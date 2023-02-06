Beyoncé breaks all-time Grammy record with 32 wins
The 65th annual Grammy Awards ceremony saw Beyoncé Knowles break the record for the most lifetime wins ever.
The legendary performer took home four awards on Sunday, including the Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for Renaissance, bringing her all-time total up to 32.
This surpassed the record of 31 wins previously held by late classical conductor Georg Solti.
Knowles was the most nominated artist at this year’s awards, with nine in total.
She is tied with her husband Jay-Z for the most lifetime nominations (88).
Renaissance, released in July last year, was Beyoncé’s seventh solo studio album.
According to Luminate’s 2022 year-end report, Renaissance was the fifth best-selling album of 2022 in the US (physical and digital combined).
Knowles’s first Grammy nomination came in 2000 with Destiny’s Child and her first win came in 2001, also with the group.
This article first appeared on 947
Source : buzzfuss
