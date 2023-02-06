Here's a recap of all the celebs who won BIG at the historic 2023 Grammy awards





Hosted by Mzansi's funny guy, Trevor Noah for the third time, this year's 65th annual Grammy Awards ceremony was held on 5 February and it was legendary because:

1) South African trio and single, 'Bayethe' won 'best global music performance.'

2) Beyoncé made Grammy history for the most **career wins by any artist this year**(yassss, QUEEN!)

If you're a music fan and missed the biggest night in music, here's a list of some of the noteworthy winners and their category:

Category: Album of the year

Nominees:

ABBA - Voyage

Adele - 30

Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé - Renaissance

Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days

Coldplay - Music of the Spheres

Harry Styles - Harry’s House

Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Lizzo - Special

Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Winner: Harry Styles - Harry’s House

Watch his speech below.

Category: Best new artist

Nominees:

Anitta

Domi & JD Beck

Latto

Måneskin

Molly Tuttle

Muni Long

Omar Apollo

Samara Joy

Tobe Nwigwe

Wet Leg

Winner: Samara Joy

Watch the acceptance speech below:

Category: Record of the year

Nominees:

ABBA - Don’t Shut Me Down

Adele - Easy on Me

Beyoncé - Break My Soul

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius - You and Me on the Rock

Doja Cat - Woman

Harry Styles - As It Was

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Lizzo - About Damn Time

Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous

Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

Winner: Lizzo - About Damn Time

Watch her acceptance speech below:

We loved this moment and we loved Queen B's reaction to Lizzo's win even more...

Category: Song of the year

Nominees:

Adele - Easy on Me

Beyoncé - Break My Soul

Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did

Gayle - ABCDEFU

Harry Styles - As It Was

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Lizzo - About Damn Time

Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)

Winner: Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That

Watch the artists acceptance speech below:

Category: Best pop solo performance

Nominees:

Adele - Easy on Me

Bad Bunny - Moscow Mule

Doja Cat - Woman

Harry Styles - As It Was

Lizzo - About Damn Time

Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

Winner: Adele - Easy on Me

Watch Adele's acceptance speech below:

Category: Best dance/electronic music album

Nominees:

Beyoncé - Renaissance

Bonobo - Fragments

Diplo - Diplo

Odesza - The Last Goodbye

Rüfüs Du Sol - Surrender

Winner: Beyoncé - Renaissance

Watch Queen B's emotional acceptance speech below:

Category: Best rap album

Nominees:

DJ Khaled - God Did

Future - I Never Liked You

Jack Harlow - Come Home the Kids Miss You

Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Pusha T - It’s Almost Dry

Winner: Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Watch his acceptance speech below:

Category: Best música urbana album

Nominees:

Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti

Daddy Yankee - Legendaddy

Farruko - La 167

Maluma - The Love & Sex Tape

Rauw Alejandro - Trap Cake, Vol. 2

Winner: **Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti**

Watch his acceptance speech below:

Category: Best pop duo/group performance

Nominees:

ABBA - Don’t Shut Me Down

Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran - Bam Bam

Coldplay & BTS - My Universe

Post Malone & Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song)

Winner: Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy

Watch Smith's acceptance speech below:

Category: Best country album

Nominees:

Ashley McBryde - Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville

Luke Combs - Growin’ Up

Maren Morris - Humble Quest

Miranda Lambert - Palomino

Willie Nelson - A Beautiful Time

Winner: Willie Nelson - A Beautiful Time

Watch Nelson's acceptance speech below:

Category: Best R&B song

Nominees:

Beyoncé - Cuff It

Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good

Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous

Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs

PJ Morton - Please Don’t Walk Away

Winner: Beyoncé - Cuff It (her second win of the night)

Category: Best pop vocal album

Nominees:

ABBA - Voyage

Adele - 30

Coldplay - Music of the Spheres

Harry Styles - Harry’s House

Lizzo - Special

Winner: Harry Styles - Harry’s House

Watch Style's reaction to winning below:

Category: Best music film

Nominees:

Adele - Adele One Night Only

Billie Eilish - Billie Eilish Live at the O2

Justin Bieber - Our World

Neil Young & Crazy Horse - A Band a Brotherhood a Barn

Rosalía - Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance)

Various Artists - Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story

Winner: Various Artists - Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story

Watch the team's acceptance speech below:

Category: Best music video

Nominees:

Adele - Easy on Me

BTS - Yet to Come

Doja Cat - Woman

Harry Styles - As It Was

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Taylor Swift - All Too Well: The Short Film

Winner: Taylor Swift - All Too Well: The Short Film

Category: Best song written for visual media

Nominees:

Beyoncé - Be Alive

Carolina Gaitán - La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto - Cast - We Don’t Talk About Bruno

Jessy Wilson Featuring Angélique Kidjo - Keep Rising (The Woman King)

Lady Gaga - Hold My Hand

Taylor Swift - Carolina

4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo & Grayson Villanueva - Nobody Like U

Winner: Carolina Gaitán - La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto - Cast - We Don’t Talk About Bruno

Category: Best musical theatre album

Nominees:

Original Broadway Cast - A Strange Loop

New Broadway Cast - Caroline, or Change

‘Into the Woods’ 2022 Broadway Cast - Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)

Original Broadway Cast - MJ the Musical

‘Mr. Saturday Night’ Original Cast - Mr. Saturday Night

Original Broadway Cast - Six: Live on Opening Night

Winner: ‘Into the Woods’ 2022 Broadway Cast - Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)

Watch the acceptance speech below:

Category: Best comedy album

Nominees:

Dave Chappelle - The Closer

Jim Gaffigan - Comedy Monster

Louis C.K. - Sorry

Patton Oswalt - We All Scream

Randy Rainbow - A Little Brains, a Little Talent

Winner: Dave Chappelle - The Closer

Category: Best folk album

Nominees:

Aoife O’Donovan - Age of Apathy

Janis Ian - The Light at the End of the Line

Judy Collins - Spellbound

Madison Cunningham - Revealer

Punch Brothers - Hell on Church Street

Winner: Madison Cunningham - Revealer

Watch her acceptance speech below:

Category: Best spoken word poetry album

Nominees:

Amanda Gorman - Call Us What We Carry: Poems

Amir Sulaiman - You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly.

Ethelbert Miller - Black Men Are Precious

J. Ivy - The Poet Who Sat by the Door

Malcolm-Jamal Warner - Hiding in Plain View

Winner: J. Ivy - The Poet Who Sat by the Door

Watch his acceptance speech below:

Category: Best Americana album

Nominees:

Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That...

Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days

Dr. John - Things Happen That Way

Keb’ Mo’ - Good to Be...

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss - Raise the Roof

Winner: Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days

Watch her acceptance speech below:

Category: Best American roots song

Nominees:

Anaïs Mitchell - Bright Star

Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell - Prodigal Daughter

Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius - You and Me on the Rock

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss - High and Lonesome

Sheryl Crow - Forever

Winner: Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That

Watch her acceptance speech below:

Category: Best Americana roots song

Nominees:

Asleep at the Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett - There You Go Again

Blind Boys of Alabama Featuring Black Violin - The Message

Bonnie Raitt - Made Up Mind

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius - You and Me on the Rock

Eric Alexandrakis - Silver Moon [A Tribute to Michael Nesmith]

Winner: Bonnie Raitt - Made Up Mind

Watch her acceptance speech below:

Category: Best American roots performance

Nominees:

Aaron Neville & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band - Stompin’ Ground

Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell - Prodigal Daughter

Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton - Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)

Fantastic Negrito - Oh Betty

Madison Cunningham - Life According to Raechel

Winner: Aaron Neville & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band - Stompin’ Ground

Watch his acceptance speech below:

Category: Best tropical Latin album

Nominees:

Carlos Vives - Cumbiana II

Marc Anthony - Pa’lla Voy

La Santa Cecilia - Quiero Verte Feliz

Spanish Harlem Orchestra - Imágenes Latinas

Tito Nieves - Legendario

Winner: Marc Anthony - Pa’lla Voy

Category: Best Latin jazz album

Nominees:

Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective - Fandango at the Wall in New York

Arturo Sandoval - Rhythm & Soul

Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers - Crisálida

Flora Purim - If You Will

Miguel Zenón - Música de las Américas

Winner: Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective - Fandango at the Wall in New York

Watch his acceptance speech below:

Category: Best contemporary instrumental album

Nominees:

Brad Mehldau - Jacob’s Ladder

Domi & JD Beck - Not Tight

Grant Geissman - Blooz

Jeff Coffin - Between Dreaming and Joy

Snarky Puppy - Empire Central

Winner: Snarky Puppy - Empire Central

Watch Puppy's acceptance speech below:

Category: Best gospel album

Nominees:

Doe - Clarity

Maranda Curtis - Die to Live

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Kingdom Book One (Deluxe)

Ricky Dillard - Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live)

Tye Tribbett - All Things New

Winner: Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Kingdom Book One (Deluxe)

Watch the group's acceptance speech below:

Category: Best contemporary blues album

Nominees:

Ben Harper - Bloodline Maintenance

Edgar Winter - Brother Johnny

Eric Gales - Crown

North Mississippi Allstars - Set Sail

Shemekia Copeland - Done Come Too Far

Winner: Edgar Winter - Brother Johnny

Category: Best traditional album

Nominees:

Buddy Guy - The Blues Don’t Lie

Charlie Musselwhite - Mississippi Son

Gov’t Mule - Heavy Load Blues

John Mayall - The Sun Is Shining Down

Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder - Get on Board

Winner: Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder - Get on Board

Category: Best bluegrass album

Nominees:

The Del McCoury Band - Almost Proud

The Infamous Stringdusters - Toward the Fray

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway - Crooked Tree

Peter Rowan - Calling You From My Mountain

Yonder Mountain String Band - Get Yourself Outside

Winner: Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway - Crooked Tree

Category: Best country song

Nominees:

Cody Johnson - ’Til You Can’t

Luke Combs - Doin’ This

Maren Morris - Circles Around This Town

Miranda Lambert - If I Was a Cowboy

Taylor Swift - I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)

Willie Nelson - I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die

Winner: Cody Johnson - 'Til You Can’t

Watch Johnson's acceptance speech below:

Category: Best country duo/group performance

Nominees:

Brothers Osborne - Midnight Rider’s Prayer

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde - Never Wanted to Be That Girl

Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt - Wishful Drinking

Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert - Outrunnin’ Your Memory

Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton - Does He Love You (Revisited)

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss - Going Where the Lonely Go

Winner: Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde - Never Wanted to Be That Girl

Watch the duo's reaction below:

Category: Best country solo performance

Nominees:

Kelsea Ballerini - Heartfirst

Maren Morris - Circles Around This Town

Miranda Lambert - In His Arms

Willie Nelson - Live Forever

Zach Bryan - Something in the Orange

Winner: Willie Nelson - Live Forever

Watch Nelson's reaction below:

Category: Best historical album

Nominees:

Blondie - Against the Odds: 1974 - 1982

Doc Watson - Life’s Work: A Retrospective

Freestyle Fellowship - To Whom It May Concern...

Glenn Gould - The Goldberg Variations: The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions

Winner: Wilco - Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)

Watch Wilco's acceptance speech below:

Category: Best global music album

Nominees:

Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf - Queen of Sheba

Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago - Between Us... (Live)

Berklee Indian Ensemble - Shuruaat

Burna Boy - Love, Damini

Masa Takumi - Sakura

Winner: Masa Takumi - Sakura

Watch the acceptance speech below:

Category: Best global music performance

Nominees:

Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar - Udhero Na

Burna Boy - Last Last

Matt B & Eddy Kenzo - Gimme Love

Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro - Neva Bow Down

Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode - Bayethe

Winner: Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode - Bayethe (Go, Mzansi!)

Watch the trio's acceptance speeches below:

Category: Best reggae album

Nominees:

Kabaka Pyramid - The Kalling

Koffee - Gifted

Protoje - Third Time’s the Charm

Sean Paul - Scorcha

Shaggy - Com Fly Wid Mi

Winner: Kabaka Pyramid - The Kalling

Watch The Kalling's acceptance speech below:

Category: Best alternative music album

Nominees:

Arcade Fire - WE

Big Thief - Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You

Björk - Fossora

Wet Leg - Wet Leg

Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Cool It Down

Winner: Wet Leg - Wet Leg

Watch the group's acceptance speech below:

Category: Best alternative music performance

Nominees:

Arctic Monkeys - There’d Better Be a Mirrorball

Big Thief - Certainty

Florence and the Machine - King

Wet Leg - Chaise Longue

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius - Spitting Off the Edge of the World

Winner: Wet Leg - Chaise Longue

Watch the group's second acceptance speech below:

Category: Best rock album

Nominees:

The Black Keys - Dropout Boogie

Elvis Costello & The Imposters - The Boy Named If

Idles - Crawler

Machine Gun Kelly - Mainstream Sellout

Ozzy Osbourne - Patient Number 9

Spoon - Lucifer on the Sofa

Winner: Ozzy Osbourne - Patient Number 9

Watch Osbourne's acceptance speech below:

Category: Best rock song

Nominees:

Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient Number 9

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Black Summer

Turnstile - Blackout

The War on Drugs - Harmonia’s Dream

Winner: Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses

Category: Best rock performance

Nominees:

Beck - Old Man

The Black Keys - Wild Child

Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses

Bryan Adams - So Happy It Hurts

Idles - Crawl!

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient Number 9

Turnstile - Holiday

Winner: Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses

Watch Carlile's acceptance speech below:

Category: Best rap song

Nominees:

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did

Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P

Jack Harlow Featuring Drake - Churchill Downs

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Winner: Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Watch Lamar's acceptance speech below:

Category: Best melodic rap performance

Nominees:

DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA - Beautiful

Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U

Jack Harlow - First Class

Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer - Die Hard

Latto - Big Energy (Live)

Winner: Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U

Watch Future's acceptance speech below:

Category: Best R&B album

Nominees:

Chris Brown - Breezy (Deluxe)

Lucky Daye - Candy Drip

Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

PJ Morton - Watch the Sun

Robert Glasper - Black Radio III

Winner: Robert Glasper - Black Radio III

Watch Glasper's acceptance speech below:

Category: Best progressive R&B album

Nominees:

Cory Henry - Operation Funk

Moonchild - Starfuit

Steve Lacy - Gemini Rights

Tank and the Bangas - Red Balloon

Terrace Martin - Drones

Winner: Steve Lacy - Gemini Rights

Category: Best traditional R&B performance

Nominees:

Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan - ’Round Midnight

Babyface Featuring Ella Mai - Keeps on Fallin’

Beyoncé - Plastic Off the Sofa

Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous

Snoh Aalegra - Do 4 Love

Winner: Beyoncé - Plastic Off the Sofa (it's the Queen's third win now, we're still counting!)

Category: Best R&B performance

Nominees:

Beyoncé - Virgo’s Groove

Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good

Lucky Daye - Over

Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak - Here With Me

Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs

Winner: Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs

Category: Best traditional pop vocal album

Nominees:

Diana Ross - Thank You

Kelly Clarkson - When Christmas Comes Around...

Michael Bublé - Higher

Norah Jones - I Dream of Christmas (Extended)

Pentatonix - Evergreen

Winner: Michael Bublé - Higher

Category: Best large jazz ensemble album

Nominees:

John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band - Bird Lives

Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly of Shadows - Architecture of Storms

Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed by Christian Jacob - Remembering Bob Freedman

Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted by Michael Abene - Center Stage

Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson & Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra - Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra

Winner: Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson & Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra - Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra

Watch the ensemble's acceptance speech below:

Category: Best jazz instrumental album

Nominees:

Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride & Brian Blade - LongGone

Peter Erskine Trio - Live in Italy

Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens - New Standards, Vol. 1

Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & Esperanza Spalding - Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival

Yellowjackets - Parallel Motion

Winner: Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens - New Standards, Vol. 1

Watch the group's acceptance speech below:

Category: Best jazz vocal album

Nominees:

The Baylor Project - The Evening : Live At Apparatus

Carmen Lundy - Fade to Black

Cécile McLorin Salvant - Ghost Song

The Manhattan Transfer & The WDR Funkhausorchester - Fifty

Samara Joy - Linger Awhile

Winner: Samara Joy - Linger Awhile

Watch the artist's acceptance speech below:

Category: Best improvised jazz solo

Nominees:

Ambrose Akinmusire - Rounds (Live)

Gerald Albright - Keep Holding On

John Beasley - Cherokee/Koko

Marcus Baylor - Call of the Drum

Melissa Aldana - Falling

Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese - Endangered Species

Winner: Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese - Endangered Species

Category: Best new age, ambient, or chant album

Nominees:

Cheryl B. Engelhardt - The Passenger

Madi Das, Dave Stringer & Bhakti Without Borders - Mantra Americana

Mystic Mirror - White Sun

Paul Avgerinos - Joy

Will Ackerman - Positano Songs

Winner: Mystic Mirror - White Sun

Watch the acceptance speech below:

Category: Best immersive audio album

Nominees:

Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene - Tuvayhun — Beatitudes for a Wounded World

The Chainsmokers - Memories...Do Not Open

Christina Aguilera - Aguilera

Jane Ira Bloom - Picturing the Invisible: Focus 1

Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej - Divine Tides

Winner: Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej - Divine Tides

Category: Best engineered album, non-classical

Nominees:

Baynk - Adolescence

Father John Misty - Chloë and the Next 20th Century

Harry Styles - Harry’s House

Robert Glasper - Black Radio III

Wet Leg - Wet Leg

Winner: Harry Styles - Harry’s House

Category: Best remixed recording

Nominees:

Beyoncé - Break My Soul (Terry Hunter Remix)

Ellie Goulding - Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix)

The Knocks & Dragonette - Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix)

Lizzo - About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)

Wet Leg - Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix)

Winner: Lizzo - About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)

Category: Best dance/electronic recording

Nominees:

Beyoncé - Break My Soul

Bonobo - Rosewood

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue)

Diplo & Miguel - Don’t Forget My Love

Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. - Intimidated

Rüfüs Du Sol - On My Knees

Winner: Beyoncé - Break My Soul

Yes, the Queen's total Grammy award wins are over 30 - the most of all time!

It's also worth noting that Dr. Dre won the global impact award. Watch his moment below:

Well done to all the worthy nominees and winners!

A special shoutout to Queen B for creating a historic moment in music last night.

We look forward to another year of epic sounds.

