking for a book to enrich your mind this weekend, try one of John Maytham’s top picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Wokandapix from Pixabay

Words matter: why we should be mindful of how we use mental health language

3 February 2023 1:38 PM

The words we use are important, but there has been a rising trend of misusing language around mental health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chocolate spread.Picture: pixabay.com

Just THREE ingredients or less make these delish Nutella recipes

3 February 2023 11:59 AM

World Nutella Day is on Sunday, 5 February and we're sharing easy, fool-proof, hacky recipes that take about 10 minutes to make.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Pets can be an important part of our lives. Picture: StockSnap from Pixabay

[LISTEN] How an animal whisperer can help you speak your pet's language

3 February 2023 11:57 AM

Do you ever wish you could know what your pet was thinking? Animal whisperers can help bridge the inter-species communication gap.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

Love Child Baby Dolphin: Neon Dreams talk new album and their love for SA

4 February 2023 1:46 PM

Carl Wastie chats to Frank Kadillac and Adrian Morris, who wrote and recorded their new album while touring in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ICYMI: Melissa Weber wins Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk at Blue Route Mall

4 February 2023 11:50 AM

Watch all the action from the 2023 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk and Junior Brain of CapeTalk rounds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mvelishchuk/123rf

[WATCH] 23-year-old woman gives birth to baby in car...while stuck in traffic

3 February 2023 1:41 PM

'My water broke and then she was in my pants!' Woman recalls shock after giving birth in traffic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF leader Julius Malema at the party's manifesto launch on 26 September 2021. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

Julius Malema melts Mzansi's heart with romantic poetry for his wife

3 February 2023 9:48 AM

After writing a heartfelt birthday poem to his wife, Mantwa Matlala on social media, he ALMOST became Shakespeare's competition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Social media app Tik Tok. Picture: Pixabay.

[WATCH] 57 y/o says she won't stop making sexy content even if she's 'wrinkly'

3 February 2023 8:55 AM

Viktoria Winslow AKA, 'The Golden Gilf' won't stop making OnlyFans content and sexy TikToks because it's empowering.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pamela Anderson on Twitter

Have you watched Pamela Anderson’s new Netflix documentary? Twitter reacts

3 February 2023 7:34 AM

A new doccie titled 'Pamela, a love story' has dropped and it gives insight into her career.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Trevor Noah tells Stephen Colbert how his life flashed before his eyes

3 February 2023 5:48 AM

On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert he spoke about the holiday he went on with his friends, which include Anele Mdoda and more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Athina Jansen

Actress Athina Jansen shares her favourite tunes on CapeTalk

2 February 2023 12:53 PM

On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Athina Jansen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Augustas ÄŒetkauskas/123rf.com

2023 branded 'the year of women' with these women's sporting events in Cape Town

2 February 2023 10:49 AM

Cape Town, prepare for a host of jam-packed local and international women's led sporting events.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Mollie Sivaram on Unsplash

10 Years ago Netflix released its very first streaming series

2 February 2023 9:59 AM

Can you guess what it is?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Three SA Tourism board members resign amid Spurs sponsorship furore

Local Sport Business Politics

Top Picks: What to do in Cape Town this weekend

Lifestyle

Cape Town's beach water may be dirtier than we thought

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Free State PEC recalls Premier Sisi Ntombela

4 February 2023 4:16 PM

Teen killed, 5-year-old injured in Manenberg drive-by shooting

4 February 2023 2:06 PM

Ex-boyfriend of murdered TUT student taken in for questioning by police

4 February 2023 11:09 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA