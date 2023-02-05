Could the Carters dominate the 2023 Grammy's?
The King and Queen of the hip-hip and pop world, Jay-Z and Beyonce, could make history at Sunday night's 65th Grammy Awards.
The billionaire rapper and producer has five nominations, while Queen B has bagged nine nominations, which could smash the record for most Grammy wins.
The Carters have garnered a phenomenal 88 nominations each over the course of their careers.
This year, Beyoncé has been nominated for her groundbreaking dance-electro pop album "Renaissance", including Record of the Year, and Song of the Year and Album of the Year.
Over her two-decade career, she's amassed 28 awards, tied in second place with producer Quincy Jones.
With 24 Grammy awards on his shelf, the self-acclaimed “God of Rap" could take the title of most awarded rapper, surpassing another hip-hop icon Kanye West.
Jay-Z was nominated for Best Rap Song, Song of the Year, and Best Rap Performance.
He also gets a nod for his work on his wife's album "Renaissance".
Jay-Z is expected to perform the Grammy-nominated hit "God Did" with DJ Khaled at the awards on Sunday night.
