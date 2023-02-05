New book explores our struggles to overcome apartheid
Post-apartheid South Africa is still a deeply traumatized country and it the generation continue to feel it's after effects.
Some would argue the material conditions of apartheid linger but the intellectual conditions it created have not been thoroughly dismantled.
In a way, apartheid continues to be a vicious cycle in the struggle to move beyond it.
In his new Undoing Apartheid, Prof Premesh Lalu believes aesthetic education can lead to a future beyond apartheid.
We've had great courage to try to transcend what was a devastating effect on the human condition. But what we failed to do was undo something central to its functioning as a machine. So this book is an attempt to point out where we might apprehend this problem of apartheid.Professor Primesh Lalu, author of 'Undoing Apartheid'
Lalu reflected on the role of 'petty apartheid' - the practice of racial segregation in every day life.
Petty apartheid was the creation of National Party leader Hendrik F. Verwoerd, had a long gestation in the history of South Africa.
In that lacuna, an excess of race was dispatched into the world and became a force from one technical system to another. And Verwoerd was educated in that particular way of organising the sensory. Verwoerd ordered the human senses to allow for control and turning a society into its parts.Professor Primesh Lalu, author of 'Undoing Apartheid'
When we hear the word of 'apartheid', we often think of segregation. But what we ought to be hearing in that word is 'part'. Apartheid was the rule of parts. And this book is an attempt to show us how that came to be and how we might undo it in the interest of crafting a new concept of freedom for ourselves.Professor Primesh Lalu, author of 'Undoing Apartheid'
Scroll up for the interview.
More from Local
What South Africans wish for their children
Gabriel Makin, an associate of the Social Research Foundation chats about the survey on what South Africans wish for their children.Read More
[LISTEN] The curious case of the hitchhiking dassies
Lester Kiewit follows up on the tale of four dassies who apparently journeyed all the way from Goudini to the Cape Town 'burbs after stowing away in a car.Read More
Three suspects nabbed with crayfish worth almost R10 million
Police caught the suspects red-handed at a warehouse in Milnerton after a tip-off about a stolen truck.Read More
Three SA Tourism board members resign amid Spurs sponsorship furore
Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy is among the three senior board members.Read More
CoCT giving a R5000 reward to anyone with information on MyCiTi bus vandalisms
A total of 72 MyCiTi buses have been stoned over the past three monthsRead More
Man pleads 'guilty' and gets 18 years for killing Kruger Park rhino
Santos Baloyi, 31, was arrested after a rhino was killed at Kruger National Park in September and gets 18 years in prison today.Read More
Who benefits? Spurs deal reveals SA Tourism CFO's ties to WWP Group agency
The R1 billion sponsorship deal of the football team reveals links between SA Tourism CFO and an agency involved in the project.Read More
FNB Stadium named the 13th most beautiful stadium in the world
Joburg’s very own iconic FNB Stadium was the only stadium in African to make it into the top 15.Read More
City of Cape Town wants its own SWAT team. Pros and Cons? Expert weighs in
'The time for rearranging the deck chairs is gone. We need a public debate and discussion on what policing needs to look forward.'Read More