Best of CapeTalk
Celebrities

Happy 56th birthday, Rick Astley! Cheers to a beautiful life!

6 February 2023 7:51 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
rick astley

Rick Astley turns 56 today! Take a trip down memory lane with us as we celebrate his best music.

Famed English singer Richard Paul Astley is a man of many talents!

He's a songwriter, and radio personality, and has been a music legend for decades.

Fans know that Astley gained worldwide fame in the 80s with multiple hits.

Here's a list of our favourites as the legend turns 56 today!

1) Never gonna give you up (1987)

This iconic hit won 'Best British Single' at the 1988 Brit Awards.

The music video for the song has become the basis for this "Rickrolling" Internet meme...

Rick Astly Rick Rolled GIFfrom Rick Astly GIFs

It's also reached over one billion views on YouTube.

Listen to this one, below:

RELATED: RICK ASTLEY SUES RAPPER, YUNG GRAVY, FOR 'NOSTALGIC' SMASH HIT, BETTY

2) Together forever (1987)

This debut single was a number-one hit single in 25 countries, winning the 1988 Brit Award for 'Best British Single'.

Give it a listen below.

3) Whenever you need somebody (1987)

Of course, this one was another international smash hit topping the chart in seven countries, peaking at number three in the UK, and charting top ten across Europe and Australasia.

Give it a listen below.

4) Take me to your heart

Peaking on the UK Singles Chart at number eight and charting for eleven weeks — it's no surprise that this one was also a top 10 hit in Denmark, Germany, Greece, Ireland, and Spain.

Listen to the chart-topper below.

5) Angels on my side (2016)

After retiring from music in 1993, Astley released this banger as a digital download as the second single from his seventh studio album '50' as an ode to his siblings and family life.

Give it a listen below.

And that's our favourite Astley songs — there's no doubt that he's lived a legendary life!

He's said so himself...

I've had a charmed and amazing life.

Rick Astley, singer and musician

We hope that his birthday continues to be charmed and amazing.

Here's to 56, Astley!


More from Celebrities

Musician Madonna. Picture: Gallo Images/Getty Images

'What happened to Madonna's face?' Madonna claps back at confused fans online

8 February 2023 9:59 AM

After Madonna's appearance at the 2023 Grammy Awards, she left fans confused with her "new face" and clapped back too.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jamaican singer-songwriter Bob Marley died on 11 May 1981 at the age of 36. © Andriy Popov/123rf.com

Reggae legend, Bob Marley would've turned 78 today

6 February 2023 12:21 PM

Take a trip down memory lane with us as we celebrate the memory and music of reggae legend, Bob Marley.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

buzzfuss/123rf

Real or fake news: Is Kanye West moving to South Africa?

6 February 2023 12:20 PM

In a viral TikTok video, the musician says that he's moving to Mzansi to 'start a new life.' But was this post real or fake?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image:Gage Skidmore, Flickr

Arnold Schwarzenegger allegedly involved in car accident with cyclist

6 February 2023 12:04 PM

The 'Terminator' actor was driving in West Hollywood when the reportedly cyclist swerved into his lane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Julian Sands attends The BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on 4 January 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for BAFTA LA/AFP

Search continues for missing British actor, Julian Sands

26 January 2023 11:29 AM

The 65-year-old went missing on 13 January in the San Gabriel Mountains, north of Los Angeles.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Christina Hendricks and Vivienne Westwood. © buzzfuss/123rf.com

Vivienne Westwood, 'Queen of British fashion', dies 'peacefully' at 81

30 December 2022 6:05 AM

Westwood died "peacefully and surrounded by her family" in London. Tributes are pouring in from around the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

‘People will talk, if you do good or bad.’ Kelly Khumalo, on new song release

13 December 2022 1:57 PM

Kelly Khumalo, famously dubbed, 'The Voice of Africa' joins Clarence Ford to talk about new song, 'Bazokhuluma' and its meaning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

