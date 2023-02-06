Families of slain flight crew members in 2020 plane crash take legal action





Bongani Bingwa speaks with Peter Mashaba, a whistleblower and former head of aircraft investigation at the SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA).

• Captain Thabiso Tolo, first officer Tebogo Lekalakala, and flight inspector Gugu Mnguni were the casualties from the Flight Inspection Unit

• Their families are looking for answers from the authority and are taking legal action against them

The trio, assigned on a calibration mission, were on board a twin-engine Cessna Citation S550 business jet registered as the ZS-CAR.

The aircraft was owned and operated by the aviation authority.

It was used to test, inspect, and calibrate airfield navigation and approach guidance systems – all systems that are essential for low-visibility flights.

But what was supposed to be a routine flight inspection resulted in the plane unexpectedly crashing onto Outeniqua mountain near George in the Western Cape.

According to a report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AIIB), the aircraft was not maintained in accordance with the requirements of annual inspections, and the certificate of airworthiness was thus rendered invalid.

Mashaba conducted his own investigation which corroborated some of the AIIB's findings.

It highlighted some non-compliance with the regulations and some manufacturers' mandatory manufacturing requirements. Peter Mashaba, former head of aircraft investigation - South African Civil Aviation Authority

... there was a disregard for civil aviation requirements if I look at those two things there’s some correlation between what they found and what we found. Peter Mashaba, former head of aircraft investigation - South African Civil Aviation Authority

Mashaba says it would be interesting to observe what findings will come from a criminal investigation.

It will be in the public interest to see what evidence is presented in the court of law, the court that will determine what actually transpired. Peter Mashaba, former head of aircraft investigation - South African Civil Aviation Authority

SACAA spokesperson Phindiwe Gwebu declined to comment.

With regards to the accident investigation, the appeal outcome is not yet announced and therefore the organisation's position is still to allow this process to be finalised... we will then issue a statement... On the ZS-CAR, we really want to respect the appeal process and wait for pronouncements by the Minister. Peter Mashaba, former head of aircraft investigation - South African Civil Aviation Authority

