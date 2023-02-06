UPDATE – Ntokozo Xaba murder case postponed for formal bail application
JOHANNESBURG – Twenty-three-year-old junior Blue Bulls player Ngcebo Thusi made his first appearance in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Monday in connection with the murder of his 21-year-old ex-girlfriend.
According to police, Thusi was the last person to be seen with the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) student Ntokozo Mayenzi Xaba at her student residence in Pretoria Gardens last week.
Xaba was found dead in her room with stab wounds to her neck on Thursday.
READ: Higher education dept condemns murder of TUT student Ntokozo Xaba
Thusi’s turn to enter the dock, the magistrate allowed dozens of students from TUT access into the courtroom.
With arms folded, moving his head from side to side, he stood ready to hear his case being dealt with for the first time.
The prosecution asked for a postponement
Thusi would return to court on Monday next week for a formal bail application, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana confirmed.
The Blue Bulls said despite not knowing the details of the case, they condemned the violent act in the strongest terms.
Meanwhile, the higher education department said it would provide all the necessary psycho-social support to the family of the victim, who was a final year student.
This article first appeared on EWN : UPDATE – Ntokozo Xaba murder case postponed for formal bail application
