Streaming issues? Report here
EWN logo BW July 2020 EWN logo BW July 2020
Inside EWN
19:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
Inside EWN
19:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
New book explores our struggles to overcome apartheid Professor Primesh Lalu joins Zain Johnson in-studio to discuss his book 'Undoing Apartheid'. 5 February 2023 9:00 AM
What South Africans wish for their children Gabriel Makin, an associate of the Social Research Foundation chats about the survey on what South Africans wish for their childre... 5 February 2023 6:45 AM
[LISTEN] The curious case of the hitchhiking dassies Lester Kiewit follows up on the tale of four dassies who apparently journeyed all the way from Goudini to the Cape Town 'burbs aft... 4 February 2023 11:31 AM
View all Local
Three SA Tourism board members resign amid Spurs sponsorship furore Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy is among the three senior board members. 4 February 2023 8:04 AM
[LISTEN] Education MEC visits Brakpan school where fatal stabbing occurred Mandy Wiener speaks to Matome Chiloane, Gauteng Education MEC 3 February 2023 12:49 PM
[LISTEN] Kenny Kunene sworn in as MMC for transport in Johannesburg. Mandy Wiener speaks to Kenny Kunene. 3 February 2023 12:42 PM
View all Politics
Five important lessons from the chaos of stock markets in 2022 Big losses in stock markets can teach us great lessons for our financial future - Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares five poin... 3 February 2023 8:52 AM
The rand rallies as US Fed's Powell talks 'disinflation' What exactly did the US Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell mean when he said 'the disinflation process has started'? The Money Show t... 2 February 2023 8:45 PM
Vodacom to stop selling 'uncapped data' products after Knowler queries terms Why are mobile operators still using the term 'uncapped' when there is in fact a limit to your data usage in terms of their contra... 2 February 2023 5:22 PM
View all Business
[VIDEO] Meet Bobi, not only the world's oldest living dog but the oldest EVER! Bobi lives in Portugal and is 30 years old, in fact about 100 days shy of 31. 4 February 2023 4:15 PM
Music is My Life: 'Joseph Shabalala doccie is really about the power of love' Zain Johnson talks to Judy Nokwedi, co-producer of the award-winning documentary film celebrating the late Joseph Shabalala and La... 4 February 2023 3:02 PM
Love Child Baby Dolphin: Neon Dreams talk new album and their love for SA Carl Wastie chats to Frank Kadillac and Adrian Morris, who wrote and recorded their new album while touring in South Africa. 4 February 2023 1:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
Football in SA is in a poor state – Football legend, Eugene Zwane 'People from the township have dirty fields instead of manicured lawns to play on,' he says. 3 February 2023 5:21 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa in conversation with football star Eugene Zwane Robert Marawa interviews sports personalities every weekday at 6pm. 3 February 2023 3:54 PM
Timing is wrong for Spurs deal – TS Glalaxy's Tim Sukazi TS Glalaxy chairman Sukazi says that there is a lot going on in the country at the moment and that the optics are not good. 2 February 2023 5:53 PM
View all Sport
Could the Carters dominate the 2023 Grammy's? Could the King and Queen of Hip-Hop and Pop break records at the 2023 Grammy Awards? 5 February 2023 10:39 AM
ICYMI: Melissa Weber wins Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk at Blue Route Mall Watch all the action from the 2023 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk and Junior Brain of CapeTalk rounds. 4 February 2023 11:50 AM
[WATCH] 23-year-old woman gives birth to baby in car...while stuck in traffic 'My water broke and then she was in my pants!' Woman recalls shock after giving birth in traffic. 3 February 2023 1:41 PM
View all Entertainment
Mafia assassin found working as a pizza chef after 17 years on the run Pizza's weren't the only thing getting sliced. 3 February 2023 8:12 AM
Look no more: Glass-walled flat owners win privacy case against art musuem People who live in glass houses deserve privacy too, according to the UK Supreme Court. 2 February 2023 10:54 AM
Belgian Couple abandons their infant at Tel Aviv airport A Belgian couple abandoned their baby at an airport check-in desk in Tel Aviv, Israel. 2 February 2023 10:10 AM
View all World
Sub-Saharan Africa's baby boom could see the region's population double by 2050 While there has been a global decline in the fertility rate, Sub-Saharan Africa is seeing more births than the global average. 2 February 2023 8:54 AM
Gabon’s addiction-curbing iboga plant: cash vs protection complexities The race is on as clinics and scientists around the world wants to cash in on the powerful plant. 27 January 2023 2:51 PM
Uganda aims to start refining oil by 2025 Uganda has started an oil drilling programme at its oil reserves, with the hope that it will begin refining by 2025. 27 January 2023 11:11 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: State of disaster requires a social compact - and trust has eroded Mandy Wiener lays down why a state of disaster will not work in a distrustful society. 2 February 2023 4:01 AM
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
Mavericks strip club: 'It's time to move past this age of rampant immorality' Cape Town strip club Mavericks famously advertises by flying a banner over the city. 25 January 2023 10:28 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

What South Africans wish for their children

5 February 2023 6:45 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Children
South Africa
parents
abroad

Gabriel Makin, an associate of the Social Research Foundation chats about the survey on what South Africans wish for their children.
Picture: Pixabay.com.
Picture: Pixabay.com.

In a country with a soaring levels of youth unemployment, crime and of course rolling blackouts, any parent would be worried about their child's future in South Africa.

According to a survey by the Social Research Foundation, South African parents don't see much opportunity for their children in the country.

The survey was conducted telephonically amongst 3 200 registered voters.

The results are a worrying thought, but one which researchers believe should jolt those in power into action.

About two-thirds of South African parents have a strong preference for their children to live and work abroad. This phenomenon has no link to income level or party affiliation. Over three-quarters prefer their children to study abroad, so the data shows a perception that there's far more opportunity to live, work and study overseas.

Gabriel Makin, an associate of the Social Research Foundation

Makin believes this data is crucial in revealing how South Africans are voting and to know how they envision the country.

Asking parents if they prefer their kids to study abroad gives us a sense if people are worried about the long term future of this country. We had a previous study which asked people if they could move to any country, where would they go. Six out of ten South Africans prefer to the emigrate to the West.

Gabriel Makin, an associate of the Social Research Foundation

This indicates that the average South African prefers the values of the west, where they perceive there's more opportunity. This gives us an idea of what people are thinking in this country and you can make better policy choices.

Gabriel Makin, an associate of the Social Research Foundation

Scroll up to listen to the interview.




5 February 2023 6:45 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Children
South Africa
parents
abroad

More from Local

Undoing Apartheid, a new book by Prof Primesh Lalu. Photo: https://www.chrflagship.uwc.ac.za/

New book explores our struggles to overcome apartheid

5 February 2023 9:00 AM

Professor Primesh Lalu joins Zain Johnson in-studio to discuss his book 'Undoing Apartheid'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A dassie or Cape Hyrax @ cezaryw/123rf.com

[LISTEN] The curious case of the hitchhiking dassies

4 February 2023 11:31 AM

Lester Kiewit follows up on the tale of four dassies who apparently journeyed all the way from Goudini to the Cape Town 'burbs after stowing away in a car.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crayfish worth nearly R10 million was seized in Milnerton. Image posted by Alderman JP Smith on Facebook

Three suspects nabbed with crayfish worth almost R10 million

4 February 2023 9:55 AM

Police caught the suspects red-handed at a warehouse in Milnerton after a tip-off about a stolen truck.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cosminiftode/123rf

Three SA Tourism board members resign amid Spurs sponsorship furore

4 February 2023 8:04 AM

Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy is among the three senior board members.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A MyCiTi bus was torched on the N2 highway on 18 September 2017 during a taxi strike in Cape Town. Picture: Supplied

CoCT giving a R5000 reward to anyone with information on MyCiTi bus vandalisms

3 February 2023 4:11 PM

A total of 72 MyCiTi buses have been stoned over the past three months

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: fouroaks / 123rf

Man pleads 'guilty' and gets 18 years for killing Kruger Park rhino

3 February 2023 1:42 PM

Santos Baloyi, 31, was arrested after a rhino was killed at Kruger National Park in September and gets 18 years in prison today.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cosminiftode/123rf

Who benefits? Spurs deal reveals SA Tourism CFO's ties to WWP Group agency

3 February 2023 12:15 PM

The R1 billion sponsorship deal of the football team reveals links between SA Tourism CFO and an agency involved in the project.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A view of the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Facebook.com

FNB Stadium named the 13th most beautiful stadium in the world

3 February 2023 11:58 AM

Joburg’s very own iconic FNB Stadium was the only stadium in African to make it into the top 15.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Police closely monitor tensions in Marikana in the North West Province on 14 August 2012. Picture: Taurai Maduna/Eyewitness News

City of Cape Town wants its own SWAT team. Pros and Cons? Expert weighs in

3 February 2023 11:56 AM

'The time for rearranging the deck chairs is gone. We need a public debate and discussion on what policing needs to look forward.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

From taxi driver to doctor and Tiktoker, Dr Randall Ortel shares his journey

3 February 2023 11:54 AM

Dr Randall Ortel is a doctor who has developed an impressive Tiktok following, as he uses the app as a community medical resource.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Three SA Tourism board members resign amid Spurs sponsorship furore

Local Sport Business Politics

Top Picks: What to do in Cape Town this weekend

Lifestyle

Cape Town's beach water may be dirtier than we thought

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Measles campaign: Gauteng health dept aims to reach at least 4 million children

5 February 2023 3:12 PM

Dlamini-Zuma will ‘punish’ SA ‘again’ if she leads state of disaster - DA

5 February 2023 2:26 PM

Pakistan's former military ruler Pervez Musharraf dies

5 February 2023 1:42 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA