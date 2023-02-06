Happy 56th birthday, Rick Astley! Cheers to a beautiful life!
Famed English singer Richard Paul Astley is a man of many talents!
He's a songwriter, and radio personality, and has been a music legend for decades.
Fans know that Astley gained worldwide fame in the 80s with multiple hits.
Here's a list of our favourites as the legend turns 56 today!
1) Never gonna give you up (1987)
This iconic hit won 'Best British Single' at the 1988 Brit Awards.
The music video for the song has become the basis for this "Rickrolling" Internet meme...
It's also reached over one billion views on YouTube.
Listen to this one, below:
2) Together forever (1987)
This debut single was a number-one hit single in 25 countries, winning the 1988 Brit Award for 'Best British Single'.
Give it a listen below.
3) Whenever you need somebody (1987)
Of course, this one was another international smash hit topping the chart in seven countries, peaking at number three in the UK, and charting top ten across Europe and Australasia.
Give it a listen below.
4) Take me to your heart
Peaking on the UK Singles Chart at number eight and charting for eleven weeks — it's no surprise that this one was also a top 10 hit in Denmark, Germany, Greece, Ireland, and Spain.
Listen to the chart-topper below.
5) Angels on my side (2016)
After retiring from music in 1993, Astley released this banger as a digital download as the second single from his seventh studio album '50' as an ode to his siblings and family life.
Give it a listen below.
And that's our favourite Astley songs — there's no doubt that he's lived a legendary life!
He's said so himself...
I've had a charmed and amazing life.Rick Astley, singer and musician
We hope that his birthday continues to be charmed and amazing.
Here's to 56, Astley!
