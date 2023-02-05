New book explores our struggles to overcome apartheid





Undoing Apartheid, a new book by Prof Primesh Lalu. Photo: https://www.chrflagship.uwc.ac.za/

Post-apartheid South Africa is still a deeply traumatized country and it the generation continue to feel it's after effects.

Some would argue the material conditions of apartheid linger but the intellectual conditions it created have not been thoroughly dismantled.

In a way, apartheid continues to be a vicious cycle in the struggle to move beyond it.

In his new Undoing Apartheid, Prof Premesh Lalu believes aesthetic education can lead to a future beyond apartheid.

We've had great courage to try to transcend what was a devastating effect on the human condition. But what we failed to do was undo something central to its functioning as a machine. So this book is an attempt to point out where we might apprehend this problem of apartheid. Professor Primesh Lalu, author of 'Undoing Apartheid'

Lalu reflected on the role of 'petty apartheid' - the practice of racial segregation in every day life.

Petty apartheid was the creation of National Party leader Hendrik F. Verwoerd, had a long gestation in the history of South Africa.

In that lacuna, an excess of race was dispatched into the world and became a force from one technical system to another. And Verwoerd was educated in that particular way of organising the sensory. Verwoerd ordered the human senses to allow for control and turning a society into its parts. Professor Primesh Lalu, author of 'Undoing Apartheid'

When we hear the word of 'apartheid', we often think of segregation. But what we ought to be hearing in that word is 'part'. Apartheid was the rule of parts. And this book is an attempt to show us how that came to be and how we might undo it in the interest of crafting a new concept of freedom for ourselves. Professor Primesh Lalu, author of 'Undoing Apartheid'

