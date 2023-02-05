Streaming issues? Report here
Entertainment

Could the Carters dominate the 2023 Grammy's?

5 February 2023 10:39 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Beyonce
Jay-Z
Nominations
2023 Grammy Awards

Could the King and Queen of Hip-Hop and Pop break records at the 2023 Grammy Awards?
Beyoncé and Jay-Z Photo: @Beyoncé/Instagram
Beyoncé and Jay-Z Photo: @Beyoncé/Instagram

The King and Queen of the hip-hip and pop world, Jay-Z and Beyonce, could make history at Sunday night's 65th Grammy Awards.

The billionaire rapper and producer has five nominations, while Queen B has bagged nine nominations, which could smash the record for most Grammy wins.

The Carters have garnered a phenomenal 88 nominations each over the course of their careers.

This year, Beyoncé has been nominated for her groundbreaking dance-electro pop album "Renaissance", including Record of the Year, and Song of the Year and Album of the Year.

Over her two-decade career, she's amassed 28 awards, tied in second place with producer Quincy Jones.

With 24 Grammy awards on his shelf, the self-acclaimed “God of Rap" could take the title of most awarded rapper, surpassing another hip-hop icon Kanye West.

Jay-Z was nominated for Best Rap Song, Song of the Year, and Best Rap Performance.

He also gets a nod for his work on his wife's album "Renaissance".

Jay-Z is expected to perform the Grammy-nominated hit "God Did" with DJ Khaled at the awards on Sunday night.




