What South Africans wish for their children

In a country with a soaring levels of youth unemployment, crime and of course rolling blackouts, any parent would be worried about their child's future in South Africa.

According to a survey by the Social Research Foundation, South African parents don't see much opportunity for their children in the country.

The survey was conducted telephonically amongst 3 200 registered voters.

The results are a worrying thought, but one which researchers believe should jolt those in power into action.

About two-thirds of South African parents have a strong preference for their children to live and work abroad. This phenomenon has no link to income level or party affiliation. Over three-quarters prefer their children to study abroad, so the data shows a perception that there's far more opportunity to live, work and study overseas. Gabriel Makin, an associate of the Social Research Foundation

Makin believes this data is crucial in revealing how South Africans are voting and to know how they envision the country.

Asking parents if they prefer their kids to study abroad gives us a sense if people are worried about the long term future of this country. We had a previous study which asked people if they could move to any country, where would they go. Six out of ten South Africans prefer to the emigrate to the West. Gabriel Makin, an associate of the Social Research Foundation

This indicates that the average South African prefers the values of the west, where they perceive there's more opportunity. This gives us an idea of what people are thinking in this country and you can make better policy choices. Gabriel Makin, an associate of the Social Research Foundation

